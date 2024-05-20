Sienna Miller Wore Two Major Summer 2024 Trends in Just 12 Hours on the Cannes Red Carpet

Sienna Miller may possess a very strong sense of personal style, but that doesn't mean that she isn't partial to experimenting with a new-season trend on occasion. Stepping out on the Cannes Film Festival 2024 red carpet, the actor chose the event to showcase her take on two growing summer trends.

Appearing at the Horizon: An American Saga premiere last night, Miller brought a fresh and spirited energy to the event by choosing a pale blue gown from French fashion house Chloé, of which we know she's a big fan. Selecting a pair of silver high heels for her sheer, ruffled dress, Miller accessorized her look with a simple silver necklace and her signature tousled waves. Letting the beautiful pale blue shade do the work, she kept the rest of her outfit simple for a relaxed take on red carpet dressing that felt perfectly in line with her style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier that day, Miller was spotted in yet another blossoming trend. Stepping out in an ensemble from couture fashion house Schiaparelli, she chose to style a pair of dark-wash barrel-leg jeans for a more low-key red carpet photo-call event. Wearing Schiaparelli's extra-wide, low-rise cowboy-inspired pants in indigo, the actor grounded the statement jeans by layering a classic boucle jacket up top, resulting in an unexpected yet elevated take on event dressing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although I love Miller's off-duty style, her event outfits never disappoint. To shop the new-season trends that she's already weaving into her wardrobe, read on to discover the best pale blue dresses and barrel-leg jeans.

SHOP THE SUMMER TRENDS SIENNA MILLER WORE IN CANNES

SHOP THE PALE BLUE DRESS TREND:

SER.O.YA Galleria Maxi Dress $348 SHOP NOW This elegant dress is ideal for a summer wedding guest look.

RÓHE Pussy-Bow Silk-Twill Maxi Dress $900 SHOP NOW I love this more modest take on the trend.

COS Gathered Asymmetric Midi Dress $135 SHOP NOW This sleek blue dress is destined to sell out.

& Other Stories Ribbed Twist-Front Midi Dress $99 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

Significant Other Lana Cowl-Neck Tie-Back Satin Maxi Dress $278 SHOP NOW This beautiful dress has shot up to the top of my wish list.

RÓHE Satin Maxi Dress $445 SHOP NOW This is ideal for styling throughout wedding season.

VICTORIA BECKHAM Gathered Satin Midi Dress $1190 SHOP NOW This pale blue shade looks so chic with burgundy and brown.

LIONESS Amelie Dress $89 SHOP NOW A chic under $100 option.

SHOP THE BARREL-LEG JEANS TREND:

Alaïa Acid-Wash High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans $1460 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong Alaïa.

Pilcro The Georgia Full-Length Relaxed Barrel Jeans by Pilcro $148 SHOP NOW These come in standard, petite, and plus.

Everlane The Summer Barrel Jean $118 SHOP NOW These also come in black and a fresh cream shade.

AGOLDE Mara Paneled High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans $290 SHOP NOW These feature a slight crop at the ankle.

Self Contrast Sol High-Rise Barrel Jeans $248 SHOP NOW These look so good with fisherman sandals, as you can see.

We The Free Kingston Baggy Barrel Jeans $148 SHOP NOW Top rated for a reason.

Frame Long Barrel $268 SHOP NOW These also come in three other colors including pink and white.