Stylish People Know This Rising Skirt Trend Is a Quick Way to Look Elevated All Year Round

Amid the masses of black and white skirts that brush past me on my morning commute, I've come to recognise a lesser styled but all-the-more elegant skirt trend that's found its way into stylish crowds this season. Warmer in tone and arguably even more versatile than it's jet-black sister, the brown skirt trend is emerging as the fashion set's new favourite.

With a earthy shade that instills an elegant finish, the brown skirt trend wears well with other nature-derived shades including warm oranges and sunset yellows, but also looks elevated with lighter tones such as peach, pale blue, cream and beige.

A precursor to the autumn trends that are just around the corner, a brown skirt trend also nods to autumn's preference for richer shades whist retaining summer's light and billowy silhouette. Making it a key buy for transitioning the seasons with.

From minis and midis to maxis, the skirt trend is taking off in every form right now, and brands have been quick to deliver compelling versions. Still doting over the pretty cotton skirts that keep cropping up across the summer, Free People's Emilia skirt has risen to the top of my wish list. If you're looking for a sleek leather style then turn your attention to & Other Stories's leather mini. And, if you're after a sleek slip style, Anthropologie's design is a no-brainer.

Chic, classy and sure to work across the next 6 months, read on to discover our edit of the best brown skirts to buy now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BROWN SKIRTS:

Massimo Dutti Linen Midi Skirt £90 £60 SHOP NOW The drawstring detail means that you can adjust this to your perfect fit.

Anthropologie The Tilda Slip Skirt £98 SHOP NOW Style with a frilly blouse or wear with a cotton tee.

Rise & Fall Panelled Midi Skirt £95 £67 SHOP NOW Shop this chic skirt whilst it's on sale.

Marks & Spencer Linen Blend Midaxi Slip Skirt £35 SHOP NOW The linen composition makes this naturally breathable.

Free People Emilia Full Skirt £88 SHOP NOW This full-skirt design adds a dramatic energy into your daily styling.

H&M Flared Jersey Skirt £10 SHOP NOW This looks more expensive than it is.

& Other Stories High-Waist Leather Mini Skirt £195 SHOP NOW Wear with knee high boots or style with a leather loafer.

Nour Hammour Selly Paneled Leather Midi Skirt £750 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

Arket Pencil Skirt £87 £44 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.