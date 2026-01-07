Jones Road was one of the most internet-viral beauty brands in 2025. Everything from the do-it-all Miracle Balm ($38) to the game-changing What The Foundation ($46) was cult-loved and received its fair share of attention online—that is, if my FYP is any indication. It seemed like every time I went on social media, I was met with at least one mention of the brand or one of its products.
I would bet my next paycheck that Jones Road maintains its internet-viral status throughout 2026, especially now that it launched its first bodycare collection. Yep, that's right. Five chic, skin-quenching bodycare products went live today, and each item is at major sellout risk. So, I'd act fast if you want in on the brand's next set of "intentional formulas." Ahead, take an in-depth look at all five daily essentials.
The New Jones Road Body Collection
jones road beauty
Shower Gel
Let's start with the brand's Shower Gel, which comes in a new Citrus Spa scent (more on that in a minute). It's intentionally formulated to clean, condition, smooth, and hydrate the skin, and it does so with gentle ingredients like glycerin, niacinamide, and oat flour. The gel formula lathers up into a silky foam when it meets water, and the Citrus Spa scent is a combination of orange, grapefruit, lavender, and helichrysum. It's so refreshing.
jones road beauty
Body Scrub
Next, we have to talk about Jones Road's new Body Scrub. It's a gentle exfoliant for softer, brighter-looking skin, and features ingredients like natural bamboo powder, caffeine, and jojoba oil. The first ingredient provides exfoliation, physically sloughing off dead skin cells. The second ingredient energizes and brightens the skin, and the third replenishes moisture. It's gentle enough to be used regularly, and the relaxing Citrus Spa scent will make you want to.
jones road beauty
Body Lotion
With sodium hyaluronate, squalane, and ceramides, the new Body Lotion is a no-frills, no-fuss daily moisturizer for softer, smoother skin. (Did you expect anything else from a minimalist, cool-girl brand like Jones Road?) It's fast-absorbing and (you guessed it) features the same Citrus Spa scent as all the other products.
jones road beauty
Body Cream
If the Body Lotion is what you use in the AM when you need something lightweight and fast-absorbing before you slip your clothes on, then the Body Cream is what you use in the PM, or whenever you need richer, more restorative moisture. It features sodium hyaluronate, natural oils, and ceramides, set in a thick, buttery base. When applied to the skin, it hydrates, strengthens the moisture barrier, firms, smooths, and softens. I, for one, can't wait to use this before bed; it's just the sort of rich body butter that my dry, January skin needs.
jones road beauty
Body Oil
One of my favorite winter bodycare hacks is to apply a rich body butter and then immediately apply a body oil over the top. It locks in moisture and makes my limbs feel silky-soft. Since I knew Jones Road wouldn't disappoint, it also dropped its first Body Oil as the fifth and final product in its Body Collection (until it inevitably expands, perhaps?).
It features a reparative blend of oils, including castor seed oil and ceramides. The brand says it was intentionally formulated to absorb effortlessly into the skin, leaving behind a fresh glow. It's especially effective for dry or dull skin, but well-suited for anyone who wants soft, luminous skin.
