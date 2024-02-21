Searches for These Anti-Skinny Jeans Are Up 1300%, so I Found the Best Pairs

By Natalie Munro
published

This season's newest jeans trend is bolder than the ones we've become acquainted with in recent months. With a voluminous cut that gives even flared jeans a run for their money, the dramatic horseshoe style is re-establishing denim as a true fashion hero this season. We've been spotting them everywhere recently, on influencers, celebrities and London Fashion Week attendees alike, confirming that horseshoe jeans are quickly becoming one of the most popular styles on the market. With Google searches surging by +1300% and fashion devotees styling them on repeat, this new-season trend is firmly on its way to reaching cult status.

horseshoe jeans

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

Sitting between the waist and hip and flaring out at the knee before tapering slightly at the ankle, this shape adds a sculptural edge to a typical jeans outfit. At LFW we saw the trend styled with full-denim looks, frilly blouses and hourglass blazers, but whilst horseshoe jeans are naturally versatile—jeans are of course one of the easiest items to style—this voluminous shape pairs especially well with form-fitting tops such as light knits, sleeveless styles and T-shirts.

horseshoe jeans

(Image credit: Imaxtree / Launchmetrics)

Championed by French fashion house Alaïa, which has been sending horseshoe jeans down the runway for several seasons, more and more brands are getting on board this spring. Whilst designer labels offer the silhouette in its most dramatic form, high-street retailers such as COS and River Island stock subtler and more wearable takes on the horseshoe silhouette.

horseshoe jeans

(Image credit: @louisahatt)

Below, I've pulled together the best interpretations of the horseshoe jeans trend for every budget. Scroll on to see them.

SHOP HORSESHOE JEANS:

ALAIA, High-Rise Tapered Jeans
Alaïa
High-Rise Tapered Jeans

Alaïa's high-rise horseshoe jeans are extra voluminous for a dramatic silhouette.

Markus Horseshoe Jeans
ALIGNE
Markus Horseshoe Jeans

These dark-wash jeans would pair well with a white or red knit.

High-Waist Barrel-Leg Jeans
& Other Stories
High-Waist Barrel-Leg Jeans

These horseshoe jeans fall to the ankle and would look great with Mary Janes or ballet flats.

High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Frame
High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

Style with a white tee or pair with a slim-fitting knit.

We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
Free People
We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

The mid-rise waist makes tucking in a T-shirt or button-down more comfortable.

The Way-High® Curve Jean
Everlane
The Way-High Curve Jean in Washed Black

Black jeans go with everything.

Luna High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Agolde
Luna High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

I'll always come back to Agolde for its unparalleled denim.

Horseshoe Exaggerated Barrel-Leg Organic-Cotton Jeans
Citizens Of Humanity
Horseshoe Exaggerated Barrel-Leg Organic-Cotton Jeans

Why not throw in some colour and wear with vibrant trainers?

Arch Jeans - Tapered
COS
Arch Jeans

Dress these up with kitten heels or a pair of classic court shoes.

Effie High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
The Attico
Effie High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

This faded shade styles well burgundy and peach.

Black High Waisted Barrell Jeans
River Island
High Waisted Barrell Jeans in Black

These also come in a mid-wash blue.

Horseshoe Wide-Leg Mid-Rise Jeans
Citizens Of Humanity
Horseshoe Wide-Leg Mid-Rise Jeans

We're very into dark denim washes right now.

Arch Jeans - Tapered
COS
Arch Jeans in Dark Blue

These dramatic jeans look more expensive than they are.

Explore More:
Jeans
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸