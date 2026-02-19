The New Chanel Bag That Every It Girl Will Wear in 2026

One of Chanel’s latest releases is a brand-new flap bag. It’s quickly become a celebrity favorite and a style we’re already predicting will be one of the most in-demand handbags of the year. It’s designed with a double-C metal closure, two shoulder straps, and a flap design, falling into the brand’s wheelhouse of classic and timeless bags reimagined for 2026. It mirrors many of the design cues of its predecessors, yet the grained calfskin leather is softer, the silhouette is more streamlined, and the straps extend down to the bottom of the bag rather than sitting at the top. It currently comes in a small size and clutch version in colorways such as navy and light green, but more shades will be released soon.
The new flap bag was first introduced in the Chanel spring/summer 2026 pre-collection and is just arriving in stores, yet it is already poised to be one of the hottest accessories of the year. “The Chanel Small Flap Bag will absolutely take the lead as being the most popular and most requested bag for S/S 26,” luxury product sourcer Gab Waller shared with Who What Wear. It’s already been spotted on celebrities and Chanel ambassadors, including Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Jennie, only fueling its status as a future It bag. Ahead, more on the new Chanel flap bag.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.