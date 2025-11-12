The Non-Basic Shoe Trend Elizabeth Olsen and J.Law Are Wearing to Make Classic Skirts Look 2025

As much as I love classic footwear—think knee-high boots, slingbacks, and ballet flats—there's a special place in my heart for unconventional shoes. They're the styles that make people look and then look again, and they transform even simple outfits into something worth talking about at a three-hour dinner with all your fashion friends. They're fun and interesting and just as worth investing in as the more basic footwear on the market, just for a different reason. And right now, one specific style is garnering attention: Bow heel shoes.
Why are bow heel shoes trending right now? Well, that's what happens when brands like Givenchy, Prada, Miu Miu, and Manolo Blahnik all decide to play around with bow details on footwear at the same time. It also helps when sophisticated, very influential A-listers like Elizabeth Olsen and Jennifer Lawrence are spotted wearing pairs.
Olsen wore hers to a screening for her new A24 film Eternity, which took place at Regal Union Square in New York City. For the occasion, the actress donned a risqué look from Givenchy's S/S 26 collection, including a stringy bralette that was worn underneath a structured blazer and matching skirt. The model who debuted it wore the Givenchy bow sandals in red, but IRL, Olsen chose the black version, which features a peep-toe, sky-high stiletto heel, and oversized bow embellishment. For that splash of color, she added a red handbag, specifically, Givenchy's Antigona Vanity Bag.
Lawrence actually wore the exact same Givenchy bow heels, but with an entirely different look, not by the French house. For a screening of her new film with Robert Pattinson, Die My Love, the actress chose a runway look from up-and-coming New York City brand Lii that consisted of a white T-shirt and a black miniskirt. Her statement shoes gave the look just the right amount of excitement.
Ready to add bow heels into your regular footwear rotation yet? If the answer is no, just wait—I saved the most convincing point for last. It's true: Meghan Markle is also a fan. In fact, she wore a pair to the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala alongside a long-sleeve black gown with a thigh-high slit. Now that you're sufficiently convinced, keep scrolling. There are plenty of pairs to choose from below.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.