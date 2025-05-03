Forget Jeans, I'm All About a Slinky Satin Skirt Outfit in the Summer Months

I rounded up seven chic satin skirt outfits from my favourite fashion influencers to recreate in summer 2025.

@sylviemus_, @chloekathbutler, @abimarvel
(Image credit: @sylviemus_, @chloekathbutler, @abimarvel)
Brittany Davy's avatar
By
published
in Features

When it comes to warm-weather dressing, finding the perfect balance between comfort and style is my main priority. From classic white T-shirts to breezy linen trousers, there are a number of sophisticated staples that make their way back into my capsule wardrobe every summer. However, if there's one item that exudes easy elegance, it's the satin skirt.

Polished but never fussy and the ultimate blend of looking put-together without putting too much effort into your outfits, satin skirts are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style. They're also extremely versatile, whether I pair my slip skirt with a plain tank top and sandals for casual city days or choose to dress it up with a silky camisole and mules for the evening.

I admit, I'll pull out my satin skirt for a chic but low-maintenance look any time of the year, however, I feel like they come into their own in summer, with their lightweight fabrication allowing me to look stylish whilst remaining cool. .

Below I've rounded up seven elegant satin skirt outfits that I'll be recreating from now until early autumn. Keep scrolling to see and shop the looks.

7 Satin Skirt Outfits to Recreate in Summer 2025

1. Satin Cami + Knee-Length Satin Skirt + Kitten Heels:

@sylviemus_ wears a black satin skirt with a white camisole and mules

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: A satin skirt is a French girl staple, so it's only natural that Sylvie Mus' Instagram was the first place I went to on my search for elegant outfits to copy. Pairing your satin skirt with a slinky cami and kitten heels will create an easy but elegant evening look that's perfect for parties, dates or dinners.

Shop the Look:

Silk Lace Camisole Cream - Xs
Understatement
Silk Lace Camisole Cream

This will also pair well with jeans.

The Tilda Knee-Length Slip Skirt
Anthropologie
The Tilda Knee-Length Slip Skirt

There's something so chic about knee-length skirts.

Etana Mule 50
Jimmy Choo
Etana Mule 50

A chocolate brown kitten heel? Yes, please!

Large Leather Woven Nantucket Tote Bag
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Large Leather Woven Nantucket Tote Bag

So many of our editors love Dragon Diffusion.

100% Linen Knit V-Neck Sweater
Massimo Dutti
100% Linen Knit V-Neck Sweater

This linen knit will serve you well on those chillier summer days.

2. Lightweight Jumper + Khaki Satin Skirt + Trainers:

@francescasaffari wears a khaki satin skirt with green trainers and a cream jumper

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: For those slightly chillier summer days, a lightweight linen knit will serve you well. Pair this with a khaki satin skirt to add a point of difference and a pair of brown trainers to ground the look.

Shop the Look:

Distressed Striped Knitted Linen-Blend Jumper
COS
Distressed Striped Knitted Linen-Blend Jumper

An easy layering piece.

Odin Silk-Blend Satin Maxi Skirt
STAUD
Odin Silk-Blend Satin Maxi Skirt

Khaki makes a nice point of difference from the black and navy slip skirts we typically see.

Adidas Originals Sl 72 Og Trainers in Brown and Yellow
adidas Originals
Sl 72 Og Trainers

Sl 72s will never go out of style.

Loewe, Small Puzzle Edge Bag in Classic Calfskin
Loewe
Small Puzzle Edge Bag in Classic Calfskin

The Loewe Puzzle has become a cult favourite.

3. Linen Shirt + Black Satin Skirt + Sandals:

@amaliemoosgaard wears a satin skirt, tank top, linen shirt and sandals with a tan leather bucket tote

(Image credit: @amaliemoosgaard)

Style Notes: Nothing says "summer" quite like linen. Whether you wear it buttoned up or thrown over a vest, the textured shirt will nicely contrast with the slinkiness of your slip skirt. Add some strappy sandals and a leather tote, and you have an easy every-day look.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Linen Shirt
& Other Stories
Oversized Linen Shirt

You can never have too many linen shirts.

Ribbed Vest Top
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top

H&M has some of the best tank tops on the high street.

Double Faced Satin Skirt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Double Faced Satin Skirt

Simple, sleek and easy to style.

Large N/s Park Tote Bag in Leather
The Row
Large N/S Park Tote Bag in Leather

No other brand does quiet luxury like The Row.

Leather Jalen Slim Sandals
A.EMERY
Leather Jalen Slim Sandals

The strap detailing sets this pair apart.

Women's Sl 633 Calista in Black
YSL
Sl 633 Calista Sunglasses

Obsessed.

4. Tank Top + Lace Satin Skirt + Flip-Flops:

@chloekathbutler wears a cream satin skirt, white tank top and black flip flops

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: A pared-back tank can be elevated effortlessly by pairing it with a lace-hem slip skirt and suede flip-flops. This is an outfit that will look just as good on days around town as it does on your holidays.

Shop the Look:

We the Free Hummingbird Tank
Free People
We the Free Hummingbird Tank

Simple, but so very effective.

Carolina Silk Skirt
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt

The lace hem is so pretty.

Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals
M&S Collection
Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals

I genuinely can't believe these are from the high-street.

5. Sheer Cardigan + Polka Dot Satin Skirt + Mules

@abimarvel wears a navy polka dot satin skirt, sheer cream cardigan and strappy mules

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Polka dots are everywhere at the moment, and skirts are no exception. I love Abi's pairing of her satin slip with a semi-sheer cardigan to give the outfit a romantic edge.

Shop the Look:

By Anthropologie Fitted Sheer Cardigan
Anthropologie
Fitted Sheer Cardigan

The neutral hue will pair well with everything.

Navy Spot Print Satin Skirt
Mint Velvet
Spot Print Satin Skirt

Polka dots are having a moment.

River Island, Cream Woven Ankle Strap Court Heels
River Island
Cream Woven Ankle Strap Court Heels

The perfect heel height, in my opinion.

Berkeley Bucket Bag in Faux Raffia and Leather
J.Crew
Berkeley Bucket Bag

This will earn you so many compliments.

6. Plissé Top + Maxi Satin Skirt + Belt

@haaannajohansson wears a maxi cream slip skirt, white plisse tank and black belt

(Image credit: @haaannajohansson)

Style Notes: The right amount of texture can take the simplest items from basic to interesting. Plissé will always look classy, but adding a maxi skirt and a chic belt will take things to the next level.

Shop the Look:

Semi-Sheer Chiffon Twist Top
Issey Miyake
Semi-Sheer Chiffon Top

Texture can make even the plainest of tops look elevated,

Glossed Leather Belt
ANDERSONS BELTS
Glossed Leather Belt

Every wardrobe needs a versatile belt, and you'll reach for this one no matter the season.

MANGO, Satin Long Skirt
MANGO
Satin Long Skirt

How sophisticated is this maxi satin skirt?

Prada Soft Sound Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
Prada
Soft Sound Medium Leather Shoulder Bag

So dreamy.

7. Cardigan + Matching Satin Skirt + Slingbacks

@kristincabat wears a chocolate brown satin skirt, cardigan and patent slingback heels

(Image credit: @kristincabat)

Style Notes: Deep, earthy tones are not just for the colder months. In fact, opting for shades like chocolate brown in summer will make any outfit look grown-up and polished. Go head-to-toe monochrome for a cohesive look, but don't be afraid to mix and match textures.

Shop the Look:

Clay Waisted Cardigan
ALIGNE
Clay Waisted Cardigan

Aligne never fails me.

Chocolate Brown Satin Midi Skirt
Next
Satin Midi Skirt

You'll get so much wear out this.

Lidia 105 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Paris Texas
Lidia 105 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

It doesn't get sleeker than chocolate brown patent.

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant
Latest
  • Kylie Jenner wears a red dress
    Kylie Jenner Wore the Summer Shoe Trend That's on a Winning Streak in Miami

    Chic.

  • Taylor Hill wears Burberry Bermuda shorts
    Call Me Crazy, But This Polarizing Shorts Trend Could Outdo Denim Cutoffs This Summer

    Taylor Hill is a fan.

You might also like
View More ▸