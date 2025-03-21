Move Over, Mesh Flats—Your Successor is Hot on Your Heels

Fashion moves almost as quickly as a track star. The never-ending cycle of new shoe trends can make keeping up with the ever-changing algorithm feel like a marathon. It's normal then to forget what footwear was in fashion over the last few months, much less last season. But allow us to jog your memory about two "divisive" shoe trends that made major waves last year: mesh flats and jelly sandals. If you can recall, there was a period in which you couldn't scroll through social media without spotting transparent footwear made from netted mesh, opaque organza, and perforated plastic. Although seemingly "impractical," the shoe styles suddenly went viral overnight thanks to the buzz-worthy options released from Alaïa, Dear Frances, and The Row. While we don't doubt that these two trends will still be around this spring, there's another style trailing behind as the successor: woven leather shoes. Similar to mesh flats or jelly sandals, this shoe trend features the same level of translucency.

However, the style is distinct from its predecessors because they're made from an entirely different textile. While that might not necessarily seem all that "revolutionary," it's the next step in the evolution of this shoe trend that shouldn't go unnoticed. Hear us out: woven leather shoes make wearing "sheer" footwear something that doesn't have to be confined to being worn during the warmer seasons. Although we've seen the most examples of these shoes in spring/summer 2025 runway shows, the style's versatility makes it a trend that's likely to stick around for the long haul. But if you're still not convinced that woven leather shoes will be the next big thing, keep scrolling. Ahead, we've curated examples of this footwear on the runway and in the wild, plus we've rounded up the best woven leather shoes to buy for spring (and beyond).

On the Runway

Gabriela Hearst SS25

Woven shoe trend shown in Gabriela Hearst's spring 2025 runway show with a model wearing a black slingback woven flat

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED:  Gabriela Hearst S/S 25)

Gabriela Hearst's spring show gave the classic slingback flat an upgrade through a luxe leather weaving technique.

Fendi SS25

Woven shoe trend shown in Fendi's spring 2025 runway show with a model wearing a sheer black top with a sheer white skirt, a pink clutch bag, and woven white slingback heels

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Fendi S/S 25)

Fendi's spring summer 2025 runway show played up the footwear's opacity by styling them with sheer separates.

Stella McCartney SS25

Woven shoe trend shown in Stella McCartney's spring 2025 runway show with a model wearing a white draped gown with a white bowler bag and red cage woven heels

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Stella McCartney S/S 25)

While mesh flats and jelly sandals may have run the runways last season, designers took the trend to new heights (quite literally). We saw leather woven intricately together to create a cage-like mule at Stella McCartney, showcasing that this trend can be adapted into so many different types of footwear.

Jacquemus SS25

The woven shoe trend is shown in Jacquemus's spring 2025 runway show, with a model wearing oversized gold earrings, a sheer blouse with a matching skirt with a banana print, yellow woven slingback heels, and a yellow clutch bag

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Jacquemus S/S 25)

One of the cheekier takes on this shoe came in the form of yellow slingback woven leather heels that resembled the appearance of a banana peel in Jacquemus's spring show.

Bottega Veneta SS25

Woven shoe trend shown in Bottega Veneta's spring 2025 runway show with a model wearing a gray skirt suit set, a red handbag, white woven pumps, and a crochet sunflower

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Bottega Veneta S/S 25)

While many of the spring collections showcased woven leather shoes with an open weave, Bottega Veneta's show gave us a glimpse into the potential future of the style's evolution with a pair of intrecciato weave white pumps.

In the Wild

The woven leather shoe trend is shown in a close photo of a woman feet where she's standing outside wearing skinny jeans, a suede jacket, and black woven ballet flats

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

It's not just runway collections that feature woven leather shoes, as we've already seen the fashion set flock to this trend.

The woven shoe trend is shown in a street-style photo of a woman standing outside by a black car wearing black sunglasses, a black top, a black studded belt, white pants, a black shoulder bag, and black woven leather flats

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Often, we see the shoe style worn with oversized denim, studded belts, and simple boat-neck shirts to make them stand out a bit more.

The woven shoe trend is shown in a close street-style photo of a woman standing outside on the sidewalk wearing a boxy white blazer over a black t-shirt with a black belt, oversized black trousers, a black shoulder bag, and black woven ballet flats

(Image credit: @modedamour)

But baggy jeans are the only bottom that pairs well with woven leather flats—relaxed trousers do, too!

The woven shoe trend is shown in a photo of a woman laying in the grass at a park wearing a red printed headscarf, silver earrings, a white mini dress, white woven ballet flats, and a raffia tote bag

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Beyond bottoms, we've seen several fashion people style woven ballerina shoes with simple white dresses for a simple yet sophisticated warm-weather ensemble.

The woven shoe trend is shown in a street-style photo of a woman standing on the sidewalk wearing a tan coat, dark brown tote bag, white jeans, and woven slingback flats

(Image credit: @fredrika_ekerot)

Although the open-weave on this particular shoe trend makes it ideal for wearing during the spring and summer, it can be transitioned into the fall (see above as proof). We doubt woven leather shoes will go anywhere anytime soon, so you might as well run (don't walk) to get your hands on this trend.

Shop the Trend

Madewell The Ophelia Slingback Flats
Madewell
The Ophelia Slingback Flats

These slingbacks are sure to become the backbone of your spring wardrobe.

Woven Slingback Pump
Fendi
Woven Slingback Pump

Oh, Fendi... You get us every time.

Woven Ballet Flats
Zara
Woven Ballet Flats

The price-point? The pale blue color? The pretty leather weave? Perfection all-around.

Leather Slingback Pumps
H&M
Leather Slingback Pumps

No one will guess that these aren't designer.

Milos Woven Leather Ballet Flats
Gabriela Hearst
Milos Woven Leather Ballet Flats

Prediction: these ballet flats will be one of spring's most popular designer options.

Xray Sandal
Steve Madden
Xray Sandal

Not your typical pair of black mules.

Larroudé Verona Macrame Ballet Flat in Navy Leather
Larroudé
Verona Macrame Ballet Flat

The dark navy hue makes the style all the more decadent.

35mm Les Cubisto Banane B Slingbacks - Jacquemus - Women - Yellow - 35 It
Jacquemus
Les Cubisto Banane B Slingbacks

NGL, we've spent an almost egregious amount of time staring at these slingbacks since their debut on the S/S 25 runway.

Alaïa Leather Net Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
Alaïa
Leather Net Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

If you didn't get a chance to buy Alaïa's buzzy mesh ballerinas last spring, you have a second chance now.

Dolce Vita Olympa Heels Cafe Woven Stella
Dolce Vita
Olympia Heels

Finally, footwear you can wear to the office during the summer!

Le Monde Béryl Woven Leather Ballet Flats
Le Monde Béryl
Woven Leather Ballet Flats

These babies are beggin' for a trip to Paris, amrite?

Woven Pumps
Jil Sander
Woven Pumps

Of course, Jil Sander would make a pair of woven sandals that would make our stomach knots simply because they're that stunning.

Nell Woven Leather Ballet Flats
Staud
Nell Woven Leather Ballet Flats

Staud never fails the assignment.

Source Unknown Weave Slingback Heels, Brown
SourceUnknown
Weave Slingback Heels

Love, love, love.

Dear Frances Balla Weave Flat
Dear Frances
Balla Weave Flat

If you thought that Dear Frances wouldn't take part in making this trend happen, think again.

Frog Knotted Leather Stiletto Mules
Bottega Veneta
Frog Knotted Leather Stiletto Mules

It's the little gold frog detail for us...

Miista Yeida Butter Ballerinas
Miista
Yeida Butter Ballerinas

We won't judge if you just drooled a little bit over these butter-yellow ballet flats.

Woven Mule
3.1 Phillip Lim
Woven Mule

So chic.

Simkhai Eden Woven Leather Ballerina Flats
Simkhai
Eden Woven Leather Ballerina Flats

We'd pair these with linen trousers and a Benton striped sweater.

Spur Woven Alter-Mat Pumps
Stella McCartney
Spur Woven Alter-Mat Pumps

Touch at your own risk.

Tee Perforated Ballet Flat
Proenza Schouler
Tee Perforated Ballet Flat

Although these Proenza Schouler are perforated (not woven), they're too good not to be included.

Maeve Woven Pointed Toe Pump
Loeffler Randall
Maeve Woven Pointed Toe Pump

Calling all workin' girls!

Freda Salvador Riley Open Weave Ballet Flat
Freda Salvador
Riley Open Weave Ballet Flat

You won't regret packing these flats for that upcoming vacation.

55mm Helit Patent Leather Slingbacks - Aeyde - Women - Black - 36 It
Aeyde
Helit Patent Leather Slingbacks

Black heels don't have to be boring (proof above).

Vince Vivian Woven Mary Janes
Vince
Vivian Woven Mary Janes

There's nothing we love more than a black-and-white ballet flat. But a woven leather one? Well, that's even better.

Normande Sandals
Rouje
Normande Sandals

You can't be French, but these flats will get you closer to it.

Bibi Lou Woven Moto Ballet Flats
Anthropologie
Bibi Lou Woven Moto Ballet Flats

The olive green hue of these woven flats will make them transition effortlessly into your fall wardrobe.

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a freelance writer and editor living in New York City. What began as a pastime (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a lifelong passion for unveiling the connection between fashion and culture on the internet and in real life. Over the last decade, she's melded her extensive edit and social background to various on-staff positions at Who What Wear, MyDomaine, and Byrdie. More recently, she’s become a freelance contributor to other publications including Vogue, Editorialist, and The Cut. Off the clock, you can find her clutching her cell phone as she's constantly scrolling through TikTok and The RealReal, in search of the next cool thing. 

