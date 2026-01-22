Sneakers Are For the Gym, *Unless* You Wear Them in This Color with This Denim Trend

It's a bit of an outdated notion, but I'm still under the impression that sneakers should be worn to the gym—period. I've never been one to wear them casually, preferring even a somewhat uncomfortable heel. In my opinion, a little height adds to every outfit, and while they might be slowly growing in popularity again, platform or heeled sneakers will never be found in my closet. All that being said, I did just recently see a photo of Bella Hadid that has me reconsidering my ban on sneakers for non-fitness-related activities.
On Monday, the supermodel was seen with friends grabbing breakfast in SoHo at Sadelle's, where she wore a pants-and-shoe combination I never thought I'd be willing to co-sign. Hint: I was wrong. Hadid wore a pair of dark-wash, straight-leg jeans with black sneakers from Salomon. With the controversial duo, she added a leather bomber jacket, sunglasses, and Saint Laurent's recently re-released Mombasa bag. Wearing jeans with sneakers never clicked for me until I saw the way she did it, using luxury accessories and outerwear, as well as a sophisticated denim wash and shape, to make her footwear choice feel elevated instead of overly sporty.
For the outfit, Hadid grabbed the sneakers she's been frequenting lately, Salomon's X-ALP lace-ups from the French brand's collaboration with Carhartt W.I.P. that debuted at the end of last year. Sadly, the style, which features subtle camouflage detailing, has sold out in every size; however, sizes are still available at StockX, with most only requiring that you pay a small premium to snag a pair of your own. The jeans she wore with them are a rich blue wash without any distressing, giving them a sophisticated touch that dresses up her shoe choice. Their straight shape and longer hemline elongate the leg, in a way doing the work that a heel would do, which is probably why my aversion to sneakers outside of the gym doesn't seem to apply in this case.
If you, like me, are feeling swayed to try wearing sneakers with jeans, keep scrolling. Everything you need to copy Hadid's take on the pairing is below.