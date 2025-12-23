Let's be honest. By the time January hits, my motivation to construct a look is at an all-time low. I want to appear as though I've spent 45 minutes curating an ensemble while actually spending approximately three minutes between getting out of my bed and firing up the coffee maker. This season, I've concocted two simple outfit recipes that feel decidedly elevated but require zero brain power, and they're impossible to mess up.
My first go-to formula? An oversize, textured knit from H&M tucked into Madewell's signature wide-leg denim paired with black ankle boots and a matching wool overcoat. It's the art gallery vibe that evokes a strong sense of style without venturing into dry-cleaning territory.
For those days when the wind chill is personally attacking me, I'm leaning into luxury lounging via Gap's surprisingly chic cashmere-blend joggers paired with chic tonal sneakers and a coordinating beanie. The trick to making sweats feel like a deliberate choice is all in the proportions and the palette. Stick to neutrals like ivory and chocolate brown, which make even the softest fabrics look expensive. It's low-effort, high-reward and exactly what my winter wardrobe needed to bridge the gap between totally bundled up and downright boring until spring.
Outfit Recipe #1
Gap
Wool-Blend Chesterfield Coat
This polished coat is easy to throw on over any outfit.
H&M
Oversized Sweater
Ivory sweaters always look fresh.
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean
These Madewell jeans are truly perfect.
Madewell
The Lexie Ankle Boots
These ankle boots are a bit pricey, but you can wear them with literally everything.
H&M
Oval Sunglasses
Sunglasses are my favorite accessory, period.
Outfit Recipe #2
Gap
CashSoft Sweater Hoodie
Isn't this rich hue enticing?
Gap
CashSoft Boot Sweater Pants
They're sweater-pants, not sweatpants.
Madewell
The Shopper Tote
Pair the look with a chic suede tote for a textural element.
Gap
CashSoft Beanie
Sticking with the CashSoft theme here.
H&M
Sneakers
Sporty sneakers in an unexpected color make the whole outfit look more intentional.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.