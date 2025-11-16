If You're Going to Wear White Jeans This Winter, Please Only Wear Them With This Shoe and This Jacket

Woman wearing furry jacket and white denim jeans.
(Image credit: @johannapiispa)
Jump to category:
Ana Escalante's avatar
By
published
in Features

I’ve spent years trying to master the art of winter white denim, and after plenty of trial and error, I’ve finally landed on the formula that never fails me. The truth is, white jeans can work in cold weather—they just need the right supporting pieces. Whenever I reach for mine, I pair them with a certain type of shoe and a particular style of jacket that instantly makes the whole outfit feel intentional, seamlessly polished, and very 2025. Who says you can't wear white after Labor Day?

When you get the balance right with the perfect jacket and shoes, white jeans reads elevated without trying too hard, like you casually stepped out of a street-style snap. If that's not easy winter dressing, I'm not sure what is. Below, scroll through the best jackets and shoes to wear with your winter white jeans outfits this season.

Tailored Maxi Coat + Suede Sneakers

Woman wearing white jeans with with t-shirt, black coat, and brown suede.

(Image credit: @johannapiispa)

If you're aiming for peak comfort while still looking cool, look no further than a simple oversize black coat with a pair of flat, ballerina-style sneakers. The silhouette has been gaining speed among fashion circles for a while now, so to see this new re-vamped version for fall (complete with suede details) means your white jeans will look anything but boring in 2025 and beyond.

Furry Jacket + Heeled Boots

Woman wearing white jeans with furry coat, black bag, and pointed boots.

(Image credit: @johannapiispa)

There's nothing quite as cozy as a furry overcoat. It's the perfect way to look instantly rich while feeling luxurious, too. Opt for your favorite light-toned fur or shaggy coat with sleek, heeled boots and your favorite white jeans this season.

Black Coat + Leather Loafers

Woman wearing white jeans with black coat, white scarf, and black loafers.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Another flat shoe trend fashion people have been loving as of late is ruched, soft-bed loafers. When wearing this style with white jeans, opt for a similarly-toned overcoat and a delicately-placed scarf across your chest to elevate your outfit—I've been loving a scarf-style neckline as of late after seeing it on Meghan Markle.

Leather Jacket + Pointed-Toe Boots

Woman wearing white jeans with leather jacket and pointed boot shoes.

(Image credit: @ingridvinsen)

Perhaps one of the easiest looks to recreate with your white jeans this season is pairing your denim with a chunky, chocolate-colored leather jacket and boots. It's the understatement of the season to say that chocolate and mocha brown hues are all over fashion's mood board, so pairing a rich leather jacket with a matching pair of boots will put you at the very top of the best-dressed list.

Bomber Jacket + Western Boots

Woman wearing white jeans with brown bomber jacket and pointed boot shoes.

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Rounding off our winter style inspiration list with some Hailey Bieber-coded items— white jeans always look best with a dark, slouchy bomber jacket and a bit of a Western flair in the form of a boot. Wear all three together with a chunky white knit for a full look of winter whites.

Shop more white jeans

Explore More: