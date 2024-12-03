It Won’t Be Long Before Everyone Swaps Suede for This Other Expensive-Looking Shoe Trend

For the past few months, the editorial team at Who What Wear has been talking a lot about suede shoes. However, as winter approaches in just a few weeks, we've been discussing another cold-weather shoe trend that is glimmering on the horizon, poised to rival the allure of suede: satin shoes.

Currently, it feels as though everyone is gravitating towards satin footwear, and it's impossible to overlook the luxurious aura these styles exude. Most notably, at Gotham's 34th Annual Film Awards, the ever-elegant Nicole Kidman and the iconic Pamela Anderson showcased stunning satin shoes. Kidman wore a black strapless floral gown paired with chic black satin pumps, while Anderson turned heads in a striking ivory strapless gown complemented by matching pointed-toe satin heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Nicole Kidman: Dolce & Gabbana bag; Dolce Gabbana Fall 1998 Gown

On a more casual front, entrepreneur and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley leveraged her platform by showcasing her ROSIE HW x WARDROBE.NYC line, styled in black satin slingbacks on Instagram. Elsa Hosk also joined the satin shoe movement, sporting the luxurious Saint Laurent Nour Slippers in satin, beautifully styled with an oversize blazer, a silk top, and low-rise trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar to suede shoes, satin footwear—whether in sleek flats or soaring heels—infuses any outfit with an air of richness and sophistication. The versatile nature of these shoes makes them incredibly wearable, especially in luxe hues such as deep burgundy, rich chocolate brown, and soft ivory.

Keep scrolling to shop for the best satin shoes that ooze elegance. Plus, discover how Hosk and Huntington-Whiteley recently styled this footwear trend.

Shop the best satin shoes

ZARA Kitten Heel Fabric Mules $50 SHOP NOW Who wouldn't want to slip into these luxe-looking mules?

Jeffrey Campbell Chosen Pointed Toe Pumps $140 $105 SHOP NOW I just wore these to a wedding and received compliments on how chic they looked.

Reformation Daniela Kitten Mules $278 $209 SHOP NOW These also come in black and pink. Grab them while they're on sale!

Style Notes: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley knows how to make any outfit appear luxurious. Take inspiration from her and enhance a blazer and tights look with elegant black satin slingback heels.

YSL L'entracte Slingback Pumps $1050 SHOP NOW Someone, please buy these for me.

FEMME LA St. Honore Slipper $216 SHOP NOW Pair with baggy jeans and a sweater.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Fabraka 50 Crepe-Trimmed Satin Point-Toe Pumps $895 SHOP NOW These will take any evening look to the next level.

Sam Edelman Alina Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps $140 $98 SHOP NOW Burgundy and satin complement each other perfectly, much like peanut butter and jelly.

Style Notes: Elsa Hosk's trouser outfit shows that satin shoes look great with casual ensembles, not solely elegant ballgowns.

YSL Nour Slippers $930 SHOP NOW The exact pair Hosk is wearing in the image above.

Prada Raso Silk Stiletto Pumps $1170 SHOP NOW As a 5 foot woman, I love a shoe with a long toe box since it elongates my figure.

ZARA Satin Effect Heeled Slingbacks $50 SHOP NOW Make a statement this winter with this bold style.