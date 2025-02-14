There are few celebrities whose outfits I look forward to quite as much as Dua Lipa’s. With a knack for taking the season’s biggest trends and giving them a playful, party-ready twist, she never fails to leave me brimming with fresh styling ideas.

And this week? She delivered once again. In true Lipa fashion, she took simple black trousers and elevated them with some seriously thoughtful styling choices. While most of us instinctively reach for classic black boots or chunky loafers to combat winter’s chill, Lipa swerved the obvious and stepped into an underrated shoe trend that fashion editors can’t get enough of: the snake print boot.

(Image credit: Splash)

Sleek, statement-making, and just the right amount of bold, snake-print boots have a way of adding instant personality to even the most pared-back looks. Designed to mimic the sheen and texture of a snake’s skin, this print blends neutral tones into a dynamic finish that’s surprisingly wearable and undoubtedly impactful. Using the chic shoes to elevate her simple black trousers, Lipa then layered on a Bottega Veneta burgundy leather jacket, complete with a fuzzy shearling collar for extra drama. A quilted Chanel bag was the finishing touch, alongside her elegant Khaite Nevada leather ankle boots (£1370).

While snake-print boots might not be the first thing you think of when building a winter wardrobe, Lipa and I are here to confirm that they’re a timeless investment that can work with just about anything. Styling so well with simple black trousers—as elegantly proven by Lipa, the trend also works particularly well with straight-leg jeans and long-line dresses. Ready to step into the trend? Scroll on to shop our favourite snake-print boots below.

SHOP SNAKE PRINT BOOTS:

Arket Square-Toe Ankle Boots £229 SHOP NOW These square-toe boots could easily pass for designer.

H&M Heeled Boots £38 £15 SHOP NOW With a chic, snake print finish and a sub £20 price tag, I really can't believe these are still in stock.

Asos Heeled Boots in Brown Snake £50 SHOP NOW Style with black trousers or wear with straight-leg jeans.

Paris Texas Anja Snake-Effect Leather Knee Boots £620 SHOP NOW These statement-making boots are surprisingly easy to style. Pair them simple wool dress as we wait out winter, before swapping to a cute miniskirt when we move into spring.

Khaite Nevada Leather Ankle Boots £1370 SHOP NOW These elegant boots nod to the snake print trend in a chic and subtle way—and Dua Lipa is already a fan.

New Look Off White Snakeskin-Look Pointed Kitten Heel Ankle Boots £46 £14 SHOP NOW Adding a little bit of height, without sacrificing comfort—I'll be living in kitten heel boots throughout the rest of the season.

Khaite Ona Snake-Effect Leather Ankle Boots £1220 SHOP NOW These also comes in plain black and suede styles.

Aeyde 40mm Sofie Ankle Boots £435 SHOP NOW Style with your favourite jeans or pair with a flowing skirt in instantly elevate your look.