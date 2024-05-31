Sienna Miller's Casual Jeans Outfit Probably Already Lives Inside Your Closet

I have long been an admirer of Sienna Miller's effortless style, and it seems that this won't be changing any time soon. After a whirlwind trip to Cannes Film Festival, where the actor stole our attention in a boho-inspired Chlo é gown, she's once again become a talking point in the Who What Wear office, this time for her elevated take on off-duty style.

Stepping out in London this week, Miller crafted a polished ensemble that's just become my template for easy weekday elegance. To contrast the formal feel of a gray blazer, she styled it with the sleeves casually scrunched up to her elbow, showing some skin and relaxing the smart piece. Leaning further toward the casual side, she selected a pair of billowing barrel-leg jeans to add volume to her look, along with a suede bag from Jimmy Choo to accessorize.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images)

Finessing her outfit with some polished additions, Miller layered on two gold chain necklaces and selected a pair of pointed-toe boots to add an angular element to the baggy shape of her jeans and bag. Inspired by Miller's styling choices, I'm eager to emulate this look at home, and luckily for me, my wardrobe already contains all of the wardrobe essentials that make up the chic, celebrity-approved outfit.

To re-create Miller's look, style a blazer over your favorite wide-leg jeans and reach for a well-loved slouchy bag to finish it off. If, however, you're in the market for some fresh wardrobe additions, read on to discover the actor's style below, and see our edit of the best wide-leg and barrel-leg jeans to shop this season.

SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S LOOK

Jimmy Choo Cinch M $1895 SHOP NOW Miller has just bumped this slouchy tote to the top of my wish list.

& Other Stories Single-Breasted Blazer $239 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee or wear with a square-neck tank à la Miller.

H&M Rib-Knit Tank Top $20 $15 SHOP NOW This casual tank is ideal for summer layering.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Horseshoe Distressed High-Rise Tapered Jeans $290 SHOP NOW These also come in three other washes.

Vagabond Shoemakers Alina Western Bootie $210 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing these with baggy jeans.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE WIDE-LEG AND BARREL-LEG JEANS

COS Column Jeans $135 SHOP NOW These comfortable jeans also come in three other shades.

LEVI'S Baggy Dad Straight $108 SHOP NOW Levi's Baggy Dad jeans have a cult following at this point.

H&M Baggy Wide Low Jeans $45 $34 SHOP NOW These come in U.S. sizes 2 through 22.

Alaïa Acid-Wash High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans $1460 SHOP NOW Alaïa's barrel-leg jeans are a fashion-person favorite.

MANGO Low-Rise Loose-Fit Wideleg Jeans $90 SHOP NOW Dark-wash denim looks so good with white, cream, and red.

Zara Full-Length TRF Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $50 SHOP NOW These are extra long, if that's your thing.

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans $168 SHOP NOW I always come back to Reformation for its elevated basics.

AGOLDE Mara Paneled High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans $290 SHOP NOW Style with pointed-toe kitten heels to add a polished effect.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.