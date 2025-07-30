It might feel like summer just started (or is that just me?), but whether we like it or not, fall is approaching, and I, for one, don't want to wait until the last minute to start planning my autumn outfit rotation. Instead, I like to get to preparations early—so early, in fact, that I often begin wearing fall pieces when it's still technically summer. Think tissue-thin knits styled with a leather skirt or a lightweight jacket paired with trousers and flip-flops. Transitioning from summer to fall with ease is a fine art, and fortunately for, well, everyone, I follow all the masters at it.
Ahead, prepare to discover the ultimate outfit guide to fall-to-summer transitional outfits in 2025. There are button-down shirts styled with calf-hair skirts, sundresses paired with barn jackets, and car coats styled with V-neck sleeveless shirts and sandals. There is a sartorial science to dressing during that confusing period between late summer and early fall, and the fashion people below have the equation memorized. Keep scrolling if you want to be the next expert on the subject. (Trust me, you do.)
Get the look: Gray button-down shirt + black wide-leg trousers + flip-flops
