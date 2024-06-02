Kaia Gerber Wore the Controversial Pants Trend That's Coming For Your Leggings

Kaia Gerber wearing sunglasses with a blue T-shirt and black skirt-over-pants look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

I've watched enough episodes of America's Next Top Model to know that when attending a casting, you want to wear something simple and paired back but still cool, with a touch of individuality. Well, that's exactly the look that supermodel and rising actress Kaia Gerber chose for a recent casting of her own (an acting one this time). Spotted outside of a casting office in Culver City this week, Gerber had on a cropped navy-blue T-shirt worn with an off-white canvas tote bag, oversized sunglasses, ballet flats, and, for her aforementioned hint of edge, a pair of trousers with a built-in miniskirt by Paloma Wool.

The skirt-over-pants trend has been rising the ranks in fashion for a while now, showing up in runway collections by a range of brands, including Sandy Liang for both spring/summer 2024 and fall/winter 2024 and Fendi for fall/winter 2023. Paloma Wool, a Barcelona-based fashion label founded by Paloma Lanna in 2014, is another fan of the hybrid bottoms, with pairs showing up in both spring/summer 2024 and fall/winter 2024 collections as well. Now that the style is hitting stores, celebs like Gerber are clearly catching on and falling fast.

Scroll down to shop the exact skirt-trousers Gerber wore for her casting and more.

On the runway:

Sandy Liang model wearing a yellow knit top and skirt-over-pants look with green satin accessories at the spring/summer 2024 show.

(Image credit: Sandy Liang/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Sandy Liang Spring/Summer 2024

A Sandy Liang model wearing a navy sweater with a gray skirt-over-pants look at the fall/winter 2024 show.

(Image credit: Sandy Liang/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Sandy Liang Fall/Winter 2024

Paloma Wool model wearing a sheer brown top and skirt-over-pants look at the spring/summer 2024 show.

(Image credit: Paloma Wool/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Paloma Wool Spring/Summer 2024

Paloma Wool model weairng a strapless top with a black skirt-over-pants trend at the fall/winter 2024 show.

(Image credit: Paloma Wool/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Paloma Wool Fall/Winter 2024

On Kaia Gerber:

On Kaia Gerber: Paloma Wool No 1391 ($288)

No 1391 / Archive
Paloma Wool
No 1391 / Archive

Shop the skirts-over-pants trend:

Porto Pant - Onyx
Geel
Porto Pant

These look so incredibly comfy.

Solow Capris
Sandy Liang
Solow Capris

I've seen so many chic New Yorkers in these.

Geel Porto Skirt Pants
Geel
Porto Skirt Pants

I'm all for soft, jersey trousers being worn for all occasions.

Archive Layered Silk Trousers
Paloma Wool
Archive Layered Silk Trousers

Who cares about sheer skirts when you can have sheer pants?

Kadence Mini Skirt Flared Pants
Edikted
Kadence Mini Skirt Flared Pants

I wore pants like this daily in the mid 2000s.

Na-Kd Overlapped Detail Pants in Black
NA-KD
Overlapped Detail Pants

Oh, these are very good.

Porto Pant - Cocoa
Geel
Porto Pant

This color is just so pretty.

Carrie Mesh Skirt Pants
Zemeta
Carrie Mesh Skirt Pants

Throw these on with a high-neck tank like this one from Reformation.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

