Inside Marie Claire and Who What Wear's Inaugural Fashion Week Cocktail Party

And just like that, it's time to start wishing all the stylish New Yorkers in your life a happy Fashion Week. Whether you're an editor, content creator, fashion enthusiast, or just a city dweller, you can feel the energy shift this time of year. Is NYFW absolute chaos every season? Of course, but only the best kind. We're entering nine full days of runway shows, previews, celeb sightings, and happy reunions.
But on Monday, February 7, Marie Claire and Who What Wear got a head start on the reunions and teamed up to celebrate their inaugural Friends and Family Fashion Week Cocktail Party, co-hosted by Who What Wear Editor in Chief Kat Collings and Marie ClaireEditor in Chief Nikki Ogunnaike. This VIP experience was curated with our presenting sponsor, BCBGMaxazria, for our fashion family of entrepreneurs, digital personalities, and creatives to mingle and let loose ahead of the busiest time of the year.
The room was filled with stylish guests breaking out their best NYFW 'fits, including WWW and MC's editors in chief (peep the top image), who were spotted wearing BCBGMaxazria.
Kabawa, one of the most highly coveted reservations in the East Village, was the backdrop for this kickoff party. Guests grabbed light bites, sipped on specialty cocktails (the sorrel daiquiri and patty station altered my brain chemistry), and networked with industry leaders.
When people weren't mingling, they were captured on film with a nostalgic Polaroid camera and given the photo as a keepsake to remember NYFW 2026. We wanted to prep our attendees for the hectic week ahead, so before they left the party, guests received a little gift bag filled with Cakes Body boob solutions, Knix intimates, and more. Now, we're officially off to the races and wishing all of our readers and guests an amazing New York Fashion Week.
Aniyah Morinia is a beauty and fashion editor based in New York City. Since starting at Who What Wear, Aniyah has developed a passion for hosting livestreams, working red carpets, and creating TikToks in addition to writing fashion and beauty stories. She'll never pass up the opportunity to uncover an NYC hidden gem or mix and mingle with her friends (all while swapping holy-grail products, of course).