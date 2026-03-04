Hey, everyone. It's Bobby, your shopping director here. Yes, you better believe that it’s an exciting time for a shopping director as new-season collections begin to hit the shelves. And yes, I've been noting my favorites that I think you'll absolutely enjoy too.
I don't want to spend too much time yapping away because there's shopping to do. Simply put, the spring edit coming your way is filled with everything that gets a yes from me right now. The curation runs the gamut—cool bags to stunning jewels, elevated basics, and dreamy outerwear that will enhance any look. Go on for more.
This is the Anine Bing suede jacket I'm wearing above. The relaxed cut and stand collar give it such a 2026 feel. I also love it with a pop of pink.
J.Crew
2025 Rollneck Sweater
This fresh Rollneck hits.
The Coco Crush pieces are forever pieces.
The Row
Mini Barn Tote Bag
The fashion and celeb crowd will be all about this one.
LA LIGNE
Colby Satin Wide-Leg Pants
Style these pants with a button-up shirt or a cute tee.
tiffany & Co.
Elsa Peretti Feather Stud Earrings in Yellow Gold
Reformation
Collie Oversized Cotton Crew
One of those Reformation sweaters that will sell out.
Prada
Prada Eyewear Collection Sunglasses
Gap
High Rise '90s Slim Straight Jeans
Stovepipe jeans are having such a moment.
Coach
Studded Suede Jacket
Hello, dreamy Coach jacket.
Banana Republic
Cotton Bandana
This scarf will make take even the simplest of outfits to the next level.
Jennifer Fisher
Gabrielle Manifest Leather Cord Necklace
Nordstrom
Sirri Openwork Low Top Sneakers
These sneakers look way more expensive than they are.
Massimo Dutti
Long Cotton Trench Coat With Side Closure
brilliant earth
Petite Lab Diamond Tennis Bracelet