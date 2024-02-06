2024 Has a New Trouser Trend, and It’s Going to Make You Look So Classy

As we move towards the new season, I’m looking to whip my spring wardrobe into shape with some smart key buys. Before we graduate to a cotton and linen-filled summer, spring offers a rare temperature sweet spot that allows for a little more fashion experimentation than the summer or winter months.

With this in mind, I have my eye on a style that is, in my opinion, the perfect transeasonal trouser. As we move away from winter I'm interested in retaining the smart silhouette I've built up the past few months, whilst working in a springtime flair. With a naturally polished disposition, the pair I’m targeting for this specific role is the classic pinstripe pant.

Having seen the men in my life wear pinstripes since I can remember, this season, I want in on the action. Bringing a smarter element to a jumper outfit, the pinstripe trouser trend works to add structure and polish to a daytime look—making it ideal for office styling. Whilst I'm compelled to shop a pair with a matching blazer, this versatile piece holds its own when paired with a casual top like a basic white tee, too.

Luckily, I'm not the only one prioritising these trending trousers this season. Across the board, influencers are joining in on the pinstripe hype and brands are offering up some tempting iterations. From H&M to Reformation, shop our edit of the best pinstripe trousers below.

SHOP THE PINSTRIPE TROUSER TREND:

H&M High-Waisted Tailored Trousers £19 SHOP NOW These wide-leg trousers are comfortable enough to wear into the evening.

& Other Stories Slim Flared Tailored Trousers £110 SHOP NOW Style with the matching blazer or simply wear with with a fresh white tee.

Zara Pinstripe Trousers £70 SHOP NOW Pinstripe trousers and leather loafers are a match made in heaven.

The Row Banew Pinstriped Wool Wide-Leg Pants £1710 SHOP NOW Wear with neat ballet flats or dress them up with pointed-toe heels.

Norma Kamali Pinstriped Stretch-Jersey Straight-Leg Pants £195 SHOP NOW With a smart silhouette, these trousers pair so well with vests or button-downs.

Mango Pinstripe Suit Trousers £50 SHOP NOW Light grey is so versatile.

Reformation Freddie Pant £178 SHOP NOW These would look great with a pair of colourful trainers to brighten things up.

Albaray Navy Pinstripe Trouser £79 SHOP NOW With a front pleat detail, these trousers skim the legs beautifully.

