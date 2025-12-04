Suddenly, This Revealing Dress Trend Is Popular Again—These Are the Shoes That Make It Look Tasteful

It's the start of December, which means one thing: Holiday dressing is officially on everyone's mind. As the calendar fills with parties, dinners, and end-of-year celebrations, the search for a standout look is in full swing. And if you're a dress person, there's one dress trend that should be on your radar: the plunging V-neck dress. It's suddenly everywhere and just received a stamp of approval from none other than Jennifer Lopez.

Yesterday at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala in L.A., J.Lo was photographed wearing a stunning long-sleeve, plunging brown maxi dress. While her dress revealed a lot of skin, especially on the chest, true to J.Lo's style, she made the bold look tasteful by pairing it with suede pointed-toe pumps.

What makes the plunging-neckline dress highly desired is its mix of drama and elegance—and the right shoes are key to creating that effect. Pumps, with their sleek lines and classic shape, add a touch of sophistication that balances the dress's sexy elements. The best part is that pumps in suede, patent, croc-leather, and satin will all get the job done.

Keep scrolling to see J.Lo's elegant evening look and shop the chicest plunging-neckline dresses and pumps to wear this winter and beyond.

Jennifer lopez wears a long-sleeve plunging v-neckline brown dress with tan pumps.

Shop Plunging V-Neck Dresses and Pumps

