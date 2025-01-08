All the A-List It Girls Are Ditching Trendy Heels For This Classic Shoe

With the way that fashion operates, we’re constantly being persuaded to try the newest trends. There’s nothing wrong with that, per se, but there’s no denying that it can get pretty exhausting. Celebrities don’t seem to be immune to this feeling either, as they often go back to the basics—especially when it comes to footwear. Three A-list It girls—the newly engaged Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber—just drove this point home.



Over the weekend, Bieber and Jenner stepped out for dinner together wearing the same classic heel style, and today, Zendaya stepped out for a Challengers panel wearing the same style: pointed-toe black pumps. There’s nothing revolutionary or newsworthy about black pumps—but it proves that even celebrities like Jenner, Bieber, and Zendaya, who have access to anything they want to wear, still often opt for the most basic of heels. And you can’t blame them. Whether in leather, suede, or even satin, black pumps make anything they’re paired with look chicer without drawing attention away from whatever else you’re wearing.



Keep scrolling to see what I mean and shop some of the best black pumps on the market.

(Image credit: The Hollywood Curtain/Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Wardrobe.NYC bag

(Image credit: The Hollywood Curtain/Backgrid)

WHO: Kendall Jenner

(Image credit: Roger/Backgrid)

On Zendaya: Vintage Dior jacket; Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps ($795)

