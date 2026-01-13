I Always Thought This Shoe Trend Looked "Tacky"—Amal Clooney Has Made Me Rethink

Stepping out in a pointed-toe pair finished with a gleaming gold accent, Clooney’s choice finally reframed the trend in my mind. Styled with a chartreuse Versace minidress from the label's spring/summer 2022 collection, the translucent detailing subtly elongated her silhouette, while the metallic point added a dose of glamour—elevating the look without competing with the dress’s bold hue.
I’ll admit it: I’ve long dismissed vinyl heels as a little “cheap”-looking, perhaps due to their plastic fabrication. It also doesn't help that my first encounter with them dates back to the early 2010s, when their skinny jeans pairings hardly did them any favours.
Fast-forward more than a decade, and the trend is experiencing a notable revival, and with Amal on side, I think I might be too.
While Clooney’s gold-accented pair may have been my awakening, there’s no shortage of chic clear heels worth considering this season. Scroll on to discover the styles I recommend below.
Shop Vinyl Heels:
Mango
Transparent Vinyl Wedge Sandals
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Bershka
Vinyl Heeled Sandals
Style these with a minidress or smarten them up with sharp tailoring.
Simone Rocha
Vinyl Mules
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Alaïa
Le Cœur Patent-Leather and Pvc Wedge Mules
Alaïa's vinyl heels are a fashion person's favourites.
Christian Louboutin
Just Nothing 55 PVC Mules
These also come in a light shade of beige.
Ancient Greek Sandals
Omonia Jelly Studded Pvc Clogs
I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.
The Attico
Ester PVC Mules
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.