Lila Moss Just Wore the Easy Spring Outfit Literally Every Londoner Will Reach for This Week
Whilst the official start of spring falls on 20 March, in my mind, the seasonal shift truly begins when Londoners start swapping their heavy wool coats for something lighter.
The real turning point? When the city’s streets become dotted with trench coats—an unmistakable sign that spring is just around the corner. Lila Moss confirmed this transition is upon us, stepping out in London in a light cream, knee-length trench coat layered over a pair of relaxed, wide-leg jeans. The look was classic, effortless and undeniably cool—everything I love about transitional dressing in London.
A trench coat is arguably one of the savviest investments that Londoners can make. Offering just enough protection against those inevitable drizzles whilst maintaining an air of effortless polish that suits the city's smart-casual aesthetic, it's no wonder it's become so synonymous with chic London style.
Moss’s choice of denim is equally noteworthy. She styled her buttoned-up trench with the one silhouette that has managed to unite Londoners in agreement: the wide-leg jeans. Easy, breezy and with just the right amount of nonchalance, this relaxed cut strikes the perfect balance between laid-back and put-together. Pairing well with the similarly easy-to-wear trench.
With the return of trench coat season officially underway, now is the time to embrace this effortless pairing for yourself. Shop our favourite trench coats and wide-leg jeans below.
SHOP TRENCH COATS AND WIDE-LEG JEANS:
Dress these up with a chic kitten heel, or wear these on the day-to-day with casual ballet flats.
I would easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
I always come back to Mother Denim for their chic and comfortable denim collection.
Style this over a white tee and jeans for a chic, London-ready look.
These have a rigid finish that will soften up as you continue to wear them.
This comes up slightly large, so it's great for layering over a chunky knit.
This mid-wash shade is blue is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
