All eyes were on Sienna Miller as she stepped onto the red carpet at The Fashion Awards 2025 in London tonight. Draped in a sheer white Givenchy by Sarah Burton gown—specifically, look 37 from the spring/summer 2026 collection—Miller made a bold announcement: She’s expecting her third child. The empire-waisted, floor-length mesh dress revealed her baby bump beneath. She finished her red carpet maternity look with pearl pendant earrings and furry pink sandals, both also by Givenchy.
The Fashion Awards, historically known as the British Fashion Awards before its 2016 rebrand, has spotlighted decades of fashion’s most influential designers and innovators since its inception in 1989. This year’s ceremony, held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, featured a strong contingent of nominees, ranging from established names to rising talents. The 2025 British Womenswear Designer of the Year winner was Sarah Burton for Givenchy. Simone Rocha, Chopova Lowena, Charlotte Knowles for Knwls, and Erdem Moralıoğlu were also nominated. Scroll down to see Sienna Miller's red carpet pregnancy reveal.
