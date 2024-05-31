Sienna Miller's Casual Jeans Outfit Probably Already Lives Inside Your Closet

By
published

I have long been an admirer of Sienna Miller's effortless style, and it seems that this won't be changing any time soon. After a whirlwind trip to Cannes Film Festival, where the actor stole our attention in a boho-inspired Chloé gown, she's once again become a talking point in the Who What Wear office, this time for her elevated take on off-duty style.

Stepping out in London this week, Miller crafted a polished ensemble that's just become my template for easy weekday elegance. To contrast the formal feel of a gray blazer, she styled it with the sleeves casually scrunched up to her elbow, showing some skin and relaxing the smart piece. Leaning further toward the casual side, she selected a pair of billowing barrel-leg jeans to add volume to her look, along with a suede bag from Jimmy Choo to accessorize.

Sienna Miller wears a gray blazer with high-waisted jeans.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images)

Finessing her outfit with some polished additions, Miller layered on two gold chain necklaces and selected a pair of pointed-toe boots to add an angular element to the baggy shape of her jeans and bag. Inspired by Miller's styling choices, I'm eager to emulate this look at home, and luckily for me, my wardrobe already contains all of the wardrobe essentials that make up the chic, celebrity-approved outfit.

To re-create Miller's look, style a blazer over your favorite wide-leg jeans and reach for a well-loved slouchy bag to finish it off. If, however, you're in the market for some fresh wardrobe additions, read on to discover the actor's style below, and see our edit of the best wide-leg and barrel-leg jeans to shop this season.

SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S LOOK

Cinch M
Jimmy Choo
Cinch M

Miller has just bumped this slouchy tote to the top of my wish list.

Single-Breasted Blazer
& Other Stories
Single-Breasted Blazer

Style over a white tee or wear with a square-neck tank à la Miller.

Black square-neck H&M tank top
H&M
Rib-Knit Tank Top

This casual tank is ideal for summer layering.

Horseshoe Distressed High-Rise Tapered Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Horseshoe Distressed High-Rise Tapered Jeans

These also come in three other washes.

Alina Western Bootie
Vagabond Shoemakers
Alina Western Bootie

I'll be wearing these with baggy jeans.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE WIDE-LEG AND BARREL-LEG JEANS

Column Jeans - Straight
COS
Column Jeans

These comfortable jeans also come in three other shades.

Baggy Dad Straight
LEVI'S
Baggy Dad Straight

Levi's Baggy Dad jeans have a cult following at this point.

Baggy Wide Low Jeans
H&M
Baggy Wide Low Jeans

These come in U.S. sizes 2 through 22.

Acid-Wash High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Alaïa
Acid-Wash High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

Alaïa's barrel-leg jeans are a fashion-person favorite.

Low-Rise Loose-Fit Wideleg Jeans
MANGO
Low-Rise Loose-Fit Wideleg Jeans

Dark-wash denim looks so good with white, cream, and red.

Zara FULL LENGTH TRF MID-RISE WIDE LEG JEANS
Zara
Full-Length TRF Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

These are extra long, if that's your thing.

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

I always come back to Reformation for its elevated basics.

Mara Paneled High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Mara Paneled High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

Style with pointed-toe kitten heels to add a polished effect.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Sienna Miller Blazer
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

