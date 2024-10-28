Sorry, Black Boots—Fashion People in London and Paris Are Wearing Pairs in This Trending Print This Winter

Slowly but surely the days are getting drizzlier, darker and chillier and I'm coming to terms with the fact that it's time to pack away some of my wardrobe favourites in favour of hard-working items that can withstand these brisk winter days. Saddened to part with my favourite pair of ballet flats, this season I'm swapping them out for the winter-worthy leopard print boots trend.

Adding the same playful energy to an outfit that my favourite printed flats used to, the leopard print boots trend is the seasonal upgrade my wardrobe has been crying out for. Both practical, cosy and outfit-enhancing, this growing boots trend can enliven a dark winter outfit in the effortless way that I'm looking for.

While this boots trend is new for the winter '24 season, I'm not at all surprised to see it coming up right now. Ballooning in popularity over the past few months, the leopard print fashion trend has dominated style scenes more than any other trend this year. Taking on the form of leopard print jeans, heels, blouses and bags, the timeless trend reached new levels of popularity this winter after saturating runway shows in February and dominating shop fronts across the year.

Already woven into the wardrobes of stylish city-dwellers in London and Paris, the new-season boots trend is destined to ripple out from here. A mainstay in a wide range of high street and designer collections right now, the trend is officially slated as one of the season's most important buys.

Available in knee high styles and ankle pairs, the trend has been interpreted by a broad number of brands this season. Zara hosts styles in a range of cuts, whilst Toteme has perfected their knee-high style. Read on to discover the trend below and shop our edit of the best styles available now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEOPARD PRINT BOOTS HERE:

Zara Animal Print Leather Heel Boots £149 SHOP NOW Style with a miniskirt or wear with a LBD.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £498 SHOP NOW These also come in five other colours.

River Island Beige Suede Leopard Slouch High Heeled Boots £120 SHOP NOW The slouchy silhouette gives these a casual energy.

Marks & Spencer Wide Fit Leopard Print Kitten Heel Ankle Boots £59 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with tailored trousers.

Mint Velvet Animal Leopard Print Leather Textured Ankle Boots £149 SHOP NOW The kitten heel details adds a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Stradivarius Animal Print Ankle Boots £36 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Toteme The Wide Shaft Leopard-Print Calf Hair Knee Boots £1410 SHOP NOW These have a wide-leg cut for a comfortable finish.

Isabel Marant Eana Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ankle Boots £990 SHOP NOW These also come in black and beige.

Zara Animal Print Kitten Heel Ankle Boots £36 SHOP NOW These chic boots will help you add a playful wash of print in the easiest way.

Anonymous Copenhagen Vully 50 Stiletto Calf Suede Print Leopard £230 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

New Look Stone Leopard Print Knee High Boots £60 SHOP NOW The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.