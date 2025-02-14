Dua Lipa Just Wore the Specific Boot Trend That Brings Boring Black Trousers Back to Life
There are few celebrities whose outfits I look forward to quite as much as Dua Lipa’s. With a knack for taking the season’s biggest trends and giving them a playful, party-ready twist, she never fails to leave me brimming with fresh styling ideas.
And this week? She delivered once again. In true Lipa fashion, she took simple black trousers and elevated them with some seriously thoughtful styling choices. While most of us instinctively reach for classic black boots or chunky loafers to combat winter’s chill, Lipa swerved the obvious and stepped into an underrated shoe trend that fashion editors can’t get enough of: the snake print boot.
Sleek, statement-making, and just the right amount of bold, snake-print boots have a way of adding instant personality to even the most pared-back looks. Designed to mimic the sheen and texture of a snake’s skin, this print blends neutral tones into a dynamic finish that’s surprisingly wearable and undoubtedly impactful. Using the chic shoes to elevate her simple black trousers, Lipa then layered on a Bottega Veneta burgundy leather jacket, complete with a fuzzy shearling collar for extra drama. A quilted Chanel bag was the finishing touch, alongside her elegant Khaite Nevada leather ankle boots (£1370).
While snake-print boots might not be the first thing you think of when building a winter wardrobe, Lipa and I are here to confirm that they’re a timeless investment that can work with just about anything. Styling so well with simple black trousers—as elegantly proven by Lipa, the trend also works particularly well with straight-leg jeans and long-line dresses. Ready to step into the trend? Scroll on to shop our favourite snake-print boots below.
SHOP SNAKE PRINT BOOTS:
With a chic, snake print finish and a sub £20 price tag, I really can't believe these are still in stock.
These statement-making boots are surprisingly easy to style. Pair them simple wool dress as we wait out winter, before swapping to a cute miniskirt when we move into spring.
These elegant boots nod to the snake print trend in a chic and subtle way—and Dua Lipa is already a fan.
Adding a little bit of height, without sacrificing comfort—I'll be living in kitten heel boots throughout the rest of the season.
Style with your favourite jeans or pair with a flowing skirt in instantly elevate your look.
Wear this with a LBD to add a point of interest in the easiest way.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I Want to Build a New Wardrobe—30 Incredibly Elegant Pieces I’m Eyeing From the Nordstrom Winter Sale
Bring on the chic outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sorry, Stilettos, But These '90s-Inspired, Prada-Coded Anti-Flats Are Hot on Your Trail
Consider me converted.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Forgot About These Winter Boots Until Meghan Markle Styled a Pair In the Most 2025 Way
Good thing they're on sale.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm a Professional Shopper—These Are the 3 Best Categories From the Nordstrom Winter Sale
These chic pieces are selling out fast.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
These 30 Incredibly Chic Picks From the Nordstrom Winter Sale Scream Cool Girl
Time to up your fashion game.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Brace Yourself: 2025's Most Divisive Shoe Trend Has Arrived
You'll either love it or hate it.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Not Flats and Not Heels—This In-Between Shoe Trend Is Just Right for Spring 2025
It's comfortable too.
By Drew Elovitz
-
I Know You're Stylish If You Tuck Your Jeans Into Boots Like These 5 Chic Women
Don't be scared.
By Nikki Chwatt