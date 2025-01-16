Forget Jeans—These New 2025 Pant Trends Are So Much Classier

As soon as chilly weather hits, denim becomes one of the first things I reach for when getting dressed. When the instinct kicked in again this year, I was surprised to see that classic jeans were (ever so slightly) losing favor. That's not to say that everyone has decided against them, but I spotted a number of even chicer alts on the spring/summer runways that are set to have a considerable impact on 2025 style.

Silk! Flares! Pleats! The collections were flooded with beautiful and classy new pant trends that promise to bring a healthy dose of polish and elegance to the wardrobes of even the staunchest denim loyalists among us. Ahead, discover the major pant trends from the latest runways that are so chic they'll have you overlooking your usual denim.

Sumptuous Silk

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

While few things will ever truly top classic jeans in terms of timelessness and versatility, silk trousers are posing a serious threat by looking so elevated and expensive without requiring much in the way of styling. One key way everyone has been wearing their silk pants this season is with an oversize sweater and classic footwear, usually ballet flats or low-heel pumps.

Flare Up

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Sportmax)

The runways have spoken, and skinny pants are coming back. Don't blame me—I'm just the messenger! According to designers like Proenza Schouler, Sportmax, and Tod's, who each showed slim-fitting trousers in their spring collections, this just might mark the season we shift from ultra-baggy back to tightly tailored. The thing to note? Each of these brands put forth trousers that were slim throughout the leg and flared right at the ankle for an altogether forward feel.

High Water

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If your goal is to look as elegant and wealthy as possible, then you're going to want to get yourself a pair of high-water trousers. Reminiscent of 1950s-era Audrey Hepburn outfits, the cigarette trousers have a retro feel that's also very 2025.

Double Down

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Double it and give it to the next person. At least, that's what's in store with waistbands these days. Victoria Beckham and Brandon Maxwell are a few of the trendsetters behind the coolest pants on the market today, featuring a double waistband that's achieved either through a flipped-over look or the illusion of layered pants.

Crisp Pleats

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Smart, crisp pleating is a small detail, but it's the difference between an average outfit and a truly chic pant look. Opt for a sharp pleat down the center à la the Saint Laurent runway or a pair with a center seam. Either way, it's the detail that's taking relaxed trousers into 2025.

Spliced Hems

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Proenza Schouler opened New York Fashion Week with designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez making a bold claim: Layering with leggings is fashionable again. Styled underneath long coats and midi dresses, leggings that zip at the ankles peeked out where we'd otherwise see bare legs, and it gave the looks a cool, sporty tone that feels more forward than the dress-over-pants combos we saw throughout the early 2000s.

