If there’s anyone who understands the transformative power of a well-curated wardrobe, it’s Victoria Beckham. From her days as the—arguably—most stylish member of the Spice Girls to her evolution into a revered fashion designer, Beckham’s style has always been a defining part of her identity. After stepping away from the music industry, she channelled her fashion expertise into her eponymous label, specialising in sleek tailoring, draped dresses, and timeless accessories.

With a lifetime spent honing her eye for fashion, Beckham’s outfit choices are always deliberate so, when she backs a trend, I take notice. Just this week, she stepped out in a shoe style that felt like a clear, intentional decision.

Dressing up for an event, Beckham wore a soon-to-be-released, body-skimming black dress from her own spring/summer 2025 collection. Keeping the look impeccably streamlined, she opted for a pair of clear PVC heels to subtly enhance her 5' 4" frame.

Victoria Beckham wears clear PVC heels.

(Image credit: @victoriabeckham)

With their barely-there effect, Beckham’s transparent heels elongated her silhouette without overwhelming the minimalist aesthetic of her ensemble. Set on a pale tan sole, the high heels featured delicate bands of transparent PVC that wrapped around the foot without commanding attention.

This choice perfectly aligned with the refined simplicity that Beckham has championed for years. While transparent shoes have been quietly circulating in fashion’s periphery—often overshadowed by leather and satin styles in recent years—their revival now feels imminent. Beyond looking sleek, the fact that they have the power to make your legs genuinely look much longer, I can definitely understand why.

Not the first time she's backed the trend, and I'm sure it won't be the last, read on to discover our edit of the best clear PVC heels below.

SHOP CLEAR PVC SHOES:

Lupita Glass Pvc Mules
Amina Muaddi
Lupita Glass PVC Mules

These playful party shoes style so well with a pretty minidress.

Transparent Mules
H&M
Transparent Mules

The thick block heel will keep you comfortable for longer.

Cœur 90 Pu and Patent-Leather Point-Toe Mules
Alaïa
Cœur 90 Pu and Patent-Leather Point-Toe Mules

Alaïa's sculpted heart shoes are a fashion person's favourites.

Heeled Sandals With Vinyl Straps
Bershka
Heeled Sandals With Vinyl Straps

Style with a maxi dress or pair with flowing trousers.

High-Heeled Vinyl Sandals With Shiny Detail
Zara
High-Heeled Vinyl Sandals With Shiny Detail

The pointed-toe detailing gives this an elevated edge.

Clear Forever Comfort Vinyl Block Heel Mules
Next
Clear Forever Comfort Vinyl Block Heel Mules

The clear design makes these so easy to style with a range of colours.

Just Nothing 85 Pvc and Patent-Leather Mules
Christian Louboutin
Just Nothing 85 Pvc and Patent-Leather Mules

These also come in black.

Public Desire Alia Clear Strap Heeled Sandals
Public Desire
Alia Clear Strap Heeled Sandals

These clear, tall heels will make you legs go on and on.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

