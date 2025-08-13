Scandi Style, Unfiltered: An Editor’s Dispatch from Copenhagen Fashion Week

If you told me three seasons ago that I'd be packing my life into a carry-on and hopping over to Copenhagen again—all in the name of fashion—I probably wouldn't have believed you. It's always been my dream to attend Copenhagen Fashion Week and, thankfully, here I am, back again for round three. This time, I went with CIFF (the Copenhagen International Fashion Fair), one of Europe’s largest and most influential trade shows. Think: a buzzing hub where buyers, editors, and creatives come together to discover the next big thing—and yes, there’s plenty of Scandi style inspo to go around. CIFF is where the magic happens behind the runway: emerging labels, established names, and unexpected gems all under one very stylish roof. It meant less sleep, more designer meetings, and a front-row seat to the creative energy that makes this city one of the coolest fashion capitals around.
There’s something about this city that just gets it right. Maybe it’s the perfectly oversize outfits or maybe it’s the cardamon buns. (To be honest, it's probably both.) Either way, I spent the week zigzagging from shows to showrooms, dodging bikes like a local, and snapping way too many 'fit pics along the way.
What follows is a completely unfiltered, mildly chaotic, highly stylish diary of my time at Copenhagen Fashion Week and CIFF—aka, a photo dump with commentary. From outfit changes in questionable locations to late-night dinner spots that actually lived up to the hype, here’s everything I saw, wore, ate, and mildly obsessed over.
DAY 1: Wine, Polka-Dots, and Carry-On Outfits
2:00 PM: After landing in Copenhagen at the middle of the afternoon, I did what any other jet-lagged editor would do: take a nap. Did I miss a show? Maybe. Did I barely pull a look together? Perhaps! But, in my opinion, a well-rested editor is a happy one, so I was grateful to have the afternoon to myself to unpack, unwind, and catch up on work before the madness began.
8:00 PM: Off to the Caro Editions show! This season, the show focused on the love story between founders Caroline and Frederik Bille Brahe, who got married a few short months ago under the bridge where the show took place. In typical Caro Editions style, the playlist was filled with bangers, there were plenty of polka-dots, and the footwear stole the show. This season, the brand collaborated with New Balance on taupe-colored, suede 204L sneakers, adorned with charms and bows.
9:00 PM: Not to be cheesy, but it's wine o'clock somewhere. Guests were ferried to Apollo Bar after the Caro Editions show for an after-party co-hosted by Mulberry, who loaned handbags and leather goods for the show. Apollo Bar's expansive, open courtyard is one of my favorite places to grab a drink in-between shows during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Plus, there was a literal wedding cake, on theme to celebrate the couples recent nupitals.
11:00 PM: I'm not sure how I did it, but my friends and I managed to stay up way past our bed-times to grab a late-night meal at Cleo, a cozy gastro wine bar in Nørrebro. If you go, you simply can't miss the white chocolate-flavored ice cream.
DAY 2: The "Coachella" of Trade Shows and Martini Olives
9:00 A.M. By far, one of the best moments of being in Copenhagen during Fashion Week is spending my mornings at CIFF—The Copenhagen International Fashion Fair. As an editor who's inbox is always perpetually at 500 no matter how many times I clear it, you can imagine I'm constantly overstimulated with new brands, pitches, and ideas. The best way I've found to discover hidden gems is by going in person to meet founders, hear their stories, and try their products first hand. Given how influential CIFF is in the Nordics (the organization hosts over 1,000 brands twice a year!), I usually budget a solid three hours to explore and stumble upon smaller brands I would have never gotten the chance to meet if it weren't for CIFF. PleatsMama, Rave Review, and Rue de Tokyo were all brands I got to stop by and meet.
12:00 PM: I caught a cab from the Bella Center, where CIFF takes place, to the city center for an appointment with Lié Studio, the Danish jewelry company founded by models, muses, and twins Amalie and Cecilie Moosgaard. This season, the brand focused on subtle, '80s elements for their Fall launch. I'm a big fan of the brand's leather goods, though, and picked up a teal-colored pebbled-leather bucket bag that would later become the backbone of every outfit I wore while in Copenhagen.
3:00 PM: A few American editors and I headed in-synch to the Danish Design Museum, the show venue for acclaimed Scandi brand, Skall. Skall is always such a treat to see, with their feminine fabrics and airy silhouettes becoming true closet heroes for me. I was particularly enamored by the abundance of tassels and corded belts used when styling the looks, a nod to the brand's choice to work with beloved jewelry brand, Le Sundial, for their show. Although I didn't manage to get a tassel belt for myself during Le Sundial's pop-up at the Skall boutique in Copenhagen, I'm confident some of the styling tricks from this show are going to carry over into my fall outfits.
6:00 PM: Work hard, play hard. To end off my first full day of Copenhagen Fashion Week, New York-based brand, SEA, hosted a dinner with tastemakers and friends of the brand to celebrate the label's new pop-up that opened in Copenhagen. Olives were eaten, gossip was shared, and Rhubarb Spritzes were drank in a sun-drenched pavilion in King's Garden. There's nothing quite as life-changing as a late summer dinner in Copenhagen, with the sun barely setting below the horizon as we went late into the night.
DAY 3: Show Clothes and Show Ponies
10:00 AM: After an early-morning dip in the Copenhagen canals (true story!) I jetted off to the Anonymous Copenhagen brunch to chat with the brand's founders and get a sneak peak at the new styles. The brand is quintessentially Scandi, elegant, sustainable, and just the slightest bit playful, as seen by the textures in their shoes and the silhouettes the brand produces (the heart pumps are a favorite!)
11:00 AM: There's always one day where Copenhagen Fashion Week is giving the same energy that Lady Gaga does in that infamous video of her: bus, club, another club, another club, plane, next place. The morning began with two shows, Herskind and The Garment, both incredibly elegant and timeless. They're the kind of clothes you'd imagine a cool, elder sister who has her life together would wear. They're also some of the most anticipated shows of the season, so the crowd (and, by extension, their camera crews) were all buzzing, ready for the action.
2:00 PM: After grabbing a bite to eat at Sonny, I stopped by the Atelier September x New Balance pop-up in Nytorv. One of the things I love most about the spirit of Copenhagen Fashion Week is that some, if not most events, are open for the public, and this one was no exception. Both editors, influencers, and tourists alike could come in and grab a tomato-infused drink or pastry while browsing the look-book with the latest New Balance 204L sneaker. Perfect appetizer for the MKDT Studio show, where I jetted to immediately after.
5:00 PM: Copenhagen! Wine! Jewelry! What's not to like. A cheeky summer aperitivo, hosted by Lié Studio, broke up the madness when running from show to show. If you closed your eyes, it almost felt like New York—a small, but mighty, block party on one of Copenhagen's busiest streets felt like the hottest club to be in at the time.
6:00 PM: Although I was fashionably late to the Gestuz show, I made it to my seat with moments to spare. I always love seeing what founder Sanne Sehested imagines in her world. Gestuz simply oozes strong femininity, and this season was no different: models walked down in leather racing jackets, fiery hues, and sky high white pumps. By the show was finished I didn't even have time to properly pour over the images since I was running to catch the bus to the next show, Baum und Pferdgarten, held in a small town about 30 minutes outside of Copenhagen. The collection felt aptly equestrian themed given the invitation and show location, a horse stable. While chatting with press manager, Benjamin Rønnow, the day prior, I asked if any horses would make a special appearance on the runway. Spoiler alert: they did. We won!
9:00 PM: I ended the night by heading to SoHo House for the CIFF Dinner, one of the week's highlights in my book. The team usually sits you next to people you don't know, and while it might be intimidating, I'm a chronic oversharer, which often means I'll strike up a conversation with anyone. The night ended with several inside jokes, a dance session late into the early hours of the morning, and questions on how to properly style a top hat.
DAY 4: Anniversary Collections and Legendary Meals
10:00 AM: The morning began with several press appointments at Stine Goya, Ragbag, and Tekla, all brands near and dear to my heart. For many press teams, it was the first time I got to see them since I got engaged, so it was incredible getting to catch up, as well as getting to see the new collections. At Stine Goya, the brand collaborated with File Under Pop, a creative surface design brand (think room paints and kitchen tiles), for a collection themed around countryside guest houses and hosting.
1:00 PM: One of my most anticipated collections of the season is Birrot, a Copenhagen-based label with South Korean influences. While I wasn't able to make it last season, I'd heard the murmurs about how impeccable the styling was and it's safe to say the brand's Spring-Summer 2026 collection didn't disappoint. Sporty jackets, genie pants, and a muted color palette (with pops of pink!) set the stage for a well-dressed spring to come.
4:00 PM: Cecile Banhsen is back, baby. For her ten-year anniversary, the brand showed a charming, retrospective collection built upon the house codes for the Danish brand: girly, flowers, and princess-like silhouettes remixed with technical elements. There were fireworks, wine, and an appearance by model Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney, daughter of Icelandic musician, Björk.
9:00 PM: To celebrate the end of fashion week, my friends and I always head to one of our favorite restaurants in the city, Esmée, to mark the end of a fashion-filled four days. I discovered the city hot spot a few seasons back after Senior Editor Anna LaPlaca included it in her Copenhagen City Guide, and I haven't looked back since. Fin!
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.