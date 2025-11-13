Chanel Bags, Saint Laurent Loafers and Animal Print Galore—30 Luxury Items to Know (and Shop) For Winter 2025

Sometimes these are trending items that almost anyone knows are the current hot ticket (I'm looking at you, Chanel 25 bag), and others have a more "IYKYK" quality. This season specifically has been a breakthrough for certain brands; Saint Laurent has become one of the most-wanted designer names (according to the Lyst report, it's actually the number-one brand in the world right now), and as such, pieces like Le Loafer and Le 5 à 7 have had an unmissable presence on the streets, our feeds and the Who What Wear UK office.
Then there are the brands and styles with more of a cult reputation that are also thriving. Dries Van Noten and Alaïa, for example, are bigger than ever. Van Noten's ready-to-wear collections have featured standout statement jackets, and Alaïa's accessory game truly has never been stronger. And it's not just the bigger accessories, but small luxuries too. Sculptural jewellery, monogram tights and brooches are having a moment, and a Cartier watch will forever have a place on any luxury list of mine.
One of the breakthrough trends for winter 2025 that needs a special mention is animal print. With the "Mob wife" aesthetic of last winter not far from our minds, you'd be forgiven for thinking this is nothing new, but this season's iteration is far more refined. Knitwear and outerwear come not just in leopard, but python print and faux dalmatian fur, and on the shoes and accessories front, brands such as Toteme and Khaite have stolen the show with cheetah and zebra.
So, whilst luxury fashion may be in an era of constant change, its trends are as enduring as ever. In light of Who What Wear UK's second Luxury Issue, I've created a list of the 30 designer items that you should have on your radar. It goes without saying that not everyone can afford to have a wardrobe filled with investment pieces, but a few carefully selected special items can really help elevate your style.
In no particular order, I present The Luxury List.
The Luxury List: 30 Designer Pieces to Have on Your Radar This Winter
Style Notes: If The Row has taught us anything in the past few years, it's that monograms aren't necessary to signify true luxury and quality. However, there are times when a logo is undeniably chic. My favourite, without question, is Gucci's. My logo-adorned Jackie bag is my all-time favourite purchase, but on this autumn/winter 2025 list, it isn't the Jackie, but the brand's monogrammed tights that I want to spotlight. Funky tights are one of the season's breakthrough microtrends.
Whether you're into saturated shades, lace, polka-dot prints or pairs bejewelled with rhinestones, just ensure your tights are anything but black. Whilst on the topic of anti-boring items, Khaite's leopard-print boots, pictured above on Camille Charriere, are the perfect blend of statement-making and timeless. If boots in this print aren't your vibe, it's also all over clutch bags, belts and an extremely chic minidress.
JIL SANDER
Leopard-Print Shearling Coat
CELINE EYEWEAR
Triomphe Sunglasses
JIL SANDER
Fringed Mini Skirt
KHAITE
Ona Leopard-Print Boots
Gucci
Printed Stretch Nylon Tights
Balenciaga
Pre-Owned Pompon Bag
Style Notes: As I said, animal prints are out in all their loud glory right now, and in the past couple of weeks alone, we've seen Sofia Richie Grainge wearing deer print, Dua Lipa in snakeskin and cow print pretty much everywhere we look. It's an animal kingdom for winter 2025! That said, to make it a little more refined, consider the execution carefully; Frame's snake-print cashmere cardigan could pass as a neutral and can be worn effortlessly with denim or a midi skirt.
Another example of how small tweaks can make a big difference to our usual staples is the collarless blazer worn here by Marilyn NK. Lately, it feels like we're seeing the end of the oversized power suit and welcoming in an era of neater two-piece sets featuring blazers with a more sculptural silhouette. When considering accessories, as a vintage-obsessive, I've loved witnessing the resurgence of old designer bags. There are a few signature styles included in my lineup, but none quite as iconic as the Birkin. Similarly, when it comes to watches, the Cartier Panthère will never go out of style. Finally, I must mention the much-talked-about Louis Vuitton lipstick, which is the only beauty product on my list, because sexy lipsticks are the ultimate accessory in the women's bathroom.
FRAME
Snake-Print Cashmere Cardigan
COMPLETEDWORKS
Gold-Plated Faux Pearl Earrings
DOLCE & GABBANA
Padded Silk-Satin Blazer
Louis Vuitton
Rouge Satin Lipstick
HERMèS
Birkin 35 Courchevel
cartier
Panthère de Cartier Watch
Style Notes: I couldn't curate a luxury list without a pair of flats from The Row, could I? The cult quiet-luxury label is loved for its coats, cashmere and bags, but this season, its shoes—in particular, the Velvet Ballet Flats— take the cake. Hats are having a major moment too, especially those that are made from wool and are refined and slender in silhouette. Gigi Burris's designs are the ones to know (just remember, you heard it here first). Dôen's "cute tops" make for excellent elevating staples, and although in the summer everyone was after the white cotton broderie anglaise versions, the pretty lace-trimmed blouse worn here by Anouk Yve feels more suitable for party season. And what's a capsule wardrobe without a trench coat? This year, it's all about the sculptural silhouette, because why not add some drama to even the most staple styles?
Jacquemus
Trapezi Trench Coat
THE ROW
Velvet Ballet Flats
GIGI BURRIS
Sharina Wool-Felt Beret
CALVIN KLEIN COLLECTION
Mia Scarf Cashmere Sweater
GIGI BURRIS
Laurel Wool-Felt Flat Cap
DÔEN
Lucine Lace-Trimmed Blouse
Style Notes: The most coveted designer items are usually the newest handbags, but for winter 2025, many of the season's It bags are re-editions of older House styles. The Balenciaga City and the Chloé Paddington are two key models that have been rereleased this year following the Y2K renaissance, so it's about time you pulled them out of the back of the wardrobe and dusted them off. When it comes to new bag styles, though, the Chanel 25 (signifying 2025) has my vote.
We'll never tire of the outfit-polishing potential of a good pair of leather loafers, and Saint Laurent's Le Loafer is the luxury pair to own. Meanwhile, at fellow revered French House Chanel, Matthieu Blazy's new leadership as creative director is set to be groundbreaking, and I predict that the desirability of new Chanel accessories will soar. Reflecting on jewellery, this year has seen a shift to more dimensional styles with natural stones and tassel details. Think shell necklaces, beaded jade bracelets and pearls.