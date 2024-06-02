Kaia Gerber Wore the Controversial Pants Trend That's Coming For Your Leggings

(Image credit: Backgrid)

I've watched enough episodes of America's Next Top Model to know that when attending a casting, you want to wear something simple and paired back but still cool, with a touch of individuality. Well, that's exactly the look that supermodel and rising actress Kaia Gerber chose for a recent casting of her own (an acting one this time). Spotted outside of a casting office in Culver City this week, Gerber had on a cropped navy-blue T-shirt worn with an off-white canvas tote bag, oversized sunglasses, ballet flats, and, for her aforementioned hint of edge, a pair of trousers with a built-in miniskirt by Paloma Wool.

The skirt-over-pants trend has been rising the ranks in fashion for a while now, showing up in runway collections by a range of brands, including Sandy Liang for both spring/summer 2024 and fall/winter 2024 and Fendi for fall/winter 2023. Paloma Wool, a Barcelona-based fashion label founded by Paloma Lanna in 2014, is another fan of the hybrid bottoms, with pairs showing up in both spring/summer 2024 and fall/winter 2024 collections as well. Now that the style is hitting stores, celebs like Gerber are clearly catching on and falling fast.

Scroll down to shop the exact skirt-trousers Gerber wore for her casting and more.

On the runway:

(Image credit: Sandy Liang/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Sandy Liang Spring/Summer 2024

(Image credit: Sandy Liang/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Sandy Liang Fall/Winter 2024

(Image credit: Paloma Wool/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Paloma Wool Spring/Summer 2024

(Image credit: Paloma Wool/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Paloma Wool Fall/Winter 2024

On Kaia Gerber:

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Paloma Wool No 1391 ($288)

Paloma Wool No 1391 / Archive $288 SHOP NOW

Shop the skirts-over-pants trend:

Geel Porto Pant $119 SHOP NOW These look so incredibly comfy.

Sandy Liang Solow Capris $355 SHOP NOW I've seen so many chic New Yorkers in these.

Geel Porto Skirt Pants $118 SHOP NOW I'm all for soft, jersey trousers being worn for all occasions.

Paloma Wool Archive Layered Silk Trousers $340 SHOP NOW Who cares about sheer skirts when you can have sheer pants?

Edikted Kadence Mini Skirt Flared Pants $56 SHOP NOW I wore pants like this daily in the mid 2000s.

NA-KD Overlapped Detail Pants $91 SHOP NOW Oh, these are very good.

Geel Porto Pant $119 SHOP NOW This color is just so pretty.