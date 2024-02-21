Searches for These Anti-Skinny Jeans Are Up 1300%, so I Found the Best Pairs
This season's newest jeans trend is bolder than the ones we've become acquainted with in recent months. With a voluminous cut that gives even flared jeans a run for their money, the dramatic horseshoe style is re-establishing denim as a true fashion hero this season. We've been spotting them everywhere recently, on influencers, celebrities and London Fashion Week attendees alike, confirming that horseshoe jeans are quickly becoming one of the most popular styles on the market. With Google searches surging by +1300% and fashion devotees styling them on repeat, this new-season trend is firmly on its way to reaching cult status.
Sitting between the waist and hip and flaring out at the knee before tapering slightly at the ankle, this shape adds a sculptural edge to a typical jeans outfit. At LFW we saw the trend styled with full-denim looks, frilly blouses and hourglass blazers, but whilst horseshoe jeans are naturally versatile—jeans are of course one of the easiest items to style—this voluminous shape pairs especially well with form-fitting tops such as light knits, sleeveless styles and T-shirts.
Championed by French fashion house Alaïa, which has been sending horseshoe jeans down the runway for several seasons, more and more brands are getting on board this spring. Whilst designer labels offer the silhouette in its most dramatic form, high-street retailers such as COS and River Island stock subtler and more wearable takes on the horseshoe silhouette.
Below, I've pulled together the best interpretations of the horseshoe jeans trend for every budget. Scroll on to see them.
SHOP HORSESHOE JEANS:
Alaïa's high-rise horseshoe jeans are extra voluminous for a dramatic silhouette.
These dark-wash jeans would pair well with a white or red knit.
These horseshoe jeans fall to the ankle and would look great with Mary Janes or ballet flats.
The mid-rise waist makes tucking in a T-shirt or button-down more comfortable.
I'll always come back to Agolde for its unparalleled denim.
Why not throw in some colour and wear with vibrant trainers?
Dress these up with kitten heels or a pair of classic court shoes.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
These 27 Luxe-Looking Basics From J.Crew, H&M, and Gap Have All of My Attention
Rich-girl vibes, right this way.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Denim-Obsessed—I Can't Get These 25 Jeans From the Nordstrom Sale Off My Mind
I want every last pair.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm On the Hunt For Fresh Outfit Inspo—5 Cool Looks I've Added to My Saved Folder
Instant fashion points guaranteed.
By Jess Kelham-Hohler
-
Give Your Closet Instant *Rich* Vibes With These 30 Pieces From the Nordstrom Sale
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Whoa, These 5 Elevated Basics From the Nordstrom Sale Are Incredibly Chic
Effortless and easy pieces to wear forever.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Revamping My Closet With These 5 Elevated Basics for a Chic Winter Wardrobe
You'll wear these for years to come.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm in a Jeans Rut, But These 5 Styles Actually Have Me Excited
Trust me. They're really good.
By Courtney Falsey
-
I Just Tried on Every Pair of 2024's Best-Selling Jeans—Here's What I Loved
PSA: Sizing can be tricky.
By Harriet Davey