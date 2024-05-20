Sienna Miller Wore Two Major Summer 2024 Trends in Just 12 Hours on the Cannes Red Carpet
Sienna Miller may possess a very strong sense of personal style, but that doesn't mean that she isn't partial to experimenting with a new-season trend on occasion. Stepping out on the Cannes Film Festival 2024 red carpet, the actor chose the event to showcase her take on two growing summer trends.
Appearing at the Horizon: An American Saga premiere last night, Miller brought a fresh and spirited energy to the event by choosing a pale blue gown from French fashion house Chloé, of which we know she's a big fan. Selecting a pair of silver high heels for her sheer, ruffled dress, Miller accessorized her look with a simple silver necklace and her signature tousled waves. Letting the beautiful pale blue shade do the work, she kept the rest of her outfit simple for a relaxed take on red carpet dressing that felt perfectly in line with her style.
Earlier that day, Miller was spotted in yet another blossoming trend. Stepping out in an ensemble from couture fashion house Schiaparelli, she chose to style a pair of dark-wash barrel-leg jeans for a more low-key red carpet photo-call event. Wearing Schiaparelli's extra-wide, low-rise cowboy-inspired pants in indigo, the actor grounded the statement jeans by layering a classic boucle jacket up top, resulting in an unexpected yet elevated take on event dressing.
Although I love Miller's off-duty style, her event outfits never disappoint. To shop the new-season trends that she's already weaving into her wardrobe, read on to discover the best pale blue dresses and barrel-leg jeans.
SHOP THE SUMMER TRENDS SIENNA MILLER WORE IN CANNES
SHOP THE PALE BLUE DRESS TREND:
This beautiful dress has shot up to the top of my wish list.
This pale blue shade looks so chic with burgundy and brown.
SHOP THE BARREL-LEG JEANS TREND:
These come in standard, petite, and plus.
This dark wash would be great with a pop of pale pink.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
