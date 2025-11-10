Sofia Richie Just Wore the Divisive Winter Colour Pairing I’ve Always Regarded as Highly Chic

Since I first heard it, that particular rule has never sat well with me. To my eye, the moody pairing is one of winter’s chicest combinations. Dark and rich without feeling overly heavy, the two tones play beautifully off each other, creating a quietly luxurious palette that feels perfectly at home against the season’s darker backdrops.
Clearly sharing my sentiment, Sofia Richie Grainge stepped out this week wearing the very combination in question. Anchoring her look with an all-black base, a sleek turtleneck and a floor-skimming skirt, she layered over it a chocolate brown trench coat for extra warmth.
Though the black-and-brown pairing has long been avoided for fear of appearing too heavy, I’d argue it’s the most sophisticated alternative to an all-black outfit—and far more interesting. The key lies in the styling. Take cues from Sofia: start with a solid base in your chosen tone, then introduce the other hue through your coat, shoes, or accessories to add depth and dimension.
If, like me, you’re inspired by Sofia’s elegantly understated take on this once-divisive colour combination, read on to discover my edit of the best black-and-brown pieces to shop this winter.
Shop Sofia's Look:
Marks & Spencer
Cotton Rich Ribbed Funnel Neck Top
Every great wardrobe starts with a simple black layer, this is comfortable turtleneck is one you'll get a lot of wear out of.
Reformation
Gemma Skirt
While I love this in the classic black, it also comes in five other shades.
Whistles
Chocolate Suede Trench Coat
Chocolate brown suede trench coats are the fashion set's favourite layer.
Shop the Brown and Black Colour Trend:
H&M
Jacket
Shop this while it's on sale.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
Style these with pointed toe boots or dress them up with a Mary Jane.
Marks & Spencer
Suede Loafers
Invest in some suede cleaner and these espresso-toned shoes will see you many seasons to come.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Wide Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans
The brown jeans trend is taking off this season.
Autograph
Suede Briefcase Bag
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
COS
Merino Wool Crew-Neck Jumper
If I had to re-build my wardrobe from scratch, a black jumper is the place I'd start.
Reformation
Liam Knit Top
Style with the matching skirt or pair with your favourite jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.