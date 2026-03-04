I'm a Shopping Director—These Are the 36 Chic Spring Items That Get a Big Yes From Me

From It bags to elevated basics.

Hey, everyone. It's Bobby, your shopping director here. Yes, you better believe that it’s an exciting time for a shopping director as new-season collections begin to hit the shelves. And yes, I've been noting my favorites that I think you'll absolutely enjoy too.

I don't want to spend too much time yapping away because there's shopping to do. Simply put, the spring edit coming your way is filled with everything that gets a yes from me right now. The curation runs the gamut—cool bags to stunning jewels, elevated basics, and dreamy outerwear that will enhance any look. Go on for more.