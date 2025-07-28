Not Linen, Not Denim: The Far Chicer Pant Trend Fashion People in Turkey Are Wearing With White Tank Tops

Don't get me wrong. Linen trousers and jeans are chic pant options, but this summer, it seems fashion people are forgoing those in favor of a pant trend that feels more elevated: satin pants. Case in point: One of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's recent outfits.

Huntington-Whiteley took to Instagram to share vacation photos from her trip to Turkey. In one of the pictures, she was seen holding a raffia tote bag and wearing a white tank top with satin trousers. Specifically, she wore a pink pair from Phoebe Philo, featuring cargo pockets and an elastic waistband.

Rosie wears a white tank top, pink silk cargo trousers, and a raffia tote bag.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Bottega Veneta Off-White Slim-Fit Tank Top ($900); Phoebe Philo bag and pants

Satin trousers styled with tank tops have steadily become one of the most popular outfit combinations this summer. Beyond Huntington-Whiteley, we saw Kendall Jenner wear a white version with a black top while heading to dinner in L.A. last week.

This pairing makes a lot of sense. When fashion people want to be comfortable and look semi–dressed up without much effort, this pant trend with a tank top is an easy choice. The satin material elevates the cotton top and provides a lightweight and breathable feel against the skin. With that said, keep scrolling to get Huntington-Whiteley's look and shop more polished satin pants and white tank tops.

Get the Look

Ribbed Tank Top
H&M
Ribbed Tank Top

You'll want to stock up on this tank.

Tia Cargo Pant
Lovers and Friends
Tia Cargo Pants

Get Huntington-Whiteley's designer look for way less.

The Love Knot Slouchy Bag: Raffia Buckle Edition
Anthropologie
The Love Knot Slouchy Bag

Wait until you see the black-and-white striped version.

Shop More White Tank Tops and Satin Pants

Strappy Rib Top
ZARA
Strappy Rib Top

My friend and I were talking this weekend about how Zara underratedly makes the best white tank tops.

Asos Design Tall Tailored Straight Leg Satin Pants in Ivory
ASOS DESIGN
Tailored Straight Leg Satin Pants

Chic and under $40.

Raffia Isla Bag
Jenni Kayne
Raffia Isla Bag

It seems like every fashion person in NYC owns this bag.

Éterne Rib Tank
Éterne
Rib Tank

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber are fans of Éterne.

Satin Drawstring Pants
Nordstrom
Satin Drawstring Pants

Hurry, there are only a few left in each size.

Khaite, Billie Bucket Bag in Natural Raffia
Khaite
Billie Bucket Bag in Natural Raffia

Here's my dream summer bag, in case you were wondering.

Christy Tank
PISTOLA
Christy Tank

I know a good tank top when I see one.

Kelsey Baggy Satin Cargo Pants
EDIKTED
Kelsey Baggy Satin Cargo Pants

Just like dark brown, navy is a rich-looking color.

Isabella Tote
Reformation
Isabella Tote

This is for those who prefer a structured tote.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

