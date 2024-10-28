Sorry, Black Boots—Fashion People in London and Paris Are Wearing Pairs in This Trending Print This Winter

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

Slowly but surely the days are getting drizzlier, darker and chillier and I'm coming to terms with the fact that it's time to pack away some of my wardrobe favourites in favour of hard-working items that can withstand these brisk winter days. Saddened to part with my favourite pair of ballet flats, this season I'm swapping them out for the winter-worthy leopard print boots trend.

Adding the same playful energy to an outfit that my favourite printed flats used to, the leopard print boots trend is the seasonal upgrade my wardrobe has been crying out for. Both practical, cosy and outfit-enhancing, this growing boots trend can enliven a dark winter outfit in the effortless way that I'm looking for.

Influencer wears leopard print boots.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

While this boots trend is new for the winter '24 season, I'm not at all surprised to see it coming up right now. Ballooning in popularity over the past few months, the leopard print fashion trend has dominated style scenes more than any other trend this year. Taking on the form of leopard print jeans, heels, blouses and bags, the timeless trend reached new levels of popularity this winter after saturating runway shows in February and dominating shop fronts across the year.

Already woven into the wardrobes of stylish city-dwellers in London and Paris, the new-season boots trend is destined to ripple out from here. A mainstay in a wide range of high street and designer collections right now, the trend is officially slated as one of the season's most important buys.

Influencer wears leopard print boots.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Available in knee high styles and ankle pairs, the trend has been interpreted by a broad number of brands this season. Zara hosts styles in a range of cuts, whilst Toteme has perfected their knee-high style. Read on to discover the trend below and shop our edit of the best styles available now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEOPARD PRINT BOOTS HERE:

Animal Print Leather Heel Boots
Zara
Animal Print Leather Heel Boots

Style with a miniskirt or wear with a LBD.

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

These also come in five other colours.

Beige Suede Leopard Slouch High Heeled Boots
River Island
Beige Suede Leopard Slouch High Heeled Boots

The slouchy silhouette gives these a casual energy.

Wide Fit Leopard Print Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
Marks & Spencer
Wide Fit Leopard Print Kitten Heel Ankle Boots

Style with denim or wear with tailored trousers.

Mint Velvet Animal Leopard Print Leather Textured Ankle Boots
Mint Velvet
Animal Leopard Print Leather Textured Ankle Boots

The kitten heel details adds a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Animal Print Ankle Boots
Stradivarius
Animal Print Ankle Boots

These look more expensive than they are.

The Wide Shaft Leopard-Print Calf Hair Knee Boots
Toteme
The Wide Shaft Leopard-Print Calf Hair Knee Boots

These have a wide-leg cut for a comfortable finish.

Eana Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ankle Boots
Isabel Marant
Eana Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ankle Boots

These also come in black and beige.

Animal Print Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
Zara
Animal Print Kitten Heel Ankle Boots

These chic boots will help you add a playful wash of print in the easiest way.

Vully 50 Stiletto Calf Suede Print Leopard
Anonymous Copenhagen
Vully 50 Stiletto Calf Suede Print Leopard

These are already on their way to selling out.

Stone Leopard Print Knee High Boots
New Look
Stone Leopard Print Knee High Boots

The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Montmartre 50 Leopard-Print Suede Ankle Boots
Aquazzura
Montmartre 50 Leopard-Print Suede Ankle Boots

These also come in a snake print style.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸