A White T-Shirt Is My Holy Grail of Basics—Here Are the Styles I Wear the Most

A plain white T-shirt, depending on the fit and quality, can always be a great go-to as the base of an outfit, or even the focal point of one. I’ve loved the simplicity of a plain white tee since I was young. No matter how many times I change my style, the one basic I always turn to when I'm in a dilemma about getting dressed is a white tee. It’s the perfect piece for every season and easy to incorporate into your everyday uniform.
I have an assortment of white T-shirts, from crewnecks to the infamous V-neck fit. The right style can make or break your outfit, no matter how basic. Honestly, the right T-shirt can make your outfit look more elegant or expensive-looking. The right fit is out there for you, and I’m leading you down the path to your new go-to white T-shirt. Keep scrolling to learn about the styles I wear the most, and shop the best white tees.
Crewneck
Crewnecks are best for layering, and as we’ve entered fall terrain, if you haven’t gotten a crisp crewneck yet, you should. They work well layered under lightweight and thicker sweaters. It’s an effortless yet cool girl–approved basic. Versatility is also what I look for in my pieces, basic or not, and the crewneck works for every season, so I’ll be re-upping my crewneck collection.
Oversize Tees
While I’m 5’0”, I can’t resist the ease and effortlessness of an oversize T-shirt. It looks stylish paired with lace-trimmed skirts and pencil skirts, adding a nice juxtaposition to an outfit. This fall is all about looking expensive but feeling comfortable. If you’re into the drama of the oversize tee, you can also pair yours with skinny-fit pants. I have maybe too many oversize tees, so here’s a selection just for you below.
Tank Tops
It is getting chillier on the East Coast, but I’m still wearing tank tops on warmer days with my baggy jeans and flats. I have an affinity for laid-back outfits, and plain, white tank tops are the way to go to achieve them. When it does get cooler, adding a cute, trendy bolero shrug over your shoulders will keep you semi-warm while still looking extra stylish.
Long-Sleeves
I grew up in the South and never had a huge need for long-sleeve T-shirts, but once I moved to NYC (in the thick of winter), they became a mainstay in my wardrobe. You can wear long-sleeve tees with the miniest of skirts this fall, like the look above, or with loose, wide-leg pants and an oversize blazer with kitten heels for a put-together outfit.
V-Necks
I never thought I would be a V-neck girl, especially since it was deemed a “dated” trend that hasn’t been worn much since the 2010s. However, fashion people online have come out of the woodwork with a V-neck style top or T-shirt in chic, elegant outfits. So it’s safe to say they’re back and better than ever.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.