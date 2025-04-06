Stylish People Will Be Adding This Iconic It Bag to Their Collections For Many Years to Come
Let me take you back for a minute. It’s September 2020, runways are on hold and brands are sharing their new spring/summer 2021 collections online. As you scroll through the images of models in the sharp tailoring, monochromatic shades and considered silhouettes, your cursor stops on the image of a model with a sleek, black bag tucked under her arm. It’s the new Saint Laurent handbag that’s about to take the luxury world by storm.
Five years since its unveiling, the Le 5 à 7, which began as a sleek little shoulder bag, has gone through various reformations, with different shapes, sizes, colours and finishes being added to the line. Now, it's clear that—in all its forms—the minimalistic silhouette and understated appeal have firmly cemented this bag as a timeless buy.
The Le 5 à 7 is an icon of Anthony Vaccarello’s tenure as Creative Director of Saint Laurent. The original shoulder bag has a polished silhouette, small rectangular form and a single short handle to maintain the sleek shape. Whilst 'Yves' was dropped from the brand's name under Hedi Slimane, the YSL emblem remains key iconography for the brand—a nod to its luxurious heritage—and it take centre stage here, forming the closure of the Le 5 à 7. Quickly, it became the bag to carry. But unlike some It buys that have a fleeting moment in the sun, this bag was designed to stick around.
Saint Laurent is a brand well accustomed to creating renowned handbags. Consider the enduring appeal of the Sac du Jour, the LouLou and the Y bag—names often spotted on the best designer bags of all time lists. The Le 5 à 7 fits effortlessly into this stellar roster.
Designed to be the ultimate evening companion, the original Le 5 à 7 shoulder bag is spacious enough for just the essentials—phone, wallet, keys, lip balm. Its sleek look and elegant appeal quickly made it a bag that fashion people reach for both day or night, however.
The fashion crowd's fascination with this shoulder bag quickly led the brand to diversify its offerings, introducing different finishes, from patent to raffia, and a range of colourways to suit all preferences. As those continued to take pride of place in handbag collections across the globe, it was clear that the obsession was not set to die down. So, the brand reconfigured the style in line with moving trends. Straps were elongated, interiors expanded, and the Le 5 à 7 became far more than a single iconic bag—now it's a family of similarly luxurious designs under one name.
The classic, of course, remains a go-to buy, spotted frequently on the arms of celebrities and fashion followers alike. Naturally, a smaller version came along, more playful in its minute form, for those who are after an even more streamlined look for their essentials. The newer, roomier Supple version adds extra depth to the bag, and as the name suggests, a more relaxed look and feel, making it the perfect style to enjoy every day. Within the Supple collection, there are three sizing options, too—a large, small and baby (too cute). The Bea is a wider tote, which still has the identifiable pared-back design and YSL closure, but allows a lot more space for your belongings—perfectly suited to carrying your laptop to and from work, your children's bits and bobs or all those travel essentials as hand luggage. Finally, the Boho has a more laid-back feel, with a longer strap and a bucket shape, ready to be filled with your day-to-day wares and plenty more.
If timeless, understated and enduring style are key factors on your dream handbag list, you'll want to keep scrolling to explore all the Who What Wear-approved variations of the Saint Laurent Le 5 á 7 bag.
Explore the Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7
Le 5 à 7
Style Notes: The classic Le 5 à 7 comes in two sizes; classic and mini.
Classic size: 9 x 6.2 x 2.5 inches
Features: Suede lining, interior zipped pocket
Materials: Calfskin leather, patent leather, raffia, croc-embossed shiny leather
Mini size: 7.5 x 4.5 x 1.8 inches
Features: Suede lining, card slot
Materials: Calfskin leather, patent leather, raffia
Shop Le 5 à 7:
Gold and cream is such an enduring pairing.
The croc texture will add rich texture to your ensembles.
I can't stop thinking about the burgundy colourway.
The raffia version is already top of my spring wish list.
Le 5 à 7 Supple
Style Notes: The supple comes in three sizes; large, small and baby.
Large size: 11.8 x 12.2 x 5.1 inches
Features: Suede lining, two main compartments, one zip pocket
Materials: Grained calfskin leather, suede, raffia, rubber
Small size: 9 x 8.6 x 3.3 inches
Features: Suede lining, interior zipped pocket
Materials: Grained calfskin leather, suede, pony hair
Baby size: 6.7 x 6.3 x 2.8 inches
Features: Leather lining
Materials: Deerskin grained leather, suede, silk satin and crystals
Shop Le 5 à 7 Supple:
Inside, you'll fine two compartments and a zip pocket.
Crafted from smooth calfskin leather.
The adjustable strap lets you amend the length as preferred.
The suede inner lining is another example of the brand's exquisite craftspersonship.
The exact bag I want to carry around the city or beaches this summer.
Le 5 à 7 Bea
Style Notes: The Bea comes in one size and features inner ties to allow to sides to be collapsed or expanded as you please.
Regular size: 19.7 x 11 x 7.1 inches
Features: Suede lining, inner zip pocket
Materials: Deerskin grained leather, suede, cord, pony hair
Le 5 à 7 Bea:
The soft silhouette brings an ease to the bag.
Ready to join your spring/summer lineup.
Le 5 à 7 Hobo
Style Notes: The Boho is currently available in one size with an adjustable strap.
Regular size: 10.2 x 12.4 x 5.3 inches
Features: Suede lining, inner zip pocket
Materials: Calfskin grained leather, suede, canvas, raffia crochet
Le 5 à 7 Hobo:
Metal feet on the base protect the bag when set down.
Inside, find an inner zip pocket to secure your treasures.
Bringing together vegetable tanned leather and certified cotton.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
