I'm a Celebrity Stylist—8 Wardrobe Basics My Clients and I Spend Our Own Money On

Molly Dickson is a celebrity stylist and Who What Wear editor in residence. Her clients include Lana Del Rey, Ariana Greenblatt, Sadie Sink, Sydney Sweeney, Lucy Hale, Keke Palmer, Camila Mendes, and others.
Celebrity stylist Molly Dickson may spend her days pulling archival gowns and fresh-off-the-runway samples for some of Hollywood’s most photographed women, but behind the scenes, her personal closet tells a different story. When the fittings wrap, and the garment bags are returned, Dickson reaches for a tightly edited lineup of wardrobe staples she buys with her own money—pieces she believes in so much that she recommends her clients invest in them, too. These aren’t the flashy loaners that appear on red carpets but the real-world building blocks that make up her everyday uniform. And because Dickson’s taste has become a trusted blueprint for A-list style, what she considers “worth it” is guaranteed to be good.
In this story, Dickson opens up about the failsafe items she relies on season after season, from wear-everywhere sneakers to seamless underwear. Think of it as a peek into the stylist’s personal shopping cart—grounded, practical, and still impossibly chic. Scroll down to shop her picks.
1. Commando Underwear
"My clients' faves! They’re seamless and so comfortable. You can wear them under thin or bias cut dresses and no lines show! We always pack a ton of Commando undies in our clients' suitcases for their press tours."
Commando
Invisible Rib Thong
Commando
Invisible Rib Thong
Commando
Butter Mid-Rise Thong 3-Pack
"My clients love this bathrobe when they are sitting in glam for two hours. It's the most comfortable fabric. The brand's socks are incredible, too. I always wear them traveling because I get so cold on airplanes."
Barefoot Dreams
Cozychic Robe
Barefoot Dreams
Cozychic Assorted 3-Pack Crew Socks
3. Salomon Sneakers
"I live in Salomons. My clients love Salomons. My team loves Salomons. They are comfortable enough to wear when I’m on my feet all day. I wear them with everything from jeans to dresses."
Salomon
XT-6 GORE-TEX Unisex Sneakers
Salomon
XT-6 GORE-TEX Unisex Sneakers
4. Men's Hanes T-Shirts and Skims Shorts
"My preferred T-shirt is one of my boyfriend's vintage tees or my dad’s Hanes T-shirts. I absolutely love the feel of worn-in vintage fabrics, especially super oversized versions. I love to pair an oversized tee with super short Skims shorts. The juxtaposition of the oversized tee with the short shorts makes it sexy yet comfortable and effortless when you’re staying in for the night."
Hanes
Pack of 3 Men's Cotton Stretch Crewneck Shirt in White
SKIMS
Foldover Cotton Blend Jersey Shorts
5. '90s Hair Accessories
"I'm very into headbands currently—yes, like the headbands I wore when I was 5 years old. Hair clips, too. The '90s are back!"
Kitsch
Pack of 2 Zig Zag Headbands
Kitsch
Assorted Hair Clips
6. Away Suitcases
"I’m not exaggerating when I say I have about 20 Away suitcases. They are my go-to for packing my clients' wardrobe for their press tours. I have a mix of sizes, and they have very cute colors, so you can make your own personal travel set. Remember to always slip an Airtag in your checked bags—you never know when you may really need to use them!"
Away Travel
The Medium Flex in Jet Black
Away Travel
The Medium Flex in Olive Green
7. Wolford Tights
"My clients and I all love Wolford tights. For fall, I’ve been loving the sheer tights in black and brown for just a hint of coverage. The quality is just so amazing!"
Wolford
Individual 10 Sheer Tights
Wolford
Satin Touch Tights
8. Vintage Levi's Jeans
"Vintage Levi's are my favorite jeans. The more worn in, the better! There is nothing better than when you find a pair that's soft, perfectly broken-in, and just a bit oversized. I just sourced about five pairs of vintage Levis while I was in Paris, and I am in love."
Levi's
1947 501 Men's Jeans