Kaia Gerber Wore the Controversial Pants Trend That's Coming For Your Leggings
I've watched enough episodes of America's Next Top Model to know that when attending a casting, you want to wear something simple and paired back but still cool, with a touch of individuality. Well, that's exactly the look that supermodel and rising actress Kaia Gerber chose for a recent casting of her own (an acting one this time). Spotted outside of a casting office in Culver City this week, Gerber had on a cropped navy-blue T-shirt worn with an off-white canvas tote bag, oversized sunglasses, ballet flats, and, for her aforementioned hint of edge, a pair of trousers with a built-in miniskirt by Paloma Wool.
The skirt-over-pants trend has been rising the ranks in fashion for a while now, showing up in runway collections by a range of brands, including Sandy Liang for both spring/summer 2024 and fall/winter 2024 and Fendi for fall/winter 2023. Paloma Wool, a Barcelona-based fashion label founded by Paloma Lanna in 2014, is another fan of the hybrid bottoms, with pairs showing up in both spring/summer 2024 and fall/winter 2024 collections as well. Now that the style is hitting stores, celebs like Gerber are clearly catching on and falling fast.
Scroll down to shop the exact skirt-trousers Gerber wore for her casting and more.
On the runway:
Sandy Liang Spring/Summer 2024
Sandy Liang Fall/Winter 2024
Paloma Wool Spring/Summer 2024
Paloma Wool Fall/Winter 2024
On Kaia Gerber:
On Kaia Gerber: Paloma Wool No 1391 ($288)
Shop the skirts-over-pants trend:
Who cares about sheer skirts when you can have sheer pants?
Throw these on with a high-neck tank like this one from Reformation.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
