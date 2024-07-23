Stylish People Know This Rising Skirt Trend Is a Quick Way to Look Elevated All Year Round
Amid the masses of black and white skirts that brush past me on my morning commute, I've come to recognise a lesser styled but all-the-more elegant skirt trend that's found its way into stylish crowds this season. Warmer in tone and arguably even more versatile than it's jet-black sister, the brown skirt trend is emerging as the fashion set's new favourite.
With a earthy shade that instills an elegant finish, the brown skirt trend wears well with other nature-derived shades including warm oranges and sunset yellows, but also looks elevated with lighter tones such as peach, pale blue, cream and beige.
A precursor to the autumn trends that are just around the corner, a brown skirt trend also nods to autumn's preference for richer shades whist retaining summer's light and billowy silhouette. Making it a key buy for transitioning the seasons with.
From minis and midis to maxis, the skirt trend is taking off in every form right now, and brands have been quick to deliver compelling versions. Still doting over the pretty cotton skirts that keep cropping up across the summer, Free People's Emilia skirt has risen to the top of my wish list. If you're looking for a sleek leather style then turn your attention to & Other Stories's leather mini. And, if you're after a sleek slip style, Anthropologie's design is a no-brainer.
Chic, classy and sure to work across the next 6 months, read on to discover our edit of the best brown skirts to buy now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BROWN SKIRTS:
The drawstring detail means that you can adjust this to your perfect fit.
The linen composition makes this naturally breathable.
This full-skirt design adds a dramatic energy into your daily styling.
Wear with knee high boots or style with a leather loafer.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
