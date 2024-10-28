Sorry, Black Boots—Fashion People in London and Paris Are Wearing Pairs in This Trending Print This Winter
Slowly but surely the days are getting drizzlier, darker and chillier and I'm coming to terms with the fact that it's time to pack away some of my wardrobe favourites in favour of hard-working items that can withstand these brisk winter days. Saddened to part with my favourite pair of ballet flats, this season I'm swapping them out for the winter-worthy leopard print boots trend.
Adding the same playful energy to an outfit that my favourite printed flats used to, the leopard print boots trend is the seasonal upgrade my wardrobe has been crying out for. Both practical, cosy and outfit-enhancing, this growing boots trend can enliven a dark winter outfit in the effortless way that I'm looking for.
While this boots trend is new for the winter '24 season, I'm not at all surprised to see it coming up right now. Ballooning in popularity over the past few months, the leopard print fashion trend has dominated style scenes more than any other trend this year. Taking on the form of leopard print jeans, heels, blouses and bags, the timeless trend reached new levels of popularity this winter after saturating runway shows in February and dominating shop fronts across the year.
Already woven into the wardrobes of stylish city-dwellers in London and Paris, the new-season boots trend is destined to ripple out from here. A mainstay in a wide range of high street and designer collections right now, the trend is officially slated as one of the season's most important buys.
Available in knee high styles and ankle pairs, the trend has been interpreted by a broad number of brands this season. Zara hosts styles in a range of cuts, whilst Toteme has perfected their knee-high style. Read on to discover the trend below and shop our edit of the best styles available now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEOPARD PRINT BOOTS HERE:
The slouchy silhouette gives these a casual energy.
Style with denim or wear with tailored trousers.
The kitten heel details adds a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.
These have a wide-leg cut for a comfortable finish.
These chic boots will help you add a playful wash of print in the easiest way.
These are already on their way to selling out.
The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Black Shoes, Watch Out—This Alternative Color Is Chicer, More Elegant, and Just as Classic
Brown *just might* be the new black.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore the Only Boot Trend That's Sensible for the Airport
I'm taking notes.
By Natalie Munro
-
The Dated Pant Trend That's Making a Roaring Comeback
It's wild.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
These 2 Effortless Pieces Are the Key to One of the Most Classic Outfit Combos Ever
I bet they're in your closet right now.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sienna Miller Just Wore the Boot Trend Fashion People Use to Make Jeans Outfits Look Chicer
I'll be copying this look all season.
By Natalie Munro
-
5 Non-Tacky Ways Fashion People Are Wearing the Leopard-Print Trend
It can be done.
By Allyson Payer
-
32 Timeless Knee-High Boots to Elevate Your Fall Wardrobe
The star of the show.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Taylor Swift Just Wore Another Polarizing Boot Trend to a Chiefs Game
You'll love it or hate it.
By Allyson Payer