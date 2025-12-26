It's Here: The 2026 Way to Wear Black Pants (According to Parisians)

Searching high and low for an easy wardrobe upgrade this winter? The solution's surprisingly simple; allow us to reintroduce you to black pants, Parisian style.
In the city of lights, French women have mastered the art of combining basic pieces with ease and elegance. None is as versatile as black pants, whose dark neutral hue provides a clean base to pair with any blouse, knit, or shoe style imaginable. In the winter, that versatility only grows with the added potential for layering coats and jackets—plus some of the season's best and brightest handbags and bold jewels.
Right now, black pants for the Parisian set are being effortlessly worn all season long, primarily with neutral colors and staple cold-weather pieces. Think: blazers, smooth tops and shirts, thick knits, and winter coats in shades of brown, white, and beige. However they're mixed and matched, all of these utilize the bottoms as a truly endless styling canvas. Plus, any variety of shoes and bags can instantly transform the simple style, from glossy boots to edgy studded satchels.
The best part about black pants, aside from their wear-with-everything nature? You probably already own a pair or two in your own closet. But if you don't, no need to worry—we did the searching for you, showcasing some of our top black pants with styling inspiration from the French women wearing them best. If their looks are any indication, this season's the perfect time to go back to black. Bonne chance!
Since basics pair easily with other basics, even the simplest black pants can be transformed by classic pieces with subtle details. Mid-rise black trousers, as seen in the outfit above, earn an elegant spin when worn with a voluminous draped blouse in classic white. Patent leather kitten heels and a geometric black shoulder bag bring the ensemble a clean finish that's effortlessly fashion-forward.
Shop the look:
Toteme
Signature Cotton Shirt
J.Crew
New Cameron Pant in Four-Season Stretch
Madewell
The Emilie Slingback Pump
Freja New York
Mercer Bag
Due to their simplicity, black pants can be instantly elevated with a combination of different materials. Draped styles have an elegant flow, which can be bolstered by trendy details like lace and ruffles—both worn in the same top by content creator Salomé. Glossy patent loafers and a smooth east-west handbag bring a the look a polished feel.
Shop the look:
MORE TO COME
Alisia Top
Theory
Clean Waist Straight Leg Pants
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer Moccasin
Alaïa
Le Teckel Leather Shoulder Bag
The unspoken rule that brown and black can't be worn together? So over. A nonchalant take on the pairing can be found in this cozy look, which simply combines a dark brown turtleneck and wide-leg black pants. Matching brown leather boots create a coordinated base, while a lighter brown leather tote smoothly ties the ensemble together with its slouchy shape and soft texture.
Shop the look:
MANGO
Turtleneck Knit Sweater
Staud
Pierre Pants
Tod's
Medium T Timeless Leather Shopper Tote Bag
Vince
Harlan Knee High Boot
Neutral color palettes are essential to emulating French style. Case in point: Pairing black pants with a simple white tee and a beige blazer. The real test, however, comes from adding accessories that nod to your own aesthetic and tie the look together. This look was grounded with glossy patent leather boots and equally shiny sunglasses for a slick finish.