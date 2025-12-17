If You're Going to Wear Boots Out at Night This Winter, Go With This Subtly Trendy Style

I love a comfy snow boot in the winter just as much as the next person. As a resident of NYC, they're an essential when the weather is frigid, but I’m taking notes from the chic dressers of West Hollywood. Recently, Emma Chamberlain was spotted out at night wearing the boot trend that made her otherwise somewhat casual outfit look chic: slouchy stiletto boots.
Chamberlain wore a dark gray knit hoodie and a midi skirt, accompanied by a simple and sleek black shoulder bag. Peeking out from her skirt was a pair of black leather slouch stiletto boots, adding a touch of elegance to her going-out look. It's a bit of a polarizing trend, but it’s clear the slouchy style is back for winter.
If you’re on the hunt for a new boot trend for winter (especially one that looks great on nights out), keep scrolling to shop slouchy stiletto boots.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.