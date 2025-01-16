Forget Jeans—These New 2025 Pant Trends Are So Much Classier
As soon as chilly weather hits, denim becomes one of the first things I reach for when getting dressed. When the instinct kicked in again this year, I was surprised to see that classic jeans were (ever so slightly) losing favor. That's not to say that everyone has decided against them, but I spotted a number of even chicer alts on the spring/summer runways that are set to have a considerable impact on 2025 style.
Silk! Flares! Pleats! The collections were flooded with beautiful and classy new pant trends that promise to bring a healthy dose of polish and elegance to the wardrobes of even the staunchest denim loyalists among us. Ahead, discover the major pant trends from the latest runways that are so chic they'll have you overlooking your usual denim.
Sumptuous Silk
While few things will ever truly top classic jeans in terms of timelessness and versatility, silk trousers are posing a serious threat by looking so elevated and expensive without requiring much in the way of styling. One key way everyone has been wearing their silk pants this season is with an oversize sweater and classic footwear, usually ballet flats or low-heel pumps.
Flare Up
The runways have spoken, and skinny pants are coming back. Don't blame me—I'm just the messenger! According to designers like Proenza Schouler, Sportmax, and Tod's, who each showed slim-fitting trousers in their spring collections, this just might mark the season we shift from ultra-baggy back to tightly tailored. The thing to note? Each of these brands put forth trousers that were slim throughout the leg and flared right at the ankle for an altogether forward feel.
High Water
If your goal is to look as elegant and wealthy as possible, then you're going to want to get yourself a pair of high-water trousers. Reminiscent of 1950s-era Audrey Hepburn outfits, the cigarette trousers have a retro feel that's also very 2025.
Double Down
Double it and give it to the next person. At least, that's what's in store with waistbands these days. Victoria Beckham and Brandon Maxwell are a few of the trendsetters behind the coolest pants on the market today, featuring a double waistband that's achieved either through a flipped-over look or the illusion of layered pants.
Crisp Pleats
Smart, crisp pleating is a small detail, but it's the difference between an average outfit and a truly chic pant look. Opt for a sharp pleat down the center à la the Saint Laurent runway or a pair with a center seam. Either way, it's the detail that's taking relaxed trousers into 2025.
Spliced Hems
Proenza Schouler opened New York Fashion Week with designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez making a bold claim: Layering with leggings is fashionable again. Styled underneath long coats and midi dresses, leggings that zip at the ankles peeked out where we'd otherwise see bare legs, and it gave the looks a cool, sporty tone that feels more forward than the dress-over-pants combos we saw throughout the early 2000s.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
