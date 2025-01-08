All the A-List It Girls Are Ditching Trendy Heels For This Classic Shoe
With the way that fashion operates, we’re constantly being persuaded to try the newest trends. There’s nothing wrong with that, per se, but there’s no denying that it can get pretty exhausting. Celebrities don’t seem to be immune to this feeling either, as they often go back to the basics—especially when it comes to footwear. Three A-list It girls—the newly engaged Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber—just drove this point home.
Over the weekend, Bieber and Jenner stepped out for dinner together wearing the same classic heel style, and today, Zendaya stepped out for a Challengers panel wearing the same style: pointed-toe black pumps. There’s nothing revolutionary or newsworthy about black pumps—but it proves that even celebrities like Jenner, Bieber, and Zendaya, who have access to anything they want to wear, still often opt for the most basic of heels. And you can’t blame them. Whether in leather, suede, or even satin, black pumps make anything they’re paired with look chicer without drawing attention away from whatever else you’re wearing.
Keep scrolling to see what I mean and shop some of the best black pumps on the market.
On Hailey Bieber: Wardrobe.NYC bag
WHO: Kendall Jenner
On Zendaya: Vintage Dior jacket; Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps ($795)
Shop the Best Black Pumps
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
