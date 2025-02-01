If there’s anyone who understands the transformative power of a well-curated wardrobe, it’s Victoria Beckham. From her days as the—arguably—most stylish member of the Spice Girls to her evolution into a revered fashion designer, Beckham’s style has always been a defining part of her identity. After stepping away from the music industry, she channelled her fashion expertise into her eponymous label, specialising in sleek tailoring, draped dresses, and timeless accessories.

With a lifetime spent honing her eye for fashion, Beckham’s outfit choices are always deliberate so, when she backs a trend, I take notice. Just this week, she stepped out in a shoe style that felt like a clear, intentional decision.

Dressing up for an event, Beckham wore a soon-to-be-released, body-skimming black dress from her own spring/summer 2025 collection. Keeping the look impeccably streamlined, she opted for a pair of clear PVC heels to subtly enhance her 5' 4" frame.

With their barely-there effect, Beckham’s transparent heels elongated her silhouette without overwhelming the minimalist aesthetic of her ensemble. Set on a pale tan sole, the high heels featured delicate bands of transparent PVC that wrapped around the foot without commanding attention.

This choice perfectly aligned with the refined simplicity that Beckham has championed for years. While transparent shoes have been quietly circulating in fashion’s periphery—often overshadowed by leather and satin styles in recent years—their revival now feels imminent. Beyond looking sleek, the fact that they have the power to make your legs genuinely look much longer, I can definitely understand why.

Not the first time she's backed the trend, and I'm sure it won't be the last, read on to discover our edit of the best clear PVC heels below.

SHOP CLEAR PVC SHOES:

Amina Muaddi Lupita Glass PVC Mules £535 SHOP NOW These playful party shoes style so well with a pretty minidress.

H&M Transparent Mules £28 £24 SHOP NOW The thick block heel will keep you comfortable for longer.

Alaïa Cœur 90 Pu and Patent-Leather Point-Toe Mules £950 SHOP NOW Alaïa's sculpted heart shoes are a fashion person's favourites.

Bershka Heeled Sandals With Vinyl Straps £30 SHOP NOW Style with a maxi dress or pair with flowing trousers.

Zara High-Heeled Vinyl Sandals With Shiny Detail £50 SHOP NOW The pointed-toe detailing gives this an elevated edge.

Next Clear Forever Comfort Vinyl Block Heel Mules £34 SHOP NOW The clear design makes these so easy to style with a range of colours.

Christian Louboutin Just Nothing 85 Pvc and Patent-Leather Mules £565 SHOP NOW These also come in black.