When it comes to warm-weather dressing, finding the perfect balance between comfort and style is my main priority. From classic white T-shirts to breezy linen trousers, there are a number of sophisticated staples that make their way back into my capsule wardrobe every summer. However, if there's one item that exudes easy elegance, it's the satin skirt.

Polished but never fussy and the ultimate blend of looking put-together without putting too much effort into your outfits, satin skirts are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style. They're also extremely versatile, whether I pair my slip skirt with a plain tank top and sandals for casual city days or choose to dress it up with a silky camisole and mules for the evening.



I admit, I'll pull out my satin skirt for a chic but low-maintenance look any time of the year, however, I feel like they come into their own in summer, with their lightweight fabrication allowing me to look stylish whilst remaining cool. .

Below I've rounded up seven elegant satin skirt outfits that I'll be recreating from now until early autumn. Keep scrolling to see and shop the looks.

7 Satin Skirt Outfits to Recreate in Summer 2025

1. Satin Cami + Knee-Length Satin Skirt + Kitten Heels:

Style Notes: A satin skirt is a French girl staple, so it's only natural that Sylvie Mus' Instagram was the first place I went to on my search for elegant outfits to copy. Pairing your satin skirt with a slinky cami and kitten heels will create an easy but elegant evening look that's perfect for parties, dates or dinners.

Shop the Look:

Understatement Silk Lace Camisole Cream £45 SHOP NOW This will also pair well with jeans.

Anthropologie The Tilda Knee-Length Slip Skirt £88 SHOP NOW There's something so chic about knee-length skirts.

Jimmy Choo Etana Mule 50 £695 SHOP NOW A chocolate brown kitten heel? Yes, please!

DRAGON DIFFUSION Large Leather Woven Nantucket Tote Bag £470 SHOP NOW So many of our editors love Dragon Diffusion.

Massimo Dutti 100% Linen Knit V-Neck Sweater £70 SHOP NOW This linen knit will serve you well on those chillier summer days.

2. Lightweight Jumper + Khaki Satin Skirt + Trainers:

Style Notes: For those slightly chillier summer days, a lightweight linen knit will serve you well. Pair this with a khaki satin skirt to add a point of difference and a pair of brown trainers to ground the look.

Shop the Look:

COS Distressed Striped Knitted Linen-Blend Jumper £95 SHOP NOW An easy layering piece.

STAUD Odin Silk-Blend Satin Maxi Skirt £380 SHOP NOW Khaki makes a nice point of difference from the black and navy slip skirts we typically see.

adidas Originals Sl 72 Og Trainers £85 SHOP NOW Sl 72s will never go out of style.

Loewe Small Puzzle Edge Bag in Classic Calfskin £2550 SHOP NOW The Loewe Puzzle has become a cult favourite.

3. Linen Shirt + Black Satin Skirt + Sandals:

Style Notes: Nothing says "summer" quite like linen. Whether you wear it buttoned up or thrown over a vest, the textured shirt will nicely contrast with the slinkiness of your slip skirt. Add some strappy sandals and a leather tote, and you have an easy every-day look.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Oversized Linen Shirt £77 SHOP NOW You can never have too many linen shirts.

Polo Ralph Lauren Double Faced Satin Skirt £349 SHOP NOW Simple, sleek and easy to style.

The Row Large N/S Park Tote Bag in Leather £3010 SHOP NOW No other brand does quiet luxury like The Row.

A.EMERY Leather Jalen Slim Sandals £180 SHOP NOW The strap detailing sets this pair apart.

YSL Sl 633 Calista Sunglasses £340 SHOP NOW Obsessed.

4. Tank Top + Lace Satin Skirt + Flip-Flops:

Style Notes: A pared-back tank can be elevated effortlessly by pairing it with a lace-hem slip skirt and suede flip-flops. This is an outfit that will look just as good on days around town as it does on your holidays.

Shop the Look:

Free People We the Free Hummingbird Tank £34 SHOP NOW Simple, but so very effective.

Reformation Carolina Silk Skirt £228 SHOP NOW The lace hem is so pretty.

M&S Collection Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals £40 SHOP NOW I genuinely can't believe these are from the high-street.

5. Sheer Cardigan + Polka Dot Satin Skirt + Mules

Style Notes: Polka dots are everywhere at the moment, and skirts are no exception. I love Abi's pairing of her satin slip with a semi-sheer cardigan to give the outfit a romantic edge.

Shop the Look:

Anthropologie Fitted Sheer Cardigan £88 SHOP NOW The neutral hue will pair well with everything.

Mint Velvet Spot Print Satin Skirt £110 SHOP NOW Polka dots are having a moment.

River Island Cream Woven Ankle Strap Court Heels £42 SHOP NOW The perfect heel height, in my opinion.

J.Crew Berkeley Bucket Bag £221 SHOP NOW This will earn you so many compliments.

6. Plissé Top + Maxi Satin Skirt + Belt

Style Notes: The right amount of texture can take the simplest items from basic to interesting. Plissé will always look classy, but adding a maxi skirt and a chic belt will take things to the next level.

Shop the Look:

Issey Miyake Semi-Sheer Chiffon Top £340 SHOP NOW Texture can make even the plainest of tops look elevated,

ANDERSONS BELTS Glossed Leather Belt £110 SHOP NOW Every wardrobe needs a versatile belt, and you'll reach for this one no matter the season.

MANGO Satin Long Skirt £56 SHOP NOW How sophisticated is this maxi satin skirt?

Prada Soft Sound Medium Leather Shoulder Bag £2950 SHOP NOW So dreamy.

7. Cardigan + Matching Satin Skirt + Slingbacks

Style Notes: Deep, earthy tones are not just for the colder months. In fact, opting for shades like chocolate brown in summer will make any outfit look grown-up and polished. Go head-to-toe monochrome for a cohesive look, but don't be afraid to mix and match textures.

Shop the Look:

ALIGNE Clay Waisted Cardigan £119 SHOP NOW Aligne never fails me.

Next Satin Midi Skirt £32 SHOP NOW You'll get so much wear out this.