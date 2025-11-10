Sofia Richie Just Wore the Divisive Winter Colour Pairing I’ve Always Regarded as Highly Chic

Not everyone is on board with the brown-and-black colour combination trend, but Sofia Richie Grainge definitely is. Read on to discover her chic styling below.

Sofia Richie Grainge poses indoors wearing a black turtleneck top with a black maxi skirt and brown suede trench coat and a black bag with chain detailing.
(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)
in News

There are certain fashion “rules” I’ll always feel compelled to follow. Jumpers look their best when layered over white tees; crew socks invariably read sleeker than ankle ones. But then there are those so-called style commandments I’d rather leave in the past—the most perplexing of which is the idea that brown and black should never be worn together.

Since I first heard it, that particular rule has never sat well with me. To my eye, the moody pairing is one of winter’s chicest combinations. Dark and rich without feeling overly heavy, the two tones play beautifully off each other, creating a quietly luxurious palette that feels perfectly at home against the season’s darker backdrops.

Clearly sharing my sentiment, Sofia Richie Grainge stepped out this week wearing the very combination in question. Anchoring her look with an all-black base, a sleek turtleneck and a floor-skimming skirt, she layered over it a chocolate brown trench coat for extra warmth.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Though the black-and-brown pairing has long been avoided for fear of appearing too heavy, I’d argue it’s the most sophisticated alternative to an all-black outfit—and far more interesting. The key lies in the styling. Take cues from Sofia: start with a solid base in your chosen tone, then introduce the other hue through your coat, shoes, or accessories to add depth and dimension.

If, like me, you’re inspired by Sofia’s elegantly understated take on this once-divisive colour combination, read on to discover my edit of the best black-and-brown pieces to shop this winter.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

