Forget *It* Styles: This Back-to-Basics Sneaker Is What Makes Black Leggings Look Cool and Classic

Over the weekend, while grabbing coffee in Palm Springs, Bieber was seen with her husband Justin in a sporty, casual outfit that included a black zip-up sweatshirt, black leggings, and New Balance 740 sneakers in a burgundy, black, and white colorway.
In the early 2010s, New Balance debuted the 740 as a running shoe. They quickly became recognized for their comfort and support, and gained a cult following. Then, in 2024, they were reintroduced as a lifestyle sneaker, featuring a retro-inspired design and updated technology for maximum support. The re-release has been just as popular, coveted by celebrities beyond Bieber, such as Lisa and Alix Earle, who have proven the sneakers' worth and versatility by wearing them with street-ready outfits and workout gear.
With Bieber, a style icon for many in the fashion world, recently endorsing them, it's likely these sneakers won't remain in stock for long. Keep scrolling to see Bieber's look and shop the sneakers yourself.
