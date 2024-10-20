Sofia Richie Wore a Daring Color Trend on Her First Red Carpet As a New Mom

Like many fashion people, when she has to get all dressed up, Sofia Richie Grainge has a tendency to pick black looks. She wore a floor-length black dress and coat, for example, to Khaite's New York Fashion Week show in February. Earlier that month, when she attended the Grammys alongside her husband Elliot Grainge, she wore black yet again in the form of a slightly sheer, high-neck gown by Saint Laurent. Last year's Baby2Baby gala, Prada Beauty's Brooklyn launch party, and her Vogue pregnancy announcement all, too, saw the new mom wear fashion's favorite neutral.

Tonight's fourth annual Academy Museum Gala, however, told a different story. For the event, Richie Grainge ditched her usual color choice for something far more daring and out of the ordinary for her: a bright-red silk dress from Fendi's S/S 24 collection. With the high-neck, loose-fitting gown, she carried a black clutch purse and wore black open-toe mules. Her hair was worn in her signature slicked-back bun.

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

WHO: Sofia Richie Grainge

WEAR: Fendi dress

Richie Grainge's sister, Nicole Richie, was also in attendance at tonight's gala and likewise opted to wear a statement color for the occasion. Richie, who's currently filming the reboot of her and Paris Hilton's cult-classic reality TV show The Simple Life, chose a butter-yellow, low-cut gown by Rochas from the brand's resort '25 collection.

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WHO: Nicole Richie

WEAR: Rochas dress