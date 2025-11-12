I'm a Stylist Who Travels Constantly—This Is All I Want to Wear After a Long Trip

I've had a busy few months. After I got back from Paris Fashion Week, I dove right into fittings for the London Film Festival, all the while prepping for the Academy Museum Gala. But there's been enough said about all the fashion everything we've been talking about since fashion month kicked off in September. I actually want to totally pivot and tell you what I wear in the comfort of my home while I watch sports on the couch on a Friday evening.
The reason I want to divulge this information is because I realized everything I'm wearing at this very moment is something I love, and it's all integral to how I dress in my uniform. Plus, it's all by female-founded small businesses. Keep reading as I divulge the details of my go-to outfit for lying low at home after a crazy week of work and a crazy week of work before that, traveling through Paris and beyond.
Michael Stars The Karla Tee
First up, I am wearing my perfect white T-shirt that I did in collaboration with Michael Stars this year. Now, you guys might all know me for my xKarla T-shirts, which were great, and I made another one this year. Let me tell you—it's so good. It's $48, and all the money goes to The Period Abundance Foundation, which works to provide sustainable period products to those in need. Michael Stars is an amazing Los Angeles–based company that's been around forever. It did an amazing job with my T-shirts. I wear them almost every day, and I wore them a ton in Paris, where everybody was like, "Where did you get that T-shirt?"
michael stars
The Karla Tee
BAA Sweatpants
Next up are the best sweatpants ever by a company that's also based in Los Angeles called BAA. They're kind of like your dream gray sweatpants that a boy in the '80s who could be in Ferris Bueller's Day Off that you had a crush on would wear. They're the sweatpants of your editorial dreams. I wear them to travel in, when I get home from work, and on the weekend. I sometimes even wear them with my white T-shirt and a blazer on top with really cute shoes. It's like a perfectly dressed-down, random look, but somehow, it works. I love them. They also have sweatshorts—short ones and long ones—and they're absolutely perfect (and not expensive). The brand's sweatshirts are really good too, but for me, it's all about the sweatpants.
baa
Everyday Sweatpants
baa
Everyday Sweatpants
Comme Si Sport Socks
Down on my feet are my life's little luxuries, which are socks by Comme Si, a New York City–based brand that manufactures in Italy. The ones I'm obsessed with… Well, I'm obsessed with all their socks, but it's their new sporty styles. All the colors are so amazing. They're the most expensive socks ever, but they feel like heaven. They're the biggest treat, and I actually buy them as a gift for people. The first response is always something like, "Oh, thanks for the socks." And then they're like, "Oh my God, I'm obsessed with these."
Comme Si
The Hiking Sock
Comme Si
Ski Sock
Comme Si
The Tennis Sock Set
Comme Si
The Cycling Sock
Comme Si
The Tube Sock
The Period Company Thong
Underneath it all, I would be remiss to not tell you right now that I'm actually on my period, and I'm wearing my company, which is clearly female founded. It's called The Period Company, and I'm in our amazing Sporty Stretch period underwear. As someone who's had their period for, you know, 30 years, I have to tell you that it's the greatest way to period. It's completely changed my life.
The Period Company
The Bikini Period in Sporty Stretch for Heavy Flows
The Period Company
The Thong Period in Sporty Stretch for Light Flows
