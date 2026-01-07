New Year, New Beauty Lineup: I Sent These 16 Exciting Sephora Launches Straight to the Group Chat

It's officially 2026, which means my FYP has been flooded with people setting goals, crafting vision boards, and sharing their new-year manifestations for well over a week. I love seeing all the positive, motivational content, but I've chosen to celebrate a fresh set of 365 days with something more...well, let's say, tangible. I'm referring to my beauty routine, of course.
As your friendly neighborhood beauty editor, I look forward to the new hot-ticket items and trends that inevitably drop in January. It feels so fresh and exciting to shop the newest, most innovative products and discuss the coolest launches with my beauty-obsessed friends and colleagues. And this year, those launches are basically worth their weight in gold, which is why I sent 16 of them straight to my group chat. New year, new beauty lineup, right? Ahead, see the 16 most exciting beauty products to shop at Sephora right now.
Ouai
Ibiza Hair and Body Mist
I was obsessed with Ouai's St. Barts Hair & Body Mist ($28) throughout all of 2025. In fact, every single one of my colleagues was obsessed with it too (it won a Who What Wear 100 Beauty Award, don't you know!). With notes of dragon fruit, orange blossom, and musk, it smells like a luxury vacation, bottled, so it's no wonder I wore it basically every day last year.
You can imagine my delight, then, when I saw this drop. Ouai's Ibiza Hair and Body Mist is the ultimate sugar and spice scent. With notes of cocoa, tonka bean, vanilla, and rum, it's warm, sensual, and smells like "dancing" the night away. Yeah, I already know I'm obsessed with it. I'm so excited about it, I sent the link to the group chat, followed by at least five exclamation points.
Ouai
Santorini Hair and Body Mist
Because Ouai always goes above and beyond, the brand also dropped a Santorini Hair & Body Mist. With notes of peach, orange, honeysuckle, and amber, it's light, fresh, and undeniably alluring. The brand describes it as "refreshing as a dip in the Aegean Sea." Yeah, no one is doing vacation-worthy scents quite like Ouai.
Dior
Lip Glow Oil Hydrating High-Shine Gloss - 086 Minty
Dior's Lip Glow Oils are iconic, yet the brand just made them even more so by dropping new limited-edition shades in three finishes: the original "juicy" one, the high-shine glaze, and the sparkly finish. This one, called 086 Minty, is at the top of my winter wish list. I've been loving cool-toned lip products lately, so this sheer, mint-green shade speaks to me. As does the sophisticated shimmer.
Innisfree
Green Tea Ceramide Milk Toner for Hydration & Barrier Repair
I recently wrote about my love of milky toners because they save my skin each winter. This one is going to be the newest one to join my (admittedly already stacked) lineup. The Korean formula is lightweight, non-comedogenic, calming, and hydrating, thanks to ingredients like green tea liposomes, green tea ceramides, and hyaluronic acid. I can't wait to see how it soothes my chronic redness.
Dr. Idriss
Left Un-Red Reducer Face Serum
Speaking of redness, I couldn't be more excited to try Dr. Idriss's new Left Un-Red Reducer Face Serum. It's formulated specifically for redness-prone skin. I'm looking at you, rosacea and breakouts. It uses azelaic acid, 18-ß-glycyrrhetinic acid, and capryloyl glycine to reduce redness, soothe irritation, and even control oil production. It earned the National Rosacea Society Seal of Acceptance.
Saie
Cityset Ultra-Fine Mist Setting Spray
I'll be honest. I have a complicated relationship with most setting sprays. I hate when they feel thick and heavy like hairspray. I also hate when they're chock full of alcohol and make my skin feel dry. This one is the exception. In fact, it feels like it's the answer to all of my makeup woes.
The formula includes hydrolyzed corn starch, humectants, and mandarin orange extract. Together, these ingredients deliver a refreshing, lightweight, and flexible effect. They even support the skin barrier with hydration and antioxidants, all while delivering a dewy glow with 16-hour wear.
U Beauty
The Sculpt Neck + Décolleté Concentrate Serum With Peptides + Vitamin B5
Now that I'm officially in my 30s, and I'm seeing my "tech neck" become permanent, I'm determined to establish the most effective neck-care routine. This high-tech neck-sculpting and firming cream will be my go-to in 2026. With ingredients like ectoin, hexapeptide, and 4D hyaluronic acid, it's basically a subtle neck lift, bottled.
Laneige
Water Bank Aqua Facial Serum
This new, daily serum is inspired by Korean "glass-skin" facials. As such, it hydrates, exfoliates, and boosts the skin's glow all at once. It's thanks to a lineup of ingredients that includes 7.7% Acid Complex (AHA, BHA, and PHA), as well as a patented ingredient called Hydro Infusion Shot. The latter is a combination of hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid, ceramides, and internet-famous PDRN. It'll give you fresh, dewy skin...without spending thousands on a trip to Seoul.
Makeup By Mario
Jelly Jar™ Lip & Cheek Multi-Use Balm - Cherry Pie
The latest launch from Makeup By Mario is a total sell-out risk. The lip and cheek balm is basically a lip color, gloss, blush, and highlighter in one, and according to my colleague and Who What Wear's resident makeup-loving editor, Alyssa Brascia, it's *the* product to wear if you want endless compliments. Read her full review. Now, excuse me as I add every shade to my cart.
Tower 28
SOS Rescue + Relief Body Wash Treatment
Tower 28's iconic SOS Daily Rescue Spray ($28) is beloved by editors, makeup artists, and skin experts alike for its hydrating, soothing, skin-clearing powers. The secret is its star ingredient: hypochlorous acid. Well, this is the bodywash version. With hypochlorous acid, as well as apple fruit extract and cactus flower extract, it cleans, soothes, and hydrates sensitive skin. Truly! It's derm-approved, hypoallergenic, and safe for eczema, rosacea, and psoriasis.
Dior
Forever Skin Bronze Bronzing Balm Stick
My "winter uglies" are real. Each year, around mid-January, my skin starts to look dull, and my hair lacks its usual luster. Blame it on sub-zero temperatures and a lack of humidity in the air (I live in the snowy Midwest). I've already armored up with the right skincare and haircare—it's essential! However, the right bronzing and glow-boosting makeup products don't hurt either. Dior's new Forever Skin Bronzing Stick is my #1. It's rich, creamy, and melts onto the skin like butter, delivering the most beautiful, sun-kissed effect. You'd never know I haven't seen the sun in months!
Gucci
Glow Dewy Powder Blush - 02 Fresh Coral
Glow-boosting blush is the obvious next step. For that, I'm using this new Gucci pick. It's silky-smooth, offers buildable color payoff, and has a radiant finish. It's my (luxurious) secret to achieving glowy skin in the bleak midwinter.
Kosas
Shiny Objects Wet Glisten Highlighter Powder - Opaline
I wasn't kidding when I said my skin tends to look dull in the winter. After bronzer and blush, my last-ditch fix is Kosas's new Shiny Objects Wet Glisten Highlighters. I'm truly, utterly, and unequivocally obsessed. They provide the prettiest, most ethereal glow to the skin—think a transparent, glistening, wet-look effect. You can use them on the eyes, too. I love adding a touch of this cool, iridescent blue shade to my inner corners.
Sol De Janeiro
Rosa Charmosa Dewy Body Cream
Sol de Janeiro's newest Body Cream is a sensorial delight. Its rich, water-whipped texture melts onto the skin, while crystal peptides, Brazilian yacón essence, and rosewater go to work soothing, hydrating, and glow-boosting. It will envelop your skin in moisture, softness, and the brand's Cheirosa 91 scent (the latter features notes of pink rose, passionfruit, and honey caramel).
Tom Ford
Figue Érotique Eau De Parfum Fragrance
I can't even describe how excited I am for this fragrance to arrive. With notes of Kadota fig accord and vert de bergamot, it's a fruity-citrus fragrance that screams "sophistication." Per the name, it captures "the exquisite moment before a fig bursts." There's the green freshness of the leaves, the juicy fruit inside, and even a subtle hint of salt in the air. If it's anything like my other favorite fig-inspired scent, Diptyque's Philosykos Eau de Toilette ($140), I know I'll love it.
Dior
Dior Addict Rosy Glow Eau De Parfum
This is one of three new fragrance launches from the House of Dior (there's also Dior Addict Purple Glow and Dior Addict Peachy Glow). Each scent is encased in a chic candy-like bottle that harkens to the brand's iconic Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm. This one in particular features notes of glazed rose, sparkling lychee, and creamy vanilla. It's a fresh take on a classic floral fragrance.