I Live in Paris and Travel Once a Week—These Are the Trends I Always Spot at CDG

I live in Paris and travel at least once a week, which means I spend a lot of time people-watching at CDG. French women have a way of looking put-together without seeming like they tried to get there, even when they're shuffling through security like the rest of us. It's never about being dressed up. It's about small choices that hold up through long walks between terminals, unexpected delays, and the usual airport chaos. They've mastered style with function in a way that feels almost instinctive.
Lately, I've been noticing the same travel trends repeating themselves, a kind of airport uniform quietly perfected by the Paris set: wide-leg jeans with the right drape, refined loafers, a practical crossbody bag, a blazer that feels relaxed but intentional, and a neck scarf that pulls everything together.
Week after week, these elements show up with such consistency that they've become the unofficial uniform of Parisian travelers as of late, and honestly, it's a solid formula. It's unfussy, comfortable, and still considered—exactly the balance I aim for when I'm packing for yet another early-morning flight.
1. Cropped Jackets
The appeal of a cropped jacket is pretty clear—everything from boxy tweed jackets to glen plaid blazers to cropped wool styles and sweater jackets. They add structure without weight, which makes them ideal for moving through security and long stretches in terminals without the worry of a wrinkle. The shorter cut gives shape to even the simplest outfit, making a tee or knit look sharper without feeling fussy, and because they're light, they deliver just enough warmth on the plane while staying easy to stash if you get too warm. It's an uncomplicated layer that earns its place in a travel lineup.
2. Neck Scarves
Neck scarves are having a real moment at CDG right now, whether it's a silk Hermès square tied close to the collarbone or one of those short cashmere bandana scarves knotted like a classic kerchief. It's the small detail that pulls a travel outfit together without looking overthought, the finishing touch that makes a simple blazer or sweater feel considered. It's practical too. Terminals get drafty, flights even more so, and that little triangle of fabric adds just enough warmth without adding bulk. It's the rare accessory that's both chic and genuinely useful.
3. Wide-Leg, Mid-Rise Jeans
Low- to mid-rise, wide-leg jeans are everywhere, and honestly, it makes perfect sense. They look casually cool without trying—easy, slouchy, a little bit of edge without tipping into "too styled." The lower rise is a quiet blessing when you're sitting in a lounge chair for an hour or folded into an economy seat for 10. Nothing digs in, and nothing feels restrictive. The wide leg adds that relaxed, effortless vibe that makes even a simple tee or knit feel intentional. It's comfort that still reads chic, which is basically the Paris travel uniform.
4. Suede Loafers
Chic slip-on loafers are polished enough to elevate a simple travel outfit but comfortable enough to wear from the lounge to the gate without thinking about it. The structured shape gives a clean, refined look, and the flat sole keeps everything easy and walkable. Whether they're classic loafers or venetian-style furlanes, they slip on and off without fuss at security, work with denim or tailored pants, and feel like the perfect middle ground between sneakers and something overly formal.
5. Practical Crossbody Bags
A practical crossbody bag keeps your hands free, sits securely against the body, and makes all the essentials—like a passport, phone, and boarding pass—instantly accessible. The quick-grab design means no rummaging at security or during boarding, and the streamlined shape still looks intentional with whatever you're wearing. It's the rare piece that's genuinely functional but still reads stylish, which is exactly what you want in a travel bag.
Monica Mendal is a writer, editor, and brand consultant focusing on fashion, travel, and lifestyle. She contributes regularly to Vogue, T: The New York Times Style, Architectural Digest, and more. Previously, Mendal was a fashion editor at Condé Nast publications such as Vogue, GQ, and Glamour. She is also the author of So There's This Place, a travel newsletter on Substack.