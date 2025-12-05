Every December, I find myself playing amateur Santa—except this year instead of shopping for my own circle of friends and family, I’ve start speculating what the world’s most-watched style icons might be slipping onto their holiday wish lists. There’s something so fun about imagining what someone with endless access, impeccable taste, and an amex that could buy them anything would still consider a gift they’d want to receive from their loved ones this holiday season.
This list is a little luxe, a little unexpected, and very rooted in what the brands and things these celebs are actually into. From the girl who might as well be the face of Prada (ahem, Sabrina Carpenter) to “celebs” that are more intellectual than artistic (yup, that’s Amal Clooney I’m talking about). Below, find the gifts I fully believe these A-listers would unwrap with zero hesitation.
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina’s style is the perfect mix of playful, polished, and “pop princess off-duty.” She loves a nostalgic silhouette and often sprinkles in classic designer pieces with a cheeky twist. A Prada beanie feels just right for her. I imagine her styling it with a baby tee, micro shorts, tights, and boots for a very Sabrina winter moment.
Prada
Wool Beanie
A hat that will leave quite an impression on this pop star.
Lori Harvey
If there’s one thing Lori Harvey is going to do, it’s turn a holiday getaway into a campaign-worthy moment. Her vacation style is always immaculate and always has me increasing my own personal holiday wishlist. She’s sported Louis Vuitton and Gucci swimsuits on her recent trips so this Alaïa bikini was a no brainer. Perfect for someone who documents vacation looks like they’re red carpet appearances.
Alaïa
Pleated low-rise bikini
She has a thing for luxe vacations and even more luxe bikinis to go along with them.
Bad Bunny
His style may be unpredictable, but his love of coffee? Extremely consistent. Bad Bunny gives serious “don’t talk to me until I’ve had my espresso” energy and this futuristic machine would fit right in with the kitchen he probably rarely uses. If you want to pay homage to his recent album, use it to make “cafe con ron.”
Cumulus
The Cumulus Machine
I am just going to take a wild guess that Benito would have a cortadito on the daily.
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham is the definition of someone whose home is already stocked with the best of the best—so the only real gift left is an experience. A sculpting, lymphatic-focused massage fits perfectly into her wellness-first life: quiet luxury, but make it detoxifying. She seems like the type to fall in love with a spa and then casually text her inner circle, “You must try this.”
The Tox
Inquire About Prices
What do you get the woman who has it all? An experience.
Amal Clooney
Amal’s personal style is elegant, timeless, and almost academically glamorous—but one thing I would guess is in her luxurious tote bags just simply has to be a good book. This journal was designed for an avid reader to document all of their incredible reads. I’m pretty sure you have someone in your life who’d feel “seen” upon receiving this.
Papier
Reading Journal
Something about all those degrees tells me she’s a voracious reader. The chicest way for her to write down all of her thoughts on her most recent reads is here.
Hailey Bieber
Hailey is a creature of habit when it comes to beauty—if she loves a product, you’ll see it in all of her videos. As a self-proclaimed blush lover, she burns through the product faster than the average human. A restock of one of her favorite shades feels like the practical yet luxe gift she’d genuinely use daily.
YSL Beauty
Make Me Blush
She picked this out at Sephora in September and might be on the hunt for a restock soon.
Lily Rose Depp
Lily-Rose is the modern-day poster child for French-girl nonchalance, and her relationship with Chanel is practically genetic at this point. It only makes sense for someone to make sure that instead of staring in their upcoming campaign, she gets to wear it this time around. She’d throw this new bag over her shoulder, add a red lip, and call it a day.
Chanel
Hobo Handbag
Because this is a girl who simply can’t get enough of Chanel.
