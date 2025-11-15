Suddenly, Cigarette Jeans are Popular Again—These are the Shoes That Make Them Look Cool

I don't know about you, but my winter style mood is '90s minimal, and to get me there, I'm putting my weight behind a few key silhouettes. Starting with the foundation of any good outfit: the perfect pair of jeans. Luckily for me, the cigarette jeans trend has arrived just in time.

Echoing the deeply cool shapes that defined the ‘90s, cigarette jeans are cut with a slim leg and a mid- to high-rise waist. They’re more fitted than the relaxed styles that have dominated recent seasons, but not as restrictive as the skinny jeans we long ago retired. Sitting neatly in that sweet spot, this silhouette delivers a sleek, elongating effect that few other denim cuts can rival.

Having quickly cemented itself as the denim style of the season, I’ve been looking into the shoe trends that best complement this new-on-the-scene shape. Below, discover the footwear trends that make cigarette jeans look chicest.

The Chicest Shoes To Wear With Cigarette Jeans

1. Ballet Flats:

Influencer @makenna_alyse wears cigarette jeans with burgundy ballet flats, a denim jacket and a black studded belt.

(Image credit: @makenna_alyse)

Style Notes: If you’re anything like me (read: a flat-shoe devotee), you’ll be delighted to hear that ballet flats make the perfect companion for this trend. Their neat silhouette mirrors the jeans’ slim shape, keeping the overall look refined and polished. Offering a retro pairing that feels both charmingly familiar and perfectly in step with winter 2025.

Shop Cigarette Jeans and Ballet Flats:

2. Slingback Heels

Influencer @sylviemus_ sits in a restaurant wearing indigo cigarette jeans with black pointed-toe slingback shoes and a black turtleneck.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: When it comes to elevating your cigarette jeans for evening plans, nothing beats a sleek slingback heel. Playing up the jeans’ streamlined cut, a pointed-toe slingback enhances that leg-lengthening illusion, creating a smooth, elongated silhouette.

Shop Cigarette Jeans and Slingback Heels:

3. Sock Boots:

Influencer @claradyrhauge wears cigarette jeans with sock boots and a navy jumper.

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

Style Notes: With colder days setting in, you’ll be wanting to reach for boots more and more—and few pair as well with cigarette jeans than the newly trending sock boot. Both pieces share the same close-fitting, streamlined finish, ensuring a fuss-free silhouette that ensures outfit cohesion.

Shop Cigarette Jeans and Sock Boots:

4. Loafers:

Influencer @cocoschiffer wears cigarette jeans with loafers and a dark brown jacket.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Style Notes: Offering a touch of polish without feeling too formal, loafers bring elegance to this retro cut in a comfortable and uncomplicated way. While black loafers are a natural pairing, a chocolate brown or rich burgundy pairing will give your look a particularly modern feel.

Shop Cigarette Jeans and Loafers:

