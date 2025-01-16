Forget Jeans—These New 2025 Pant Trends Are So Much Classier

Spring/summer 2025 pant trends on the runways at Saint Laurent and Toteme.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Saint Laurent; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Toteme)
As soon as chilly weather hits, denim becomes one of the first things I reach for when getting dressed. When the instinct kicked in again this year, I was surprised to see that classic jeans were (ever so slightly) losing favor. That's not to say that everyone has decided against them, but I spotted a number of even chicer alts on the spring/summer runways that are set to have a considerable impact on 2025 style.

Silk! Flares! Pleats! The collections were flooded with beautiful and classy new pant trends that promise to bring a healthy dose of polish and elegance to the wardrobes of even the staunchest denim loyalists among us. Ahead, discover the major pant trends from the latest runways that are so chic they'll have you overlooking your usual denim.

Sumptuous Silk

A Tove model walks the spring/summer 2025 runway in silk trousers.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

While few things will ever truly top classic jeans in terms of timelessness and versatility, silk trousers are posing a serious threat by looking so elevated and expensive without requiring much in the way of styling. One key way everyone has been wearing their silk pants this season is with an oversize sweater and classic footwear, usually ballet flats or low-heel pumps.

Reformation, Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant

Stratus Pant in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Stratus Pant in Textured Satin

Pintuck Slim Pull-On Pants
Madewell
Pintuck Slim Pull-On Pants

Flare Up

A Sportmax model walks the spring/summer 2025 runway in skinny flare trousers.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Sportmax)

The runways have spoken, and skinny pants are coming back. Don't blame me—I'm just the messenger! According to designers like Proenza Schouler, Sportmax, and Tod's, who each showed slim-fitting trousers in their spring collections, this just might mark the season we shift from ultra-baggy back to tightly tailored. The thing to note? Each of these brands put forth trousers that were slim throughout the leg and flared right at the ankle for an altogether forward feel.

Jinn High Waisted Skinny Pant
SER.O.YA
Jinn High Waisted Skinny Pant

Grain De Poudre Wool Flared Pants
CHLOÉ
Grain De Poudre Wool Flared Pants

Slim Fit Stretch Wool Trousers
Theory
Demitria Pant in Good Wool

High Water

A Toteme model walks the spring/summer 2025 runway in cropped trousers.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If your goal is to look as elegant and wealthy as possible, then you're going to want to get yourself a pair of high-water trousers. Reminiscent of 1950s-era Audrey Hepburn outfits, the cigarette trousers have a retro feel that's also very 2025.

The Favorite High Waist Ankle Cigarette Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite High Waist Ankle Cigarette Pants

Pierre Mid Rise Pant
Reformation
Pierre Mid Rise Pant

Hunter Cropped Cotton-Suiting Straight-Leg Pants
STAUD
Hunter Cropped Cotton-Suiting Straight-Leg Pants

Double Down

A Victoria Beckham model walks the spring/summer 2025 runway in trousers with a folded-over waistband.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Double it and give it to the next person. At least, that's what's in store with waistbands these days. Victoria Beckham and Brandon Maxwell are a few of the trendsetters behind the coolest pants on the market today, featuring a double waistband that's achieved either through a flipped-over look or the illusion of layered pants.

Jacquard-Trimmed Wool Culottes
LOEWE
Jacquard-Trimmed Wool Culottes

Bureau Pant
Babaton
Bureau Pant

Double Waist Wide Leg Pants
ZARA
Double Waist Wide Leg Pants

Crisp Pleats

Saint Laurent spring/summer 2025 runway pant trend.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Smart, crisp pleating is a small detail, but it's the difference between an average outfit and a truly chic pant look. Opt for a sharp pleat down the center à la the Saint Laurent runway or a pair with a center seam. Either way, it's the detail that's taking relaxed trousers into 2025.

Tailored Tapered Trousers
& Other Stories
Tailored Tapered Trousers

Pleated Wool-Twill Straight-Leg Pants
SAINT LAURENT
Pleated Wool-Twill Straight-Leg Pants

Pleat Front Wide Leg Suit Pants
MANGO
Pleat Front Wide Leg Suit Pants

Creased Long Trousers, Beaver
Source Unknown
Creased Long Trousers in Beaver

Spliced Hems

A Proenza Schouler model walks the spring/summer 2025 runway in split-hem trousers

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Proenza Schouler opened New York Fashion Week with designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez making a bold claim: Layering with leggings is fashionable again. Styled underneath long coats and midi dresses, leggings that zip at the ankles peeked out where we'd otherwise see bare legs, and it gave the looks a cool, sporty tone that feels more forward than the dress-over-pants combos we saw throughout the early 2000s.

Spat Legging
Norma Kamali
Spat Legging

Side Slit Ponti Leggings
Rue Sophie
Side Slit Ponti Leggings

Commando Neoprene Split Front Pants
Commando
Neoprene Split Front Pants

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

