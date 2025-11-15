Suddenly, Cigarette Jeans are Popular Again—These are the Shoes That Make Them Look Cool

I don't know about you, but my winter style mood is '90s minimal, and to get me there, I'm putting my weight behind a few key silhouettes. Starting with the foundation of any good outfit: the perfect pair of jeans. Luckily for me, the cigarette jeans trend has arrived just in time.
Echoing the deeply cool shapes that defined the ‘90s, cigarette jeans are cut with a slim leg and a mid- to high-rise waist. They’re more fitted than the relaxed styles that have dominated recent seasons, but not as restrictive as the skinny jeans we long ago retired. Sitting neatly in that sweet spot, this silhouette delivers a sleek, elongating effect that few other denim cuts can rival.
Having quickly cemented itself as the denim style of the season, I’ve been looking into the shoe trends that best complement this new-on-the-scene shape. Below, discover the footwear trends that make cigarette jeans look chicest.
The Chicest Shoes To Wear With Cigarette Jeans
1. Ballet Flats:
Style Notes: If you’re anything like me (read: a flat-shoe devotee), you’ll be delighted to hear that ballet flats make the perfect companion for this trend. Their neat silhouette mirrors the jeans’ slim shape, keeping the overall look refined and polished. Offering a retro pairing that feels both charmingly familiar and perfectly in step with winter 2025.
Shop Cigarette Jeans and Ballet Flats:
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
High-rise cigarette jeans are a sleek silhouette that will forever remain in style.
Zara
Leather Ballet Flats 50th Anniversary
Style with white socks to give your look a preppy energy.
Mango
Mid-Rise Slim-Fit Jeans
These come in UK sizes 4—26.
COS
Leather Ballet Flats
High vamp ballet flats are fast becoming one of the season's favourite shoes trends.
2. Slingback Heels
Style Notes: When it comes to elevating your cigarette jeans for evening plans, nothing beats a sleek slingback heel. Playing up the jeans’ streamlined cut, a pointed-toe slingback enhances that leg-lengthening illusion, creating a smooth, elongated silhouette.
Shop Cigarette Jeans and Slingback Heels:
H&M
Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans
If you have your eye on these, I'd be quick. They're on their way to selling out.
Massimo Dutti
Leather High-Heel Mules
Style with cigarette jeans or wear these with tights and a LBD.
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS's straight leg jeans are a fashion person's favourite for a reason.
Reformation
Wrenley Heeled Slingback
While I love these in the rich burgundy, they also come in five other shades.
3. Sock Boots:
Style Notes: With colder days setting in, you’ll be wanting to reach for boots more and more—and few pair as well with cigarette jeans than the newly trending sock boot. Both pieces share the same close-fitting, streamlined finish, ensuring a fuss-free silhouette that ensures outfit cohesion.
Shop Cigarette Jeans and Sock Boots:
Zara
Full Length Mid-Waist Jeans
These dark, inky jeans are so easy to slot into a capsule collection.
Khaite
Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
These floor-skimming cigarette jeans are a favourite within fashion circles.
Hush
Leather Sock Fit Boots
All of a sudden, fashion people are obsessed with the sock boot trend all over again.
& Other Stories
Sock Boots
These also come in three other shades.
4. Loafers:
Style Notes: Offering a touch of polish without feeling too formal, loafers bring elegance to this retro cut in a comfortable and uncomplicated way. While black loafers are a natural pairing, a chocolate brown or rich burgundy pairing will give your look a particularly modern feel.
Shop Cigarette Jeans and Loafers:
Mother
The Kick It Jeans
Mother's jeans are some of my favourite in my collection.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Sammie Loafers
Style with crew socks or wear these on their own.
Arket
Straight-Leg Jeans
Black jeans are a wardrobe essential I'll never be without.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.