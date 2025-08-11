Goodbye, Linen Trousers—Starting Now, This Pretty Pant Trend Will Be on Fashion People Everywhere

The season for wearing linen pants is sadly ending, but the good news is that silk and satin pants are available, which, to some, look much more expensive and luxurious. I know I'm not alone in this feeling because fashion people everywhere have already started pulling out their silk trousers with 42 days of summer left. Digital creator Elsa Hosk, founder of Helsa, is one of them.
Hosk posted photos from her trip to Laguna Beach, where she wore tailored ivory silk pants. She paired them with a crisp white button-down shirt, leather sandals, a slouchy suede bag, and an eyelet scarf tied around her head. Not only did her outfit blend modern and vintage elements, but it also combined summer and fall touches, creating the perfect transitional look.
I've also seen this pant trend on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who wore a pink pair during her trip to Turkey, and Kendall Jenner, who sported a black pair to dinner at Sushi Park in L.A. All these sightings happened within the last three weeks, (yes, I'm keeping tabs), showing their versatility and eagerness to make this a top pant trend for fall 2025. If you want to follow these It girls' lead and get ahead of the trend before fall, keep scrolling because I've rounded up the best silk and satin pants. While silk drawstring bottoms are perfectly fine, it's worth noting that the pants these women are wearing are tailored with a trouser-style waist and pleated details on the legs.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City.