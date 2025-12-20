Bye, Visible Panty Lines! This $25 Seamless Thong Was a Celeb Secret (Until Now)

Earlier this month, I posed a question to celebrity stylist and Who What Wear editor in residence Molly Dickson: What do you and your clients spend your own money on? Considering she practically bathes in straight-off-the-runway samples, designer loans, and generous gifts—and gets to call it a career—I was dying to know what she chooses to purchase with her hard-earned cash. Dickson's list of must-have wardrobe basics includes Hanes T-shirts, Barefoot Dreams bathrobes, and vintage Levi's jeans, but her go-to underwear particularly piqued my interest.
Dickson, whose clients include Lana Del Rey, Ariana Greenblatt, Sadie Sink, Sydney Sweeney, Lucy Hale, Keke Palmer, Camila Mendes, and others, let me in on a little secret: she always dresses them in Commando Invisible Rib Thongs ($25). "My clients' faves!" Dickson told Who What Wear. "They're seamless and so comfortable. You can wear them under thin or bias-cut dresses, and no lines show! We always pack a ton of Commando undies in our clients' suitcases for their press tours." What more do you need to know? Scroll down to shop.
Celeb Stylist Molly Dickson Swears By These Thongs
