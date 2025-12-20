Bye, Visible Panty Lines! This $25 Seamless Thong Was a Celeb Secret (Until Now)

Earlier this month, I posed a question to celebrity stylist and Who What Wear editor in residence Molly Dickson: What do you and your clients spend your own money on? Considering she practically bathes in straight-off-the-runway samples, designer loans, and generous gifts—and gets to call it a career—I was dying to know what she chooses to purchase with her hard-earned cash. Dickson's list of must-have wardrobe basics includes Hanes T-shirts, Barefoot Dreams bathrobes, and vintage Levi's jeans, but her go-to underwear particularly piqued my interest.

Dickson, whose clients include Lana Del Rey, Ariana Greenblatt, Sadie Sink, Sydney Sweeney, Lucy Hale, Keke Palmer, Camila Mendes, and others, let me in on a little secret: she always dresses them in Commando Invisible Rib Thongs ($25). "My clients' faves!" Dickson told Who What Wear. "They're seamless and so comfortable. You can wear them under thin or bias-cut dresses, and no lines show! We always pack a ton of Commando undies in our clients' suitcases for their press tours." What more do you need to know? Scroll down to shop.

