I Tried a Fragrance Essence, and People Can't Stop Commenting on How "Clean and Crisp" I Smell

Clean. Crisp. Airy. Effortless. If you seek out those buzzwords when selecting a new signature scent, I highly recommend investing in a fragrance essence. Yes, it's a thing, and no, it doesn't have the milky texture of a glass-skin toner; though, it does have some crossover with the skincare counterpart, mainly when it comes to layering—but more on that later.
For now, just know that I've been wearing one for 32 days, and I'm thoroughly impressed by the amount of "Wait, you smell amazing" compliments I've received. With a rapidly expanding market (thank you, #PerfumeTok) that's becoming more saturated by the second, it honestly takes a lot for me to get excited about something fresh, but that's exactly how I feel about No Fragrance Fragrance, the fragrance essence under the No Makeup Makeup umbrella. Soft and skin-like, the high-tech formula has become my underrated go-to for a sophisticated, nonbasic winter scent. Ready to try an essence of your own? Scroll ahead for all the details you need.
No Makeup Makeup
No Fragrance Fragrance Skin-Responsive Essence
What Is a Fragrance Essence?
Just like the milky toners you might slather on, fragrance essences are light, airy formulas—ones that evolve and adapt to your skin's chemistry to project a unique-to-you aroma. It sounds very similar to a skin scent, which has a subtle "your skin, but better" effect, but the essence features functional, high-tech ingredients that encourage your skin to respond to each specific note. "Most skin scents are designed to smell like skin, but they’re still perfumes built on fixed formulas," Victoria Jackson, cofounder of No Makeup Makeup tells me. Rather, the No Fragrance Fragrance blend features a FlexScent technology that allows the formula to lift and settle differently, reading floral, earthy, musky, or subtly fruity depending on the wearer. Because the scent mingles so intimately with the skin, it's also formulated with Givaudan’s My Z-Biome, a new fragrance design technology that helps perfumes remain super gentle on the delicate skin microbiome.
And like a skincare essence, which is slightly more emollient than a toner yet lighter than a serum, the fragrance essence provides a middle ground between body mists and eau de toilettes. Vibrant top notes like peony, pink pomelo, and green muguet (aka lily of the valley) create a fresh, uplifting opening—one that never overpowers the senses, even if you spritz with abandon—but the aforementioned FlexScent technology keeps the formula from fading by releasing new facets depending on the time of day, the environment, and your own body temperature. Warm ambrette, for example, shifts from fruity to amber as your skin warms, says Jackson, while sheer jasmine oscillates between airy and heady, depending on your whereabouts. "You get a fragrance that feels impossibly light yet unfolds all day, revealing new dimensions as it becomes part of you," Kim Wileman, cofounder of the brand, adds.
How to Wear It
Your skin is what activates the formula, so make sure you spray No Fragrance Fragrance directly on your bare pulse points, as opposed to spritzing on your clothes or the pervasive "spray and walk" method. Don't be afraid to really douse yourself! Not only is the hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested formula safe for sensitive skin (again, thanks to that My Z-Biome technology), but it's also incredibly lightweight. It has a subtle projection that settles beautifully on the skin, no matter how much juice you pile on.
Now, skincare essences are typically sandwiched between your cleansing and serum steps, meant to prep your skin for subsequent formulas and enhance absorption. The fragrance essence wasn't necessarily designed to boost the performance of other perfumes, but it does provide a wonderful foundation for fragrance layering. Says Jackson, "If you love to layer, it can add depth to florals, warmth to woods, and a clean sensuality to musks."
My Testing Experience
I've been wearing No Fragrance Fragrance for over a month—both on its own and layered with other perfume favorites—and the main word I'd use to describe it is "crisp." Meaning, it's cozy and fresh with an unexpected zing. On me, the orris root, jasmine, and musk notes really shine through, creating a delicate dry-down that has caused multiple people to ask how I smell so good, not what perfume I'm wearing—including my husband, who made it a point to tell me I smelled "really clean." I'm curious to discover how my skin reacts to it in warmer climates (perhaps I'll get more whiffs of amber coconut), but I definitely appreciate a clean, airy scent during winter. It feels soft and familiar, like wrapping your shoulders in an airy cashmere shawl or burrowing into a freshly laundered down comforter.
That said, I'm a huge fan of fragrance layering, and I'm happy to report that No Fragrance Fragrance makes the most wonderful base. I'll start with a few spritzes on my pulse points before following up with another delicate, crisp eau de parfum on my collar. My favorite pairings as of late are Merit's Retrospect—which has a similarly soft, delicate profile of jasmine, ambrette, and aldehydes—and Perfumehead's 1272, a vibrant floral chypre that settles into a warm, woody finish. I've tried to layer with richer fragrances, but I find that doubling down on the clean route is what keeps the "You smell amazing!" comments flooding in. Still, it plays well with virtually any blend, so I'd consider it a worthy investment for your fragrance collection—an unsung hero of Amazon's perfume section, in my humble opinion.
Shop No Fragrance Fragrance
More Crisp, Clean Fragrances I Love
MERIT
Retrospect
Merit's stylish fragrance has the prettiest, powdery dry-down. Elegant and soft, it's the perfume I reach for when I'm not quite sure what fragrance mood I'm in.
Perfumehead
1272 Coltrait Perfume
A "coltrait" (cologne plus extrait—get it?), 1272 has a vibrant, citrus-woody profile with impressive longevity.
By Rosie Jane
Remi Eau de Parfum
By Rosie Jane's Remi is the perfume that initially made me fall in love with crisp perfumes. It's cozy and grounding, yet not predictably so with notes of cardamom, mandarin, and white amber.
Frederic Malle
Acne Studios
If you love a clean, soapy perfume, you absolutely must give this Acne Studios blend a try. It smells like fabric softener in the best, most sophisticated way.
BYREDO
Blanche Eau de Parfum
Speaking of fabric-inspired scents, Byredo's Blanche smells like fresh linens air-drying in the countryside. Swoon.
Dedcool
Xtra Milk Eau de Parfum
Arguably the most intoxicating skin scent of all time.
Phlur
Soft Spot Eau de Parfum
If warm, creamy scents are more up your alley, you'll find immediate success with Soft Spot. Consider it a skin scent on the sultrier side.
Snif
Me Eau de Toilette
I was genuinely surprised the first time I wore this. It's noticeably juicy at first thanks to plum and peach skin, which is a bit uncommon for skin scents, but then it dries down to a lovely, subtle blend of orris, sandalwood, and musks. It also has some impressively long wear!
