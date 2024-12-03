It Won’t Be Long Before Everyone Swaps Suede for This Other Expensive-Looking Shoe Trend

By
published
in News

For the past few months, the editorial team at Who What Wear has been talking a lot about suede shoes. However, as winter approaches in just a few weeks, we've been discussing another cold-weather shoe trend that is glimmering on the horizon, poised to rival the allure of suede: satin shoes.

Currently, it feels as though everyone is gravitating towards satin footwear, and it's impossible to overlook the luxurious aura these styles exude. Most notably, at Gotham's 34th Annual Film Awards, the ever-elegant Nicole Kidman and the iconic Pamela Anderson showcased stunning satin shoes. Kidman wore a black strapless floral gown paired with chic black satin pumps, while Anderson turned heads in a striking ivory strapless gown complemented by matching pointed-toe satin heels.

Nicole Kidman wears a floral gown with black satin heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Nicole Kidman: Dolce & Gabbana bag; Dolce Gabbana Fall 1998 Gown

On a more casual front, entrepreneur and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley leveraged her platform by showcasing her ROSIE HW x WARDROBE.NYC line, styled in black satin slingbacks on Instagram. Elsa Hosk also joined the satin shoe movement, sporting the luxurious Saint Laurent Nour Slippers in satin, beautifully styled with an oversize blazer, a silk top, and low-rise trousers.

Pamela wears an ivory silk gown with ivory satin heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar to suede shoes, satin footwear—whether in sleek flats or soaring heels—infuses any outfit with an air of richness and sophistication. The versatile nature of these shoes makes them incredibly wearable, especially in luxe hues such as deep burgundy, rich chocolate brown, and soft ivory.

Keep scrolling to shop for the best satin shoes that ooze elegance. Plus, discover how Hosk and Huntington-Whiteley recently styled this footwear trend.

Shop the best satin shoes

Kitten Heel Fabric Mules
ZARA
Kitten Heel Fabric Mules

Who wouldn't want to slip into these luxe-looking mules?

Chosen Pointed Toe Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Chosen Pointed Toe Pumps

I just wore these to a wedding and received compliments on how chic they looked.

Daniela Kitten Mule
Reformation
Daniela Kitten Mules

These also come in black and pink. Grab them while they're on sale!

Rosie wears a long black coat, black tights, and black satin slingbacks.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Style Notes: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley knows how to make any outfit appear luxurious. Take inspiration from her and enhance a blazer and tights look with elegant black satin slingback heels.

Women's L'entracte Slingback Pumps in Satin Crepe in Grain Beige
YSL
L'entracte Slingback Pumps

Someone, please buy these for me.

St. Honore Slipper
FEMME LA
St. Honore Slipper

Pair with baggy jeans and a sweater.

Fabraka 50 Crepe-Trimmed Satin Point-Toe Pumps
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Fabraka 50 Crepe-Trimmed Satin Point-Toe Pumps

These will take any evening look to the next level.

Alina Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Sam Edelman
Alina Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps

Burgundy and satin complement each other perfectly, much like peanut butter and jelly.

Elsa wears a black blazer, white silk top, black bottega bag, black trousers, and satin heels.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: Elsa Hosk's trouser outfit shows that satin shoes look great with casual ensembles, not solely elegant ballgowns.

Women's Nour Slippers in Satin in Black
YSL
Nour Slippers

The exact pair Hosk is wearing in the image above.

Raso Silk Stiletto Pumps
Prada
Raso Silk Stiletto Pumps

As a 5 foot woman, I love a shoe with a long toe box since it elongates my figure.

Satin Effect Heeled Slingbacks
ZARA
Satin Effect Heeled Slingbacks

Make a statement this winter with this bold style.

Uxor Pointed Toe Pump
The Row
Uxor Pointed Toe Pumps

The Row can do no wrong.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸