Lila Moss Just Wore the Easy Spring Outfit Literally Every Londoner Will Reach for This Week

Whilst the official start of spring falls on 20 March, in my mind, the seasonal shift truly begins when Londoners start swapping their heavy wool coats for something lighter.

The real turning point? When the city’s streets become dotted with trench coats—an unmistakable sign that spring is just around the corner. Lila Moss confirmed this transition is upon us, stepping out in London in a light cream, knee-length trench coat layered over a pair of relaxed, wide-leg jeans. The look was classic, effortless and undeniably cool—everything I love about transitional dressing in London.

A trench coat is arguably one of the savviest investments that Londoners can make. Offering just enough protection against those inevitable drizzles whilst maintaining an air of effortless polish that suits the city's smart-casual aesthetic, it's no wonder it's become so synonymous with chic London style.

Moss’s choice of denim is equally noteworthy. She styled her buttoned-up trench with the one silhouette that has managed to unite Londoners in agreement: the wide-leg jeans. Easy, breezy and with just the right amount of nonchalance, this relaxed cut strikes the perfect balance between laid-back and put-together. Pairing well with the similarly easy-to-wear trench.

With the return of trench coat season officially underway, now is the time to embrace this effortless pairing for yourself. Shop our favourite trench coats and wide-leg jeans below.

