My 56-Year-Old Mom and I Tested This Secret Collagen Cream 2 Months Before It Launched—All We Can Say Is "Wow"

Peek into the bathroom cabinets of the most in-the-know beauty fans, and nine times out of 10 you'll see it: an iconic red glass jar glinting against the sea of minimalist-chic staples. So ubiquitous that it's widely referred to as "The Red Jar," this confection is lauded for firming skin, repairing cellular damage, and even reversing wrinkles—all for a cool $24. Drugstore heroes can work just as well (if not better) than luxury options, but this cream is the perfect example of a wallet-friendly workhorse that makes an incredible impact. "My aunt who's in her 70s has beautiful skin. I think she's had Botox here and there when she lived in a bigger city, but I noticed she's always had [it] in her bathroom," one Reddit user writes, while another gushes: "My go to cream. I'm 46, and it really does give my skin needed moisture."
In case you haven't yet guessed, the miracle moisturizer in question is Olay's Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream, a cult-favorite across ages that actually just announced a 2026 upgrade. Product loyalists might be hesitant to try the new reformulation and stockpile all the old jars while they still can (been there), but after personally testing the launch since November—and even enlisting my 56-year-old mom to help weigh in—I can confirm that this new formula boosts the benefits tenfold. Scroll ahead for my honest takes, plus all the updated info you need.
Olay
Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Facial Cream
While anyone can reap the hydrating benefits of the Regenerist cream, the formula is best suited for those with aging concerns—that is, fine lines, sagging, and fragile, crepey skin. It features niacinamide and pro-vitamin B5 (or panthenol) to strengthen the skin barrier, smooth texture, and plump the surface with hydration, but now, it has a proprietary blend of three collagen peptides (Pal-KTTKS, AT-peptide, and Pal-KT, to be specific) that repairs weakened cellular bonds within the skin, thus keeping the structure firm and taut.
"Pal-KTTKS penetrates 10 layers deep to visibly improve firmness and signs of collagen loss," board-certified dermatologist Jenny Liu, MD, FAAD, expands on those special peptides. "AT-Peptide helps enhance cellular energy, [and] Pal-KT is known to boost the skin’s antioxidant response. When used together, they reinforce the skin’s natural barrier and structure, essentially tightening the 'mesh' of the skin, so it looks smoother and more sculpted."
They also result in an immediate tightening effect (my mom and I both experienced instant smoothness), but those benefits become more noticeable the longer you use it. "By day 28, you’ll see visibly lifted, sculpted skin with a reduction of deep wrinkles," Liu says, who recommends using it day and night for optimal results.
In terms of the texture (because sensoriality is important to consider too!), the creamy confection melts upon application, never leaving behind a greasy film. It's silky yet rich, which makes it perfect for both day and nighttime applications—dense enough to deeply moisturize for eight-some hours, yet light enough to sit evenly underneath sunscreen and makeup. "It doesn't feel sticky after," my mom agrees, also praising its very subtle aroma. "I'm not a big [scent] person, and it’s not a harsh smell." I also prefer fragrance-free skincare products whenever possible, but I also find the Olay fragrance not too overwhelming—just a hint of freshness. Still, I'll probably opt for the unscented version once I'm done with this jar.
Now, I'd be remiss to mention the onslaught of peptide-infused skincare products on the market, some of which cost upwards of $300. When you see the Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream tagged under $25, it's natural to wonder whether a budget-friendly item can truly measure up. To which I repeat: Drugstore formulas can be just as sophisticated as their spendy counterparts.
"There is a common misconception that a higher price tag equals a more effective formula, but that simply isn't true in skin care," Liu adds. "I often tell my patients that efficacy comes down to formulation and R&D." Olay has over 50 years of dedicated peptide research under its belt, so you can rest assured that the brand doesn't just toss in a generic peptide blend for marketing purposes and call it a day. No, these are clinically-backed, highly-engineered, and—most importantly—stable actives shown to tackle the specific structural changes in aging skin.
A luxury product might invest more in fine fragrance or innovative packaging to make the experience more, well, luxurious, but trust that the science here is undoubtedly advanced. And besides, I'd say the updated red jar already looks pretty luxe on its own—right at home with my splurge-worthy lineup.
Shop Olay's New Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
More Peptide-Infused Moisturizers I Love
BeautyStat Cosmetics
Peptide Wrinkle Relaxing Moisturizer
This line-smoothing moisturizer, created by cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson, also has an immediate tightening effect.
Rhode
Barrier Restore Cream
Of course, I must call out Rhode's buzzy BRC.
Naturium
Multi-Peptide Moisturizer
Another prized drugstore option, Naturium's silky moisturizer is a fabulous fragrance-free pick.
Olehenriksen
Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer
I've gone through four jars and counting!
ALLIES OF SKIN
Retinal 0.1% & Peptides Advanced Repair Night Cream
For those open to a luxury option, I adore this peptide- and retinol-infused cream from Allies Of Skin. While pricey, it's essentially two potent products wrapped into one.
I have textbook combination skin, so this lightweight yet hydrating gel-cream from Paula's Choice is the perfect daytime pick.
Alpyn
Super Peptide & Ghostberry Moisturizer
Featuring a SNAP-8 peptide (known for relaxing facial muscles), this creamy number is A+ for addressing expression lines.
Dieux
Instant Angel Lipid-Rich Firming Moisturizer
Bonus: This Dieux number works exceptionally well under makeup. Many artists I know use it as a primer!
Origins
Youthtopia Plumping Apple Face Moisturizer
Don't sleep on apple-infused skincare. In addition to peptides, this plumping face cream features resilient stem cells from a rare type of apple called Uttwiler Spätlauber that's able to thrive in the snowy mountains of Switzerland.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.