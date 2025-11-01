Alexa and Elsa Just Wore Winter's Next Designer It Bag, And In the Season's Breakthrough Colour Trend

I spend my days digitally digging through runway shots, scouring new-in sections, and dissecting the ebb and flow of trends with renewed enthusiasm every morning. So at this point, I feel fairly confident in saying that I can spot an emerging It bag a mile away. Since its debut on the autumn/winter 2025 runways, I’ve had a strong hunch that the Prada Dada bag (£2150) would become something special.
Now that it’s officially hit the market, my instincts seem to be paying off. Both Alexa Chung and Elsa Hosk have been spotted carrying the slouchy, belted design.
With its soft, dumpling-like shape and cinched belt detail running through the centre, the Dada feels at once relaxed and refined, the kind of tote that feels apt for everyday use, but can also hold up against the most formal parts of your wardrobe.
Both taking theirs out for a test drive, I couldn't help but notice that the two fashion mavens skipped over the beige, sand and black iterations of the new designer bag, both selecting a sleek slate grey style instead.
This tonal choice feels particularly on point. Slate grey is shaping up to be winter’s breakout neutral—soft enough to lighten a cold-weather wardrobe, yet grounded enough to maintain sophistication. It brings a certain freshness that black can’t match, adding dimension to a deep winter look, without detracting from it.
Inspired by the silhouette you can count on seeing everywhere very soon, below, discover the Prada Dada bag in all its forms, plus my edit of the best grey bags to shop now.
Shop the Prada Dada Bag:
Prada
Dada Small Nappa Leather Bag
Be quick—I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Prada
Dada Small Nappa Leather Bag
This light ivory shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Prada
Dada Small Nappa Leather Bag
Add a subtle wash of colour to your winter rotation.
Prada
Dada Small Nappa Leather Bag
The slouchy silhouette makes this perfect for daily styling.
Prada
Dada Small Nappa Leather Bag
The belted bag trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Shop Grey Bags:
Zara
Leather Mini City Bag
Style this in your clutches or attached the long strap and wear it as a cross-body.
H&M
Asymmetric Shopper
While I love this in the slate grey, it also comes in a warm shade of brown.
DeMellier
Midi New York Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote
I don't know a fashion person who isn't obsessed with DeMellier's chic bags.
& Other Stories
Leather Bowling Bag
This neat leather bowling bag is the perfect size for carrying around your daily essentials.
Reformation
Beatrice Shoulder Bag
This also comes in chestnut, black and olive.
Flattered
Lisa Suede Bowler Bag
The suede bag trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
& Other Stories
Extra-Large Leather Tote Bag
A slouchy leather tote is always a good idea.
Polène
Numéro Neuf Mini
Polène's structured bags are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.