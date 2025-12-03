I'm a Celebrity Stylist—8 Wardrobe Basics My Clients and I Spend Our Own Money On

three images of celebrity stylist Molly Dickson
(Image credit: @mollyddickson)
Molly Dickson's avatar
By
published
in Features

Molly Dickson is a celebrity stylist and Who What Wear editor in residence. Her clients include Lana Del Rey, Ariana Greenblatt, Sadie Sink, Sydney Sweeney, Lucy Hale, Keke Palmer, Camila Mendes, and others.

Celebrity stylist Molly Dickson may spend her days pulling archival gowns and fresh-off-the-runway samples for some of Hollywood’s most photographed women, but behind the scenes, her personal closet tells a different story. When the fittings wrap, and the garment bags are returned, Dickson reaches for a tightly edited lineup of wardrobe staples she buys with her own money—pieces she believes in so much that she recommends her clients invest in them, too. These aren’t the flashy loaners that appear on red carpets but the real-world building blocks that make up her everyday uniform. And because Dickson’s taste has become a trusted blueprint for A-list style, what she considers “worth it” is guaranteed to be good.

In this story, Dickson opens up about the failsafe items she relies on season after season, from wear-everywhere sneakers to seamless underwear. Think of it as a peek into the stylist’s personal shopping cart—grounded, practical, and still impossibly chic. Scroll down to shop her picks.

1. Commando Underwear

"My clients' faves! They’re seamless and so comfortable. You can wear them under thin or bias cut dresses and no lines show! We always pack a ton of Commando undies in our clients' suitcases for their press tours."

2. Barefoot Dreams Bathrobe and Socks

"My clients love this bathrobe when they are sitting in glam for two hours. It's the most comfortable fabric. The brand's socks are incredible, too. I always wear them traveling because I get so cold on airplanes."

3. Salomon Sneakers

"I live in Salomons. My clients love Salomons. My team loves Salomons. They are comfortable enough to wear when I’m on my feet all day. I wear them with everything from jeans to dresses."

4. Men's Hanes T-Shirts and Skims Shorts

"My preferred T-shirt is one of my boyfriend's vintage tees or my dad’s Hanes T-shirts. I absolutely love the feel of worn-in vintage fabrics, especially super oversized versions. I love to pair an oversized tee with super short Skims shorts. The juxtaposition of the oversized tee with the short shorts makes it sexy yet comfortable and effortless when you’re staying in for the night."

5. '90s Hair Accessories

"I'm very into headbands currently—yes, like the headbands I wore when I was 5 years old. Hair clips, too. The '90s are back!"

6. Away Suitcases

"I’m not exaggerating when I say I have about 20 Away suitcases. They are my go-to for packing my clients' wardrobe for their press tours. I have a mix of sizes, and they have very cute colors, so you can make your own personal travel set. Remember to always slip an Airtag in your checked bags—you never know when you may really need to use them!"

7. Wolford Tights

"My clients and I all love Wolford tights. For fall, I’ve been loving the sheer tights in black and brown for just a hint of coverage. The quality is just so amazing!"

8. Vintage Levi's Jeans

"Vintage Levi's are my favorite jeans. The more worn in, the better! There is nothing better than when you find a pair that's soft, perfectly broken-in, and just a bit oversized. I just sourced about five pairs of vintage Levis while I was in Paris, and I am in love."

Molly Dickson
Molly Dickson
Editor in Residence

Molly Dickson got her start in the fashion industry working at Marie Claire under the fashion market director. After learning the editorial space, Dickson went on to work with celebrity stylist Leslie Fremar for six years. In 2018, Dickson launched her own styling business and has quickly become the go-to stylist for many of Hollywood's top young talents including Sydney Sweeney, Sadie Sink, Katherine Langford, Lucy Hale, and Camila Mendes. Her experience also expands into the music industry working with Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸