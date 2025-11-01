Alexa and Elsa Just Wore Winter's Next Designer It Bag, And In the Season's Breakthrough Colour Trend

Alexa and Elsa just tipped me off—this is going to be the It bag of the winter.

Elsa Hosk takes a mirror selfie wearing the Prada Dada bag in grey with a butter yellow jacket and trousers.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
I spend my days digitally digging through runway shots, scouring new-in sections, and dissecting the ebb and flow of trends with renewed enthusiasm every morning. So at this point, I feel fairly confident in saying that I can spot an emerging It bag a mile away. Since its debut on the autumn/winter 2025 runways, I’ve had a strong hunch that the Prada Dada bag (£2150) would become something special.

Now that it’s officially hit the market, my instincts seem to be paying off. Both Alexa Chung and Elsa Hosk have been spotted carrying the slouchy, belted design.

With its soft, dumpling-like shape and cinched belt detail running through the centre, the Dada feels at once relaxed and refined, the kind of tote that feels apt for everyday use, but can also hold up against the most formal parts of your wardrobe.

Elsa Hosk takes a mirror selfie wearing the Prada Dada bag in grey with a butter yellow jacket and trousers.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Both taking theirs out for a test drive, I couldn't help but notice that the two fashion mavens skipped over the beige, sand and black iterations of the new designer bag, both selecting a sleek slate grey style instead.

This tonal choice feels particularly on point. Slate grey is shaping up to be winter’s breakout neutral—soft enough to lighten a cold-weather wardrobe, yet grounded enough to maintain sophistication. It brings a certain freshness that black can’t match, adding dimension to a deep winter look, without detracting from it.

Alexa Chung takes a mirror selfie wearing the Prada Dada bag in grey with a grey blazer and white jeans.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Inspired by the silhouette you can count on seeing everywhere very soon, below, discover the Prada Dada bag in all its forms, plus my edit of the best grey bags to shop now.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

