Searches for These Anti-Skinny Jeans Are Up 1300%, so I Found the Best Pairs

This season's newest jeans trend is bolder than the ones we've become acquainted with in recent months. With a voluminous cut that gives even flared jeans a run for their money, the dramatic horseshoe style is re-establishing denim as a true fashion hero this season. We've been spotting them everywhere recently, on influencers, celebrities and London Fashion Week attendees alike, confirming that horseshoe jeans are quickly becoming one of the most popular styles on the market. With Google searches surging by +1300% and fashion devotees styling them on repeat, this new-season trend is firmly on its way to reaching cult status.

Sitting between the waist and hip and flaring out at the knee before tapering slightly at the ankle, this shape adds a sculptural edge to a typical jeans outfit. At LFW we saw the trend styled with full-denim looks, frilly blouses and hourglass blazers, but whilst horseshoe jeans are naturally versatile—jeans are of course one of the easiest items to style—this voluminous shape pairs especially well with form-fitting tops such as light knits, sleeveless styles and T-shirts.

(Image credit: Imaxtree / Launchmetrics)

Championed by French fashion house Alaïa, which has been sending horseshoe jeans down the runway for several seasons, more and more brands are getting on board this spring. Whilst designer labels offer the silhouette in its most dramatic form, high-street retailers such as COS and River Island stock subtler and more wearable takes on the horseshoe silhouette.

Below, I've pulled together the best interpretations of the horseshoe jeans trend for every budget. Scroll on to see them.

SHOP HORSESHOE JEANS:

Alaïa High-Rise Tapered Jeans £880 SHOP NOW Alaïa's high-rise horseshoe jeans are extra voluminous for a dramatic silhouette.

ALIGNE Markus Horseshoe Jeans £95 SHOP NOW These dark-wash jeans would pair well with a white or red knit.

& Other Stories High-Waist Barrel-Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW These horseshoe jeans fall to the ankle and would look great with Mary Janes or ballet flats.

Frame High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans £280 SHOP NOW Style with a white tee or pair with a slim-fitting knit.

Free People We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans £98 SHOP NOW The mid-rise waist makes tucking in a T-shirt or button-down more comfortable.

Everlane The Way-High Curve Jean in Washed Black £122 SHOP NOW Black jeans go with everything.

Agolde Luna High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans £320 SHOP NOW I'll always come back to Agolde for its unparalleled denim.

Citizens Of Humanity Horseshoe Exaggerated Barrel-Leg Organic-Cotton Jeans £360 SHOP NOW Why not throw in some colour and wear with vibrant trainers?

COS Arch Jeans £69 SHOP NOW Dress these up with kitten heels or a pair of classic court shoes.

The Attico Effie High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans £560 SHOP NOW This faded shade styles well burgundy and peach.

River Island High Waisted Barrell Jeans in Black £45 SHOP NOW These also come in a mid-wash blue.

Citizens Of Humanity Horseshoe Wide-Leg Mid-Rise Jeans £350 SHOP NOW We're very into dark denim washes right now.