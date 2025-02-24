Lila Moss Just Wore the Easy Spring Outfit Literally Every Londoner Will Reach for This Week

Whilst the official start of spring falls on 20 March, in my mind, the seasonal shift truly begins when Londoners start swapping their heavy wool coats for something lighter.

The real turning point? When the city’s streets become dotted with trench coats—an unmistakable sign that spring is just around the corner. Lila Moss confirmed this transition is upon us, stepping out in London in a light cream, knee-length trench coat layered over a pair of relaxed, wide-leg jeans. The look was classic, effortless and undeniably cool—everything I love about transitional dressing in London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A trench coat is arguably one of the savviest investments that Londoners can make. Offering just enough protection against those inevitable drizzles whilst maintaining an air of effortless polish that suits the city's smart-casual aesthetic, it's no wonder it's become so synonymous with chic London style.

Moss’s choice of denim is equally noteworthy. She styled her buttoned-up trench with the one silhouette that has managed to unite Londoners in agreement: the wide-leg jeans. Easy, breezy and with just the right amount of nonchalance, this relaxed cut strikes the perfect balance between laid-back and put-together. Pairing well with the similarly easy-to-wear trench.

With the return of trench coat season officially underway, now is the time to embrace this effortless pairing for yourself. Shop our favourite trench coats and wide-leg jeans below.

SHOP TRENCH COATS AND WIDE-LEG JEANS:

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat £275 SHOP NOW Sézane's Clyde trench coat is a fashion person's favourite.

Mango Miami Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans £36 SHOP NOW Dress these up with a chic kitten heel, or wear these on the day-to-day with casual ballet flats.

Mango Long Oversized Double-Breasted Trench Coat £100 SHOP NOW I would easily believe you if you told me this was designer.

Free People We the Free Tinsley Baggy High-Rise Jeans £98 SHOP NOW These also come in 11 other shades.

Marks & Spencer Longline Car Coat £75 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 6—24.

Mother Denim The Ditcher Roller Zip Sneak £324 SHOP NOW I always come back to Mother Denim for their chic and comfortable denim collection.

& Other Stories Belted Trench Coat £175 SHOP NOW Style this over a white tee and jeans for a chic, London-ready look.

H&M Straight Regular Jeans £38 SHOP NOW These have a rigid finish that will soften up as you continue to wear them.

H&M Double-Breasted Trenchcoat £50 SHOP NOW This comes up slightly large, so it's great for layering over a chunky knit.