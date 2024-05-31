Sienna Miller's Casual Jeans Outfit Probably Already Lives Inside Your Closet
I have long been an admirer of Sienna Miller's effortless style, and it seems that this won't be changing any time soon. After a whirlwind trip to Cannes Film Festival, where the actor stole our attention in a boho-inspired Chloé gown, she's once again become a talking point in the Who What Wear office, this time for her elevated take on off-duty style.
Stepping out in London this week, Miller crafted a polished ensemble that's just become my template for easy weekday elegance. To contrast the formal feel of a gray blazer, she styled it with the sleeves casually scrunched up to her elbow, showing some skin and relaxing the smart piece. Leaning further toward the casual side, she selected a pair of billowing barrel-leg jeans to add volume to her look, along with a suede bag from Jimmy Choo to accessorize.
Finessing her outfit with some polished additions, Miller layered on two gold chain necklaces and selected a pair of pointed-toe boots to add an angular element to the baggy shape of her jeans and bag. Inspired by Miller's styling choices, I'm eager to emulate this look at home, and luckily for me, my wardrobe already contains all of the wardrobe essentials that make up the chic, celebrity-approved outfit.
To re-create Miller's look, style a blazer over your favorite wide-leg jeans and reach for a well-loved slouchy bag to finish it off. If, however, you're in the market for some fresh wardrobe additions, read on to discover the actor's style below, and see our edit of the best wide-leg and barrel-leg jeans to shop this season.
SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S LOOK
Style over a white tee or wear with a square-neck tank à la Miller.
These also come in three other washes.
SHOP OUR FAVORITE WIDE-LEG AND BARREL-LEG JEANS
Dark-wash denim looks so good with white, cream, and red.
I always come back to Reformation for its elevated basics.
Style with pointed-toe kitten heels to add a polished effect.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
