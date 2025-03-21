Move Over, Mesh Flats—Your Successor is Hot on Your Heels

Fashion moves almost as quickly as a track star. The never-ending cycle of new shoe trends can make keeping up with the ever-changing algorithm feel like a marathon. It's normal then to forget what footwear was in fashion over the last few months, much less last season. But allow us to jog your memory about two "divisive" shoe trends that made major waves last year: mesh flats and jelly sandals. If you can recall, there was a period in which you couldn't scroll through social media without spotting transparent footwear made from netted mesh, opaque organza, and perforated plastic. Although seemingly "impractical," the shoe styles suddenly went viral overnight thanks to the buzz-worthy options released from Alaïa, Dear Frances, and The Row. While we don't doubt that these two trends will still be around this spring, there's another style trailing behind as the successor: woven leather shoes. Similar to mesh flats or jelly sandals, this shoe trend features the same level of translucency.

However, the style is distinct from its predecessors because they're made from an entirely different textile. While that might not necessarily seem all that "revolutionary," it's the next step in the evolution of this shoe trend that shouldn't go unnoticed. Hear us out: woven leather shoes make wearing "sheer" footwear something that doesn't have to be confined to being worn during the warmer seasons. Although we've seen the most examples of these shoes in spring/summer 2025 runway shows, the style's versatility makes it a trend that's likely to stick around for the long haul. But if you're still not convinced that woven leather shoes will be the next big thing, keep scrolling. Ahead, we've curated examples of this footwear on the runway and in the wild, plus we've rounded up the best woven leather shoes to buy for spring (and beyond).

On the Runway

Gabriela Hearst SS25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Gabriela Hearst S/S 25)

Gabriela Hearst's spring show gave the classic slingback flat an upgrade through a luxe leather weaving technique.

Fendi SS25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Fendi S/S 25)

Fendi's spring summer 2025 runway show played up the footwear's opacity by styling them with sheer separates.

Stella McCartney SS25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Stella McCartney S/S 25)

While mesh flats and jelly sandals may have run the runways last season, designers took the trend to new heights (quite literally). We saw leather woven intricately together to create a cage-like mule at Stella McCartney, showcasing that this trend can be adapted into so many different types of footwear.

Jacquemus SS25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Jacquemus S/S 25)

One of the cheekier takes on this shoe came in the form of yellow slingback woven leather heels that resembled the appearance of a banana peel in Jacquemus's spring show.

Bottega Veneta SS25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Bottega Veneta S/S 25)

While many of the spring collections showcased woven leather shoes with an open weave, Bottega Veneta's show gave us a glimpse into the potential future of the style's evolution with a pair of intrecciato weave white pumps.

In the Wild

It's not just runway collections that feature woven leather shoes, as we've already seen the fashion set flock to this trend.

Often, we see the shoe style worn with oversized denim, studded belts, and simple boat-neck shirts to make them stand out a bit more.

But baggy jeans are the only bottom that pairs well with woven leather flats—relaxed trousers do, too!

Beyond bottoms, we've seen several fashion people style woven ballerina shoes with simple white dresses for a simple yet sophisticated warm-weather ensemble.

Although the open-weave on this particular shoe trend makes it ideal for wearing during the spring and summer, it can be transitioned into the fall (see above as proof). We doubt woven leather shoes will go anywhere anytime soon, so you might as well run (don't walk) to get your hands on this trend.

Shop the Trend

Madewell The Ophelia Slingback Flats $158 SHOP NOW These slingbacks are sure to become the backbone of your spring wardrobe.

Fendi Woven Slingback Pump $1390 SHOP NOW Oh, Fendi... You get us every time.

Zara Woven Ballet Flats $70 SHOP NOW The price-point? The pale blue color? The pretty leather weave? Perfection all-around.

H&M Leather Slingback Pumps $129 SHOP NOW No one will guess that these aren't designer.

Gabriela Hearst Milos Woven Leather Ballet Flats $1200 SHOP NOW Prediction: these ballet flats will be one of spring's most popular designer options.

Steve Madden Xray Sandal $99 SHOP NOW Not your typical pair of black mules.

Larroudé Verona Macrame Ballet Flat $330 SHOP NOW The dark navy hue makes the style all the more decadent.

Jacquemus Les Cubisto Banane B Slingbacks $1250 SHOP NOW NGL, we've spent an almost egregious amount of time staring at these slingbacks since their debut on the S/S 25 runway.

Alaïa Leather Net Mary Jane Ballerina Flats $1800 SHOP NOW If you didn't get a chance to buy Alaïa's buzzy mesh ballerinas last spring, you have a second chance now.

Dolce Vita Olympia Heels $130 SHOP NOW Finally, footwear you can wear to the office during the summer!

Le Monde Béryl Woven Leather Ballet Flats $515 SHOP NOW These babies are beggin' for a trip to Paris, amrite?

Jil Sander Woven Pumps $1790 SHOP NOW Of course, Jil Sander would make a pair of woven sandals that would make our stomach knots simply because they're that stunning.

Staud Nell Woven Leather Ballet Flats $395 SHOP NOW Staud never fails the assignment.

SourceUnknown Weave Slingback Heels $105 SHOP NOW Love, love, love.

Dear Frances Balla Weave Flat $595 SHOP NOW If you thought that Dear Frances wouldn't take part in making this trend happen, think again.

Bottega Veneta Frog Knotted Leather Stiletto Mules $1750 SHOP NOW It's the little gold frog detail for us...

Miista Yeida Butter Ballerinas $350 SHOP NOW We won't judge if you just drooled a little bit over these butter-yellow ballet flats.

3.1 Phillip Lim Woven Mule $595 SHOP NOW So chic.

Simkhai Eden Woven Leather Ballerina Flats $495 SHOP NOW We'd pair these with linen trousers and a Benton striped sweater.

Stella McCartney Spur Woven Alter-Mat Pumps $1090 SHOP NOW Touch at your own risk.

Proenza Schouler Tee Perforated Ballet Flat $790 SHOP NOW Although these Proenza Schouler are perforated (not woven), they're too good not to be included.

Loeffler Randall Maeve Woven Pointed Toe Pump $375 SHOP NOW Calling all workin' girls!

Freda Salvador Riley Open Weave Ballet Flat $375 SHOP NOW You won't regret packing these flats for that upcoming vacation.

Aeyde Helit Patent Leather Slingbacks $495 SHOP NOW Black heels don't have to be boring (proof above).

Vince Vivian Woven Mary Janes $350 SHOP NOW There's nothing we love more than a black-and-white ballet flat. But a woven leather one? Well, that's even better.

Rouje Normande Sandals $340 SHOP NOW You can't be French, but these flats will get you closer to it.