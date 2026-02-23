Kendall and Elsa May Be the First, But Expert Dressers Will Soon Carry The Row's Next It Bag

It's nearly impossible to talk about the It bags of 2026 without a mention of The Row, seeing as they're the label behind several of the year's most sought-after styles. Right now, fashion people are all abuzz about a few specific silhouettes like the polished Agnes Bag, prim top-handled India Bag, and convertible clutch-to-shoulder carry Peggy Clutch. But as someone who keeps a close eye on what will become the next big viral hit, I think I already have an idea of which bag from The Row all the celebrities and It girls will be carrying in the coming months.
According to my research, the next It bag from The Row is set to be none other than the Lilou Tote, a 2D style finished in a woven leather with delicate double-strap handles. Woven details showed up across accessories on the spring/summer 2026 runways, and the texture is set to be a big theme for the warm-weather season ahead. That, coupled with the Lilou's practical size, which makes it ideal as an everyday carryall, and, oh yeah, the fact that Kendall Jenner has been wearing it for months now, tells me that it's set for major stardom this year.
How It Girls Are Carrying It
Kendall Jenner's model-off-duty wardrobe is disproportionately made up of The Row's understated staples, especially Jenner's beloved Park Tote, so when we started spotting her swapping it for the newer Lilou style, we knew to pay close attention.
We've also spotted the Lilou tucked under the arm of Elsa Hosk, who's taken a similar approach as Jenner to styling the bag for spring with a lightweight trench coat and easy tee.
While both Jenner and Hosk are carrying the Lilou around L.A. as an everyday tote, it doesn't take a lot of imagination to see that come summer, the bag and its very vacation-coded woven texture will inevitably translate to beach, and resortwear looks just as seamlessly.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.