Let me take you back for a minute. It’s September 2020, runways are on hold and brands are sharing their new spring/summer 2021 collections online. As you scroll through the images of models in the sharp tailoring, monochromatic shades and considered silhouettes, your cursor stops on the image of a model with a sleek, black bag tucked under her arm. It’s the new Saint Laurent handbag that’s about to take the luxury world by storm.

Five years since its unveiling, the Le 5 à 7, which began as a sleek little shoulder bag, has gone through various reformations, with different shapes, sizes, colours and finishes being added to the line. Now, it's clear that—in all its forms—the minimalistic silhouette and understated appeal have firmly cemented this bag as a timeless buy.

The Le 5 à 7 is an icon of Anthony Vaccarello’s tenure as Creative Director of Saint Laurent. The original shoulder bag has a polished silhouette, small rectangular form and a single short handle to maintain the sleek shape. Whilst 'Yves' was dropped from the brand's name under Hedi Slimane, the YSL emblem remains key iconography for the brand—a nod to its luxurious heritage—and it take centre stage here, forming the closure of the Le 5 à 7. Quickly, it became the bag to carry. But unlike some It buys that have a fleeting moment in the sun, this bag was designed to stick around.

Saint Laurent is a brand well accustomed to creating renowned handbags. Consider the enduring appeal of the Sac du Jour, the LouLou and the Y bag—names often spotted on the best designer bags of all time lists. The Le 5 à 7 fits effortlessly into this stellar roster.

Designed to be the ultimate evening companion, the original Le 5 à 7 shoulder bag is spacious enough for just the essentials—phone, wallet, keys, lip balm. Its sleek look and elegant appeal quickly made it a bag that fashion people reach for both day or night, however.

The fashion crowd's fascination with this shoulder bag quickly led the brand to diversify its offerings, introducing different finishes, from patent to raffia, and a range of colourways to suit all preferences. As those continued to take pride of place in handbag collections across the globe, it was clear that the obsession was not set to die down. So, the brand reconfigured the style in line with moving trends. Straps were elongated, interiors expanded, and the Le 5 à 7 became far more than a single iconic bag—now it's a family of similarly luxurious designs under one name.

The classic, of course, remains a go-to buy, spotted frequently on the arms of celebrities and fashion followers alike. Naturally, a smaller version came along, more playful in its minute form, for those who are after an even more streamlined look for their essentials. The newer, roomier Supple version adds extra depth to the bag, and as the name suggests, a more relaxed look and feel, making it the perfect style to enjoy every day. Within the Supple collection, there are three sizing options, too—a large, small and baby (too cute). The Bea is a wider tote, which still has the identifiable pared-back design and YSL closure, but allows a lot more space for your belongings—perfectly suited to carrying your laptop to and from work, your children's bits and bobs or all those travel essentials as hand luggage. Finally, the Boho has a more laid-back feel, with a longer strap and a bucket shape, ready to be filled with your day-to-day wares and plenty more.

If timeless, understated and enduring style are key factors on your dream handbag list, you'll want to keep scrolling to explore all the Who What Wear-approved variations of the Saint Laurent Le 5 á 7 bag.

Explore the Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7

Le 5 à 7

Style Notes: The classic Le 5 à 7 comes in two sizes; classic and mini.

Classic size: 9 x 6.2 x 2.5 inches

Features: Suede lining, interior zipped pocket

Materials: Calfskin leather, patent leather, raffia, croc-embossed shiny leather

Mini size: 7.5 x 4.5 x 1.8 inches

Features: Suede lining, card slot

Materials: Calfskin leather, patent leather, raffia

Shop Le 5 à 7:

Saint Laurent Women's Le 5 à 7 in Smooth Leather in Noir £1755 SHOP NOW The original.

Saint Laurent Women's Mini Le 5 à 7 in Smooth Leather in Blanc Vintage £1350 SHOP NOW Gold and cream is such an enduring pairing.

Saint Laurent Women's Le 5 à 7 in Crocodile-Embossed Shiny Leather in Noir £1950 SHOP NOW The croc texture will add rich texture to your ensembles.

Saint Laurent Women's Le 5 à 7 in Patent Leather in Dark Red Wine £1850 SHOP NOW I can't stop thinking about the burgundy colourway.

Saint Laurent Women's Le 5 à 7 Mini in Raffia in Natural and Brick £1360 SHOP NOW The raffia version is already top of my spring wish list.

Le 5 à 7 Supple

Style Notes: The supple comes in three sizes; large, small and baby.

Large size: 11.8 x 12.2 x 5.1 inches

Features: Suede lining, two main compartments, one zip pocket

Materials: Grained calfskin leather, suede, raffia, rubber

Small size: 9 x 8.6 x 3.3 inches

Features: Suede lining, interior zipped pocket

Materials: Grained calfskin leather, suede, pony hair

Baby size: 6.7 x 6.3 x 2.8 inches

Features: Leather lining

Materials: Deerskin grained leather, suede, silk satin and crystals

Shop Le 5 à 7 Supple:

Saint Laurent Women's Le 5 à 7 Supple Large in Grained Leather in Black £2200 SHOP NOW Inside, you'll fine two compartments and a zip pocket.

Saint Laurent Women's Le 5 à 7 Supple Small in Grained Leather in Rouge Legion £1930 SHOP NOW Crafted from smooth calfskin leather.

Saint Laurent Women's Le 5 à 7 Supple Baby in Suede in Golden Leaf £1460 SHOP NOW The adjustable strap lets you amend the length as preferred.

Saint Laurent Women's Le 5 à 7 Supple Large in Grained Leather in Fox £2200 SHOP NOW The suede inner lining is another example of the brand's exquisite craftspersonship.

Saint Laurent Women's Le 5 à 7 Supple in Raffia Crochet and Smooth Leather in Naturel £1350 SHOP NOW The exact bag I want to carry around the city or beaches this summer.

Le 5 à 7 Bea

Style Notes: The Bea comes in one size and features inner ties to allow to sides to be collapsed or expanded as you please.

Regular size: 19.7 x 11 x 7.1 inches

Features: Suede lining, inner zip pocket

Materials: Deerskin grained leather, suede, cord, pony hair

Le 5 à 7 Bea:

Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea Leather Tote Bag £2645 SHOP NOW The ideal weekender or work bag.

Saint Laurent Women's Le 5 à 7 Bea in Suede in Golden Leaf £2645 SHOP NOW The soft silhouette brings an ease to the bag.

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Bea Tote Bag £2645 SHOP NOW One of the harder colourways to track down.

Saint Laurent Women's Le 5 à 7 Bea in Cord and Leather in Natural Brown £3620 SHOP NOW Ready to join your spring/summer lineup.

Le 5 à 7 Hobo

Style Notes: The Boho is currently available in one size with an adjustable strap.

Regular size: 10.2 x 12.4 x 5.3 inches

Features: Suede lining, inner zip pocket

Materials: Calfskin grained leather, suede, canvas, raffia crochet

Le 5 à 7 Hobo:

Saint Laurent Women's Le 5 à 7 Hobo in Suede in Caramel Cognac £2715 SHOP NOW Metal feet on the base protect the bag when set down.

Saint Laurent Women's Le 5 à 7 Hobo in Grained Leather in Black £2715 SHOP NOW Inside, find an inner zip pocket to secure your treasures.