It Won’t Be Long Before Everyone Swaps Suede for This Other Expensive-Looking Shoe Trend
For the past few months, the editorial team at Who What Wear has been talking a lot about suede shoes. However, as winter approaches in just a few weeks, we've been discussing another cold-weather shoe trend that is glimmering on the horizon, poised to rival the allure of suede: satin shoes.
Currently, it feels as though everyone is gravitating towards satin footwear, and it's impossible to overlook the luxurious aura these styles exude. Most notably, at Gotham's 34th Annual Film Awards, the ever-elegant Nicole Kidman and the iconic Pamela Anderson showcased stunning satin shoes. Kidman wore a black strapless floral gown paired with chic black satin pumps, while Anderson turned heads in a striking ivory strapless gown complemented by matching pointed-toe satin heels.
On Nicole Kidman: Dolce & Gabbana bag; Dolce Gabbana Fall 1998 Gown
On a more casual front, entrepreneur and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley leveraged her platform by showcasing her ROSIE HW x WARDROBE.NYC line, styled in black satin slingbacks on Instagram. Elsa Hosk also joined the satin shoe movement, sporting the luxurious Saint Laurent Nour Slippers in satin, beautifully styled with an oversize blazer, a silk top, and low-rise trousers.
Similar to suede shoes, satin footwear—whether in sleek flats or soaring heels—infuses any outfit with an air of richness and sophistication. The versatile nature of these shoes makes them incredibly wearable, especially in luxe hues such as deep burgundy, rich chocolate brown, and soft ivory.
Keep scrolling to shop for the best satin shoes that ooze elegance. Plus, discover how Hosk and Huntington-Whiteley recently styled this footwear trend.
Shop the best satin shoes
I just wore these to a wedding and received compliments on how chic they looked.
These also come in black and pink. Grab them while they're on sale!
Style Notes: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley knows how to make any outfit appear luxurious. Take inspiration from her and enhance a blazer and tights look with elegant black satin slingback heels.
These will take any evening look to the next level.
Burgundy and satin complement each other perfectly, much like peanut butter and jelly.
Style Notes: Elsa Hosk's trouser outfit shows that satin shoes look great with casual ensembles, not solely elegant ballgowns.
As a 5 foot woman, I love a shoe with a long toe box since it elongates my figure.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
