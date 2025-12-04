Suddenly, This Revealing Dress Trend Is Popular Again—These Are the Shoes That Make It Look Tasteful

It's the start of December, which means one thing: Holiday dressing is officially on everyone's mind. As the calendar fills with parties, dinners, and end-of-year celebrations, the search for a standout look is in full swing. And if you're a dress person, there's one dress trend that should be on your radar: the plunging V-neck dress. It's suddenly everywhere and just received a stamp of approval from none other than Jennifer Lopez.
Yesterday at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala in L.A., J.Lo was photographed wearing a stunning long-sleeve, plunging brown maxi dress. While her dress revealed a lot of skin, especially on the chest, true to J.Lo's style, she made the bold look tasteful by pairing it with suede pointed-toe pumps.
What makes the plunging-neckline dress highly desired is its mix of drama and elegance—and the right shoes are key to creating that effect. Pumps, with their sleek lines and classic shape, add a touch of sophistication that balances the dress's sexy elements. The best part is that pumps in suede, patent, croc-leather, and satin will all get the job done.
Keep scrolling to see J.Lo's elegant evening look and shop the chicest plunging-neckline dresses and pumps to wear this winter and beyond.
Shop Plunging V-Neck Dresses and Pumps
Norma Kamali X Revolve
Tie Front Halter Gown
Even if you don't have a place to wear this right now, it's a great piece to keep in your closet for a last-minute event.
Sam Edelman
Vienna Pointed Toe Pumps
Follow J.Lo's lead and style a brown dress with tan suede pumps.
superdown
Arwen Maxi Dress in Plum
I can't believe this dress costs less than $100. The plum color makes it look ten times more expensive.
H&M
Pointed Pumps
Chic and sleek.
Aritzia
Original Contour Palma Dress
For those who want to show some skin, but not too much.
ZARA
Heel Shoes
These stunning heels are ideal for experienced heel wearers or for nights when you'll mostly be sitting.
MISHA
Jennifer Maxi Dress
This also comes in ivory, black, and lilac.
Manolo Blahnik
Carolyne Leather Low-Heel Slingback Pumps
One of the smartest footwear investments you can make. You can style these with jeans, skirts, dresses, and trousers.
EAVES
Lovise Polished Crepe Maxi Dress
Eaves is the new brand that fashion people in NYC love.
Tony Bianco
Cameo Black Vintage
An elegant alternative to The Row's Liisa pumps.
Bardot
Alma Plunging Midi Dress
This gives Christopher Esber vibes.
Reformation
Joelle Heeled Pumps
Burgundy patent leather heels will always do it for me.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.