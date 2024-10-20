Sofia Richie Wore a Daring Color Trend on Her First Red Carpet As a New Mom
Like many fashion people, when she has to get all dressed up, Sofia Richie Grainge has a tendency to pick black looks. She wore a floor-length black dress and coat, for example, to Khaite's New York Fashion Week show in February. Earlier that month, when she attended the Grammys alongside her husband Elliot Grainge, she wore black yet again in the form of a slightly sheer, high-neck gown by Saint Laurent. Last year's Baby2Baby gala, Prada Beauty's Brooklyn launch party, and her Vogue pregnancy announcement all, too, saw the new mom wear fashion's favorite neutral.
Tonight's fourth annual Academy Museum Gala, however, told a different story. For the event, Richie Grainge ditched her usual color choice for something far more daring and out of the ordinary for her: a bright-red silk dress from Fendi's S/S 24 collection. With the high-neck, loose-fitting gown, she carried a black clutch purse and wore black open-toe mules. Her hair was worn in her signature slicked-back bun.
WHO: Sofia Richie Grainge
WEAR: Fendi dress
Richie Grainge's sister, Nicole Richie, was also in attendance at tonight's gala and likewise opted to wear a statement color for the occasion. Richie, who's currently filming the reboot of her and Paris Hilton's cult-classic reality TV show The Simple Life, chose a butter-yellow, low-cut gown by Rochas from the brand's resort '25 collection.
WHO: Nicole Richie
WEAR: Rochas dress
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
Forget Demure—Kim, Selena, and Kylie Wore This NSFW Trend to the "West Coast Met Gala"
Thongs! Bustiers! Corsets!
By Eliza Huber
-
Zendaya’s Extremely Revealing Naked Dress Is Giving ‘70s Cher
An homage.
By Eliza Huber
-
Pamela Anderson and French Girls Agree—These $98 Jeans Are Second to None
I bought mine at Nordstrom.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zoe Saldaña Arrived at the Airport in the Flat-Shoe Trend That Makes Security a Breeze
Arrive two hours early? Pass.
By Eliza Huber
-
Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore the Only Boot Trend That's Sensible for the Airport
I'm taking notes.
By Natalie Munro
-
Sleek, Sophisticated, and Selena-Approved—This $199 Dress Is a Sellout Waiting to Happen
Don't say we didn't warn you.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Forget Diamonds—This Is the Boho Jewelry Trend Celebs Are Wearing Right Now
I can see why they love it.
By Natalie Munro
-
Pamela Anderson Just Wore the Low-Maintenance Outfit Formula Fashion People Swear By
An instantly classy look.
By Nikki Chwatt