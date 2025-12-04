Tracy Anderson, Glass Mountain Valley, and *These* Black Sneakers—Meet the "Rich" Winter Workout Uniform

In the wellness world, the Tracy Anderson Method and Mountain Valley water have long been symbols of status, generally priced higher than others in their categories. Whether you're attending a TA class or walking down the street with a green glass Mountain Valley bottle, it's clear you look "rich." But if you're working out, drinking that water, and wearing this specific pair of black sneakers—just like Dakota Johnson was seen doing—you really give off the vibe that you're not struggling to make ends meet.
Yesterday, as Johnson left the Tracy Anderson studio in L.A., she was spotted cooling down, sipping from a Mountain Valley water bottle, wearing a baseball cap, a burgundy sports bra, black leggings, and black Nike V2K Run sneakers.
The Nike V2K sneakers are running shoes that offer support through a substantial foam midsole. They feature a sleek silhouette with a breathable mesh upper, shiny panels, and come in a range of neutral and bold colorways. Beyond Johnson, Ashley Olsen, Kaia Gerber, and Jennifer Lawrence are also fans of the Nike V2K Run sneakers. Olsen has been seen pairing them with tailored black trousers, a long black coat, and The Row Margaux bag, while Lawrence styles them with sweatpants and a T-shirt. Gerber, like Johnson, wears them with black leggings, a crewneck sweatshirt, and a navy wool coat. So, if there's one sneaker trend that can elevate a simple winter outfit and make it look expensive, it's the celebrity-favorite V2K.
With that said, if you're inspired by Johnson's stylish yet relaxed activewear look, even if you're not a fan of Tracy Anderson and prefer drinking from a plastic bottle, keep scrolling. Ahead, we've rounded up the specific Nike sneakers as well as more chic black sneakers and leggings.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.